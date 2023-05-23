Netflix Tour de France TV show Unchained set to get second season
Cameras to follow racing action this July for second year in a row; first series released on 8 June
Netflix's Tour de France documentary series, Unchained, is to return for a second series, with filming at the 2023 Tour, Cycling Weekly understands.
Cameras are expected to follow teams in the build up to the biggest race of the year and then at the event itself, as they did last year. While the Tour's organiser ASO declined to comment, multiple sources close to the production confirmed that a second season is happening.
The first season, consisting of eight episodes, is yet to be released. It will be available to stream on Netflix on 8 June, coinciding with this year’s Critérium du Dauphiné, the key precursor to the Tour.
The first highly-anticipated series, produced by Quadbox and Box to Box Films, the makers of F1: Drive to Survive, follows eight teams at the 2022 Tour de France, with exclusive behind-the-scenes access.
A teaser trailer was released last month, which showed footage from inside team cars and buses, as well as interviews and the on-bike action too.
Eight teams agreed to give exclusive access to Netflix camera crews for the series: AG2R Citroën, Alpecin-Deceuninck, Bora-Hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ, Ineos Grenadiers, Jumbo-Visma and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl. It is expected that the eight will be filmed again for the project.
Filmmakers were embedded within squads at last year's Tour, with the sets of camera and boom operators essentially part of the team. The eight squads were given vetos over what footage stayed in and out of the documentary.
Each episode of the first series focuses on a team. One source told CW Jumbo-Visma's episode will centre on Jonas Vingegaard, the winner of the 2022 Tour, and Ineos Grenadiers' episode will be about Tom Pidcock's victory atop Alpe d'Huez.
According to reports, Netflix covered the production costs of €8m (£6.9m/$8.6m) to make the series, paying a total of €1m ($0.8m/$1m) to the different parties involved, with teams ending up with about €62,000 (£53,000/$66,000) each.
When the first documentary series was announced last March, Yann le Moënner, CEO of ASO, the organiser of the Tour de France, said: “We are proud of this partnership with Netflix, France Télévisions and the Tour de France teams, which will offer fans a unique immersion behind the scenes.
“Through a narrative approach, which is additive to the competition itself, the public will be able to discover how the Tour de France represents the ultimate challenge for the competitors ; in particular in terms of suffering, pushing their limits and team spirit. This project is part of our overall ambition to make our sport more accessible and meet an even wider audience.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Here are all the riders and staff fined at the Giro d'Italia 2023 up to stage 15
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 16 live: Group of 26 riders up the road including Ben Healy
Join us for live updates from stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia to Monte Bondone
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
Everything you need to know about the Netflix series Tour de France: Unchained
The new eight-part series will be released online on 8 June
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Watch: Tour de France unveils new trailer for Netflix series, out 8 June
The new series, Tour de France: Unchained, will be launched alongside this year's Critérium du Dauphiné
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma launch fairytale theme park-inspired kit for the Tour de France
For the third Tour in a row, the Dutch squad will swap out its usual yellow kit for something a bit different
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Crash at Vuelta a Extremadura after spectator moves into road
Spectator was attempting to film the action at Spanish race
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
First glimpse at Netflix's Tour de France documentary shown in teaser trailer
The series, thought to be coming in June, was presented to the audience at the Mobile World Congress on Tuesday
By Adam Becket • Published
-
CW Live: Romain Bardet to lead Team DSM at Tour de France; Mark Cavendish robbery accused 'learning to walk again'; Van der Poel reveals his road racing schedule & Extinction Rebellion plan to target Tour Down Under
All the need to know news in cycling today
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
I don't like it, I love it: Cricket at the Tour de France
Adam Becket recounts one of his oddest days covering cycling - so far
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Denmark dreaming: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and the country's cycling resurgence
The FDJ rider and her male counterparts, from Jonas Vingegaard to Mads Pedersen, are at the top of the sport
By Adam Becket • Published