I have covered many Black Fridays and these are some of the best Garmin deals I have ever seen

When it comes to cycling, Garmin is one of, if not the, best tech brands out there. Synonymous with the best cycling computers and producer of some of the best smartwatches for cycling, it knows a thing or two about the best way to capture fitness data and help you analyse it.

Garmin also owns one of the best smart indoor trainers, Tacx, making Garmin the top of many cyclists' wish lists.

Black Friday is a great time to snap up a bargain on a Garmin product that you may have been coveting for a while.

But with so many online retailers offering price cuts, it's hard to keep track of who is offering the best deal on what item.

So we've done the hard work for you, scoured the internet and found the best offers on many of the most popular Garmin wearables, bike computers, and indoor trainers.

Garmin Vívoactive 5 GPS Smart Watch: Was $299.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy A GPS smartwatch for folk who are after a more subtle look. Capture the key cycling metrics such as heart rate, distance, and speed/ cadence (with correlating sensors). There are 30 preloaded GPS and indoor sports, including cycling apps to ensure that all your data is captured no matter what activity you are participating in.

Garmin Edge 540 GPS bike computer: Was $349.99 Now $249.99 at Amazon We really rated the Garmin Edge 540 GPS bike computer when we reviewed it last summer, finding it a "brilliant button-only head unit that makes navigation a breeze and can help a rider become fitter and faster". We also loved the battery life. The only downside was the price, but with this $100 saving, it's close to being our perfect riding buddy. The Amazon offer looks to be a limited-time deal, but, it seems there are several retailers price matching, such as REI and Jenson.

Tacx Flux S Smart Trainer: Was $749.99 Now $399.99 at Competitive Cyclist This massive 47% saving on the Garmin-owned indoor training brand is one of the best deals I've seen this Black Friday sales period so far. The Tacx Flux S is one of our favourites, we've even rated it as the best direct drive trainer overall on our pick of the best smart indoor trainers buying guide.

Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS: Was $599.99 Now $289.99 at Walmart Scoring tops marks when we reviewed it, we found the Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS just about perfect, making professional analysis of training and recovery accessible to all users, and guiding them to optimise performances. This price point makes the elite level coaching now even more accessible too. Also found at Amazon for $299.99

Garmin Forerunner 255 Smartwatch: Was £299 now £219 at Very We're big fans of being about to multi-purpose fitness products here at Cycling Weekly, with the Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch a prime example. On test, we highly rated its capability to provide all our favorite cycling metrics, plus general health data such as sleep analysis. It does lack mapping features, but its GPS recording is second to none. Also available at Amazon for £236.99

Tacx Flux S Smart Trainer: Was £599.99 now £399.99 at Sigma Sports We think the Garmin-owned brand of turbo trainers are some of the best on the market. In fact, we loved the Tacx Flux S so much that we think it's the best indoor trainer to buy. It's super stable and very smooth on virtual climbs and in ERG mode, but if you're a Zwift mega fan, you might find the power accuracy not spot on.