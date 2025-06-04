'The Tour is a circus and we are the clowns' - Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained to return for final season

The popular Tour documentary's third season is a month away, but it will also be the last

Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey on Stage 19 of the 2024 TDF
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained will return for its final season on 2 July, it was revealed on Wednesday, along with a trailer for the show.

The final season of the documentary, which takes fans behind-the-scenes at the world's biggest bike race, will cover the 2024 Tour de France, where Tadej Pogačar dominated, winning six stages on his way to overall victory. It is expected there will be eight episodes of this season, as there were for the first two. The programme covers the overall story of the race, as well as individual teams, moments and riders throughout.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket