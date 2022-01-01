Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl release 2022 kit from new partners Castelli
The Italian clothing brand will make the Belgian team's kit until at least 2024
By Adam Becket published
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl have released their new kit for the 2022 season, which comes from a partnership with Castelli.
The Italian brand have signed a deal with the Belgian super team to supply kit until the 2024 season, having moved over from Ineos Grenadiers. It sees them end their long-standing partnership with Vermac, which has run since 2003.
The new jersey has less blue than last season's effort, and is reminiscent of what the team wore in 2017. There is white across the shoulders and a band of pink around the chest. Lighter blue transitions into navy further down the jersey, and the shorts are the same darker hue.
The pink highlights are a reference to title sponsor Quick-Step's secondary colours. The team's former primary sponsor Deceuninck has moved on, leaving Quick-Step to return to top billing, with Alpha Vinyl, a Quick-Step brand, also joining the name.
"At QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team we have always been looking to innovate and find new ways of thinking to help us improve, so we are delighted that we can build a partnership with Castelli", Patrick Lefevere, the team boss said.
"Like us they have a long and rich history in cycling, and yet are still pushing to be the best, constantly evolving and looking for new ways to improve their clothing and to stay at the top of their game.
"Cycling is often a battle of conditions and to be able to go in the world's biggest races with clothing that is technically the best available, will be of a massive advantage to our riders, we are delighted that they will be joining the Wolfpack family."
Riders joining Quick-Step for 2022 include Ethan Vernon, Mauro Schmid and Louis Vervaeke. The team won 65 races last year, and will be hoping to match these heights with riders like Julian Alpahilippe and Mark Cavendish in the new kit.
Andrea Peron, Castelli’s race performance director, said: "Castelli is known throughout the pro peloton for our protective clothing for cold and wet conditions, so it’s a natural fit with the Wolfpack."
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Seven bold predictions for the 2022 racing season
Kicking off with the suggestion that Tadej Pogačar might defy all expectation and actually NOT win the Tour...
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
New faces in the peloton to look out for in 2022
Cycling Weekly's guide to those riders stepping up to the WorldTour for the first time next year
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Patrick Lefevere says Vuelta a España suits Evenepoel but doesn't want him given favourite status
The young Belgian abandoned the Giro d'Italia in 2021 after 18 stages
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Mauri Vansevenant and Rémi Cavagna recovering after car hit them at training camp
The French road race champion suffered a fractured L1 vertebrae with the Belgian breaking his thumb
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
'He turned pro too early': Eddy Merckx just can't stop commenting on Evenepoel
The cycling legend has happily voiced his opinion on the young Belgian multiple times during the rider's short career
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
WATCH: Emotional behind the scenes footage of Mark Cavendish's first stage win at the 2021 Tour de France
His reaction to victory on stage four is a part of a docuseries created by Deceuninck - Quick-Step
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mark Cavendish signs one-year contract extension with Deceuninck - Quick-Step
The Manxman has finally put pen to paper on a new deal that keeps him at the Belgian team until the end of 2022
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Deceuninck CEO states women's cycling is a factor in Alpecin-Fenix switch: 'We discussed that at Quick-Step, but Patrick is Patrick'
The Belgian company leaves Quick-Step at the end of 2021, after three seasons with the team
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Patrick Lefevere reacts to Deceuninck joining Alpecin-Fenix: 'I have absolutely no problem with it'
Deceuninck and Quick-Step will end their partnership after three years together at the end of the year
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Furious Patrick Lefevere slams Sam Bennett for racing European Championships
The Irish sprinter has not raced for Deceuninck - Quick-Step since early May
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published