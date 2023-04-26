Watch: Tour de France unveils new trailer for Netflix series, out 8 June
The new series, Tour de France: Unchained, will be launched alongside this year's Critérium du Dauphiné
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
A new, official trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary series Tour de France: Unchained was released online on Wednesday.
The highly-anticipated series, produced by Quadbox and Box to Box Films, the makers of F1: Drive to Survive, follows seven teams at the 2022 Tour de France, with exclusive behind-the-scenes access.
The name has now been confirmed as "Unchained"; previously, it was listed as "Untitled Tour de France Docuseries".
The eight-part series will be available to stream on Netflix on 8 June, coinciding with this year’s Critérium du Dauphiné, the key precursor to the Tour.
The new trailer, shared by the Tour de France and the participating teams, opens with an image of Tom Pidcock riding solo through the masses on Alpe D’Huez, where he claimed victory on stage 12 last year. It then continues, with dramatic music and voice overs, to sum up the concept of the Tour de France. “It’s the world’s toughest race,” one person says.
Also included in the one-minute video are snippets inside the team cars and buses, as well as on-bike footage and interviews with team managers. It is understood that eight teams agreed to give exclusive access to Netflix camera crews for the series: AG2R Citroën, Alpecin-Deceuninck, Bora-Hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ, Ineos Grenadiers, Jumbo-Visma and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.
According to reports, Netflix covered the production costs of €8 million to make the series, paying a total of €1 million to the different parties involved, with teams ending up with about €62,000 each. The streaming platform is also working on a documentary about British road champion Mark Cavendish, who holds the record for the number of stage wins at the Tour de France, tied with Eddy Merckx on 34.
Earlier this year, a different trailer for the new Tour de France series emerged at the Mobile Live World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. It was twice as long as the latest one and incorporated footage from past editions, as well as from other races, namely Julian Alaphilippe’s crash at Strade Bianche last year.
The previous trailer, understood to be a working draft, used a different title for the series, ‘Tour de France: Au cœur du peloton’ (Inside the peloton). The official title of the English-language version has since been revealed as ‘Tour de France: Unchained’.
When the new docuseries was announced last March, Yann le Moënner, CEO of ASO, the organiser of the Tour de France, said: “We are proud of this partnership with Netflix, France Télévisions and the Tour de France teams, which will offer fans a unique immersion behind the scenes.
“Through a narrative approach, which is additive to the competition itself, the public will be able to discover how the Tour de France represents the ultimate challenge for the competitors ; in particular in terms of suffering, pushing their limits and team spirit. This project is part of our overall ambition to make our sport more accessible and meet an even wider audience.”
You can watch the new trailer below.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Why are bike riders in Sierra Leone racing in Team GB kit?
The Lunsar Cycling Team received a donation from one of Britain's most talented cycling families
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Ask a cycling coach: 'Why is it easier to hit higher powers uphill?'
It's not a coincidence that your best power numbers were mostly hit on climbs...
By James Spragg • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma launch fairytale theme park-inspired kit for the Tour de France
For the third Tour in a row, the Dutch squad will swap out its usual yellow kit for something a bit different
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Crash at Vuelta a Extremadura after spectator moves into road
Spectator was attempting to film the action at Spanish race
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
First glimpse at Netflix's Tour de France documentary shown in teaser trailer
The series, thought to be coming in June, was presented to the audience at the Mobile World Congress on Tuesday
By Adam Becket • Published
-
CW Live: Romain Bardet to lead Team DSM at Tour de France; Mark Cavendish robbery accused 'learning to walk again'; Van der Poel reveals his road racing schedule & Extinction Rebellion plan to target Tour Down Under
All the need to know news in cycling today
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
I don't like it, I love it: Cricket at the Tour de France
Adam Becket recounts one of his oddest days covering cycling - so far
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Denmark dreaming: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and the country's cycling resurgence
The FDJ rider and her male counterparts, from Jonas Vingegaard to Mads Pedersen, are at the top of the sport
By Adam Becket • Published
-
CW LIVE: Primož Roglič confirmed for Giro d'Italia 2023; Track rider hits 2,271 watts; NCL announces first two teams; Van Aert to ride cyclo-cross Worlds; Sram and Oakley team up with Jumbo-Visma; Rwanda unveils pump track: Evenepoel eyes Pogačar showdown
Join us as we round up the day's cycling news
By Tom Davidson • Last updated
-
'My suitcase is always a bit heavy': The professional cyclists who read on tour
Off the bike, there are some pros who turn pages to relax
By Adam Becket • Published