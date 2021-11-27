Best Cyber Monday cycling shoe deals 2021: Mega savings of over 50% on Fizik and Giro

If you missed out on the mega deals that Black Friday had to offer then don't panic - Cyber Monday gives you another chance to take advantage of some awesome offers. But be quick, this will be your last chance.

Quite simply, there's nothing better than getting a new pair of cycling shoes and slipping them on for the first time straight out of the box. Well, maybe there's one thing better, and that's finding them for a heavily discounted price.

Scroll down to find the best deals in the UK, or head directly to our US section.

There are also plenty of other Cyber Monday deals to get stuck into at the moment, so make sure you don't miss out on some high-end products for low-end prices.

Best Cyber Monday Shoe deals, UK

£171.99 at Wiggle Fizik R1 Infinito Knit road shoe: £359.99 £171.99 at Wiggle Save £188. The first knit construction shoe to meet the demands of the pro peloton, the Fizik R1 Infinito Knit delivers increased ventilation with superior stiffness, all in a lightweight package. With a discount of 52 per cent on a pair of high-end road shoes worn by the Movistar team, you really can't go wrong with this superb saving. The eye-catching purple and blue colour will also help you stand out, without having to pay anywhere near the eye-watering full price amount.

£119.68 at Wiggle Giro Womens Empire ACC road shoe: £259.99 £119.68 at Wiggle Save £140. The Giro Empire women's road shoe is a popular choice among riders, and it's clear to see why. Delivering plenty of stiffness through its EC90 carbon sole, this cycling shoe doesn't sacrifice any comfort, while the woman-specific fit makes this a perfect road shoe. This high-performance, high-end shoe is on offer for a similar price that many entry level models are, with more than 50 per cent off.

£175.49 at ProBikeKit Sidi Ergo 5 matt black road shoe: £260 £175.49 at ProBikeKit Save £85. This shoe delivers superior comfort and performance through its premium materials, and especially considering that it uses both Sidi's Techno-3 push dials and high-security velcro to offer a customized fit. The Ergo 5's original retail price reflects the quality of the shoe, which is now available for under £200 - a steal for a shoe worn by some of cycling's true greats.

£231.49 at ProBikeKit Bont Vaypor S road shoes: £324.99 £231.49 at ProBikeKit Save £93.50. Arguably one of the most comfortable cycling shoes on the market, these Bont Vaypor S road shoes also offer plenty of the latest technologies to enhance performance. With their Durolite outer skin, the shoe's are naturally lightweight while still maintaining a high level of durability. The shoe's unidirectional carbon and micro grid also gives it the highest strength to weight ratio of any cycling shoe currently available. The saving is significant and while it still keeps the Bont Vaypor S in the higher price bracket, it's not often that you can save over £80 when buying a pair of cycling shoes.

£85 at Chain Reaction Cycles Dhb Aeron Carbon road shoes: were £120 now £85 at Chain Reaction Cycles Save 29%. Offering both a carbon fibre sole and a dial closure system for under £100 makes the Dhb Aeron shoe an absolute bargain. The sole offers a better transference of power at minimal weight, while the dials are easy to adjust on the fly and can add an extra level of customisation to the fit. Saving £35 on this pair of shoes is one that cannot be missed, and there are still a whole range of sizes available in both the black and white versions.

£81.00 at Wiggle Giro Espada Womens road shoes: £179.99 £81.00 at Wiggle Save £98.99. Also combing a carbon sole with a dial closure, this Giro Espada road shoe is specifically designed for women. Featuring a Boa dial and an Easton EC70 carbon composite sole, there is the option to immediately adjust your shoes while maintaining stiffness that translates to improved power through the pedals. Coming in well below the £100 mark from a shoe that is normally closer to £200, the 54 per cent saving is truly superb.

£84.00 at Sigma Sports Shimano XC5W SPD women's shoes: £139.00 £84.00 at Sigma Sports Save 40%. The Shimano XC5W is a mountain bike shoe with SPD fittings, making it just as suitable to use on gravel. Lightweight and far less bulky than some MTB shoes, these are perfect for a mixed-gravel route that occasionally involves road riding too. Coming in below £100 too makes this a brilliant option in the Cyber Monday sales, especially at a healthy discount.

Cyber Monday Shoe deals, US

$322.50 at Competitive Cyclist Shimano S-Phyre RC9 wide mens cycling shoes: $430 $322.50 at Competitive Cyclist Save 25%. Black Friday presents the perfect opportunity to buy an expensive item that would otherwise have been extortionate, and these Shimano S-Phyre RC9 shoes epitomise this. For over $300 you're getting a pro-level shoe, reduced from $430, that are designed for wider feet. They also include a super-stiff carbon sole for great power transfer, and dual Boa Li2 dials for a precision fit.

$224.95 at Backcountry Sidi Kaos carbon mens cycling shoe: $324.99 $224.95 at Backcountry Save $100. The Sidi Kaos is a great shoe year-round but excels in warmer temperatures. The breathable synthetic material ensures that your feet are kept cool in longer rides, with Sidi's ratcheting buckle also featuring on the shoe to help you ensure the perfect fit. Extremely durable too with the stiff Millenium nylon matrix outsole infused with carbon, this is a high-end shoe with a $100 saving - ideal for someone looking for an elite product for a fraction of the price.

$164.95 at Competitive Cyclist Louis Garneau Carbon LS-100 III mens cycling shoes: $252.99 $164.95 at Competitive Cyclist Save $88. Reportedly Louis Garneau's best selling road shoe, the LS-100 III features x-comfort zone technology, which takes into account foot swelling to reduce any hot spots when riding. Louis Garneau generally only implement this technology on its top-end shoes, but implementing it on the LS-100 III has increased its popularity considerably. With this deal the shoe is even more attractive, at well under $200.

$154.95 at Competitive Cyclist Giro Factress Techlace women's cycling shoe: $349.95 $154.95 at Competitive Cyclist Save $195. Giro's Factress Techlace takes a bibs and braces approach to fastening your road shoe. Here you get a boa dial, laces and velcro fastening - all of which equates to a highly customized fit. Elsewhere you have the reliable Easton EC90 carbon sole that's both light and stiff. At retail the Giro Actress Techlace shoe is certainly in the higher price bracket, but with this deal you can can enjoy all the benefits of a high-end road shoe for just a little over $150.

$214.95 at Backcountry Mavic Cosmic SL Ultimate mens road shoes: $359.95 $214.95 at Backcountry Save $145. As the name suggests, the Cosmic SL Ultimate is Mavic's top end road shoe. A real featherweight, it's one for the climbers. but still maintains plenty of support thanks to Mavic's TPU frame that's laser welded. If you're looking for a pro-level summer shoe at an affordable price, then this deal fits the bill - saving you almost $150 on the shoe's original RRP.

