Shokz OpenRun Pros have a massive 31% off for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Amazon slashes prices on Shokz range of innovative open-ear headphones including its highly rated OpenRun Pros

Male cyclist wearing Shokz OpenRun Pro wireless headphones
The Shokz range has great Amazon Prime Day discounts
(Image credit: Future)
Paul Brett
By
published

We loved the Shokz OpenRun Pro open-ear headphones and for Amazon Prime Day they are carrying a huge discount of 32% on headphones that we found are one of the best headphones for cycling.

There are several versions of the Shokz bone conducting headphones discounted for Amazon Prime Day, but the 31% saving on the OpenRun Pro models is the biggest and well worth snapping up quickly as the deal ends at 23:59 Wednesday 9th October.

Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones: Were £159.95, now £109 at AmazonSave £50.95 The

Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones: Were £159.95, now £109 at Amazon
Save £50.95 The OpenRun Pro features enhanced bass, a 10-hour battery life, and a quick-charge feature. They are powered by 9th-generation bone conduction technology, along with active noise cancellation that delivers a premium sound.

View Deal
Shokz OpenRun Headphones: Were £129.95, now £89 at AmazonSave £40.95

Shokz OpenRun Headphones: Were £129.95, now £89 at Amazon
Save £40.95 The OpenRun model is a great introduction to bone conduction technology headphones at a great price. They look the same as the Pro model but have a lower run time of around 8-hours, sound quality comes from the Shokz PremiumPitch 2.0+ giving an immersive audio experience.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1