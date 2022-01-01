Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl release 2022 kit from new partners Castelli

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's new 2022 kit
(Image credit: QuickStep-AlphaVinyl/Wout Beel)
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl have released their new kit for the 2022 season, which comes from a partnership with Castelli.

The Italian brand have signed a deal with the Belgian super team to supply kit until the 2024 season, having moved over from Ineos Grenadiers. It sees them end their long-standing partnership with Vermac, which has run since 2003.

The new jersey has less blue than last season's effort, and is reminiscent of what the team wore in 2017. There is white across the shoulders and a band of pink around the chest. Lighter blue transitions into navy further down the jersey, and the shorts are the same darker hue.

The pink highlights are a reference to title sponsor Quick-Step's secondary colours. The team's former primary sponsor Deceuninck has moved on, leaving Quick-Step to return to top billing, with Alpha Vinyl, a Quick-Step brand, also joining the name.

"At QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team we have always been looking to innovate and find new ways of thinking to help us improve, so we are delighted that we can build a partnership with Castelli",  Patrick Lefevere, the team boss said.

"Like us they have a long and rich history in cycling, and yet are still pushing to be the best, constantly evolving and looking for new ways to improve their clothing and to stay at the top of their game. 

"Cycling is often a battle of conditions and to be able to go in the world's biggest races with clothing that is technically the best available, will be of a massive advantage to our riders, we are delighted that they will be joining the Wolfpack family."

Riders joining Quick-Step for 2022 include Ethan Vernon, Mauro Schmid and Louis Vervaeke. The team won 65 races last year, and will be hoping to match these heights with riders like Julian Alpahilippe and Mark Cavendish in the new kit.

Andrea Peron, Castelli’s race performance director, said: "Castelli is known throughout the pro peloton for our protective clothing for cold and wet conditions, so it’s a natural fit with the Wolfpack."

