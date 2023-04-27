Everything you need to know about the Netflix series Tour de France: Unchained
The new eight-part series will be released online on 8 June
This June, streaming platform Netflix will release a first-of-its-kind documentary series about the Tour de France.
Titled 'Tour de France: Unchained', or 'Tour de France: Au cœur du peloton' ('Inside the peloton') in French, here's everything you need to know about it.
What is it?
Tour de France: Unchained is a new Netflix documentary series that tells the story of the 2022 Tour de France.
The news of its production came in March 2022, with camera crews then embedding within seven teams at the race. Created as part of a joint venture between Quadbox and Box to Box Films, the makers of F1: Drive to Survive, the series offers exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the highs and lows of the Tour de France. France Télévisions also contributed to the production.
The series will consist of eight episodes, each lasting around 45 minutes.
Who's involved?
It was originally understood that eight teams had given exclusive access to Netflix camera crews for the series. These included: AG2R Citroën, Alpecin-Deceuninck, Bora-Hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ, Ineos Grenadiers, Jumbo-Visma and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.
Netflix’s Tour de France: Unchained landing page (opens in new tab) now says that only seven teams are involved, but does not specify which ones.
As part of the series, the teams’ managers have undergone sit-down interviews, much like those in the F1: Drive to Survive episodes, with Groupama-FDJ’s Marc Madiot appearing in the trailers.
A number of journalists, working across various outlets around the world, have also been interviewed for the series. Among them is Eurosport presenter Orla Chennaoui, who revealed her involvement on her Instagram page.
What do we already know about it?
The producers of the series have so far released two trailers.
The first was shown at the Mobile Live World Congress in Barcelona, Spain in March 2023 and showed on-bike footage, interviews with team managers and behind-the-scenes action.
In April 2023, the Tour de France, Netflix and the participating teams, shared a new, one-minute trailer (below), which included the docuseries’s official name, ‘Tour de France: Unchained’, and release date of 8 June.
Of course, the story of the race, won by Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard, will already be well known to cycling fans.
When will it be released?
The series will be available to stream on Netflix on 8 June. This coincides with the Critérium du Dauphiné, the key precursor stage race to the Tour.
When the series is released, it will be shown here on Netflix's website (opens in new tab).
How much did it cost?
According to reports, Netflix covered the production costs of €8 million to make the series, paying a total of €1 million to the different parties involved. The participating teams are understood to have been given around €62,000 each.
Have Netflix produced Tour de France documentaries before?
Tour de France: Unchained is Netflix’s first official docuseries about the French Grand Tour.
The streaming platform has, however, produced three seasons of a fly-on-the-wall series about the Movistar team, titled ‘The Least Expected Day’, covering the squad’s 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Similar docuseries have been made about WorldTour teams Soudal Quick-Step, Jumbo-Visma and SD Worx for Amazon Prime.
