The comfiest cycling shoes I’ve ever worn are over 50% off this Cyber Monday

The Fizik Vento Infinito Knit Carbon 2 shoes currently have almost £200 off at Sigma Sports

A cyclist in the Austrian Alps with a Fizik shoe
(Image credit: Future/Fizik)
Adam Becket
By
published

The first time I put these shoes on, a few years ago before I reviewed them for Procycling magazine, I considered wearing them as slippers. Sure, even without cleats on the bottom they would be far too slippery to wear around the house, and that's before we get onto the practicalities of wearing a £350 pair of shoes to take the bins out.

However, that's how comfy the Fizik Vento Infinito Knit Carbon 2 shoes are, and now they have almost £200 off this Cyber Monday at Sigma Sports. Perhaps, it's time to reconsider them as slippers.

