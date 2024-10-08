Shokz OpenRun Pros have a massive 31% off for Amazon Prime Day 2024

We loved the Shokz OpenRun Pro open-ear headphones and for Amazon Prime Day they are carrying a huge discount of 32% on headphones that we found are one of the best headphones for cycling.

There are several versions of the Shokz bone conducting headphones discounted for Amazon Prime Day, but the 31% saving on the OpenRun Pro models is the biggest and well worth snapping up quickly as the deal ends at 23:59 Wednesday 9th October.

Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones: Were £159.95, now £109 at Amazon

Save £50.95 The OpenRun Pro features enhanced bass, a 10-hour battery life, and a quick-charge feature. They are powered by 9th-generation bone conduction technology, along with active noise cancellation that delivers a premium sound.

Shokz OpenRun Headphones: Were £129.95, now £89 at Amazon

Save £40.95 The OpenRun model is a great introduction to bone conduction technology headphones at a great price. They look the same as the Pro model but have a lower run time of around 8-hours, sound quality comes from the Shokz PremiumPitch 2.0+ giving an immersive audio experience.

We are big fans of safely listening to music while riding, but traditional headphones have always been problematic, as most earphone designs will close out the surroundings which can be dangerous on the road. Shokz has aimed to solved this with its bone-conduction headphones – which means the open-ear design allows users to easily remain connected to their surroundings.

On review, Tom Epton loved the OpenRun Pros, especially the quick charge feature that delivered an hour and a half of battery life in just five minutes of charging – which is incredibly useful when you forget to charge your headphones and are about to set out on your commute or weekend ride.

Tom tends to listen to heavy metal while out on the bike and also reported that the OpenRun Pros delivered excellent sound quality and had no issues handling heavily layered music saying, "The sound was brilliant, and means you can enjoy your favourite music easily while you ride." The only real negative was in very windy conditions the open-ear design made quieter songs and podcasts harder to hear.

The Shokz bone-conduction technology ensures users can stay aware of surroundings while cycling (Image credit: Future)

If headphones aren't on your Amazon Prime Day wishlist – running from 8-9th October, then our best Prime Day cycling deals hub has a load of the best cycling kit from components, tech and kit and we'll be updating it regularly over Prime Day as the deals appear.