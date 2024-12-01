The comfiest cycling shoes I’ve ever worn are over 50% off this Cyber Monday

The first time I put these shoes on, a few years ago before I reviewed them for Procycling magazine, I considered wearing them as slippers. Sure, even without cleats on the bottom they would be far too slippery to wear around the house, and that's before we get onto the practicalities of wearing a £350 pair of shoes to take the bins out.

However, that's how comfy the Fizik Vento Infinito Knit Carbon 2 shoes are, and now they have almost £200 off this Cyber Monday at Sigma Sports. Perhaps, it's time to reconsider them as slippers.

Even if you don't buy into my dreams of wearing carbon cycling shoes as casual wear, finding this deal has reminded me of how good these cycling shoes are.

Fizik Vento Infinito Knit Carbon 2: Was £350 now £161 at Sigma Sports | Save 54% These shoes are built for comfort and style, whilst delivering performance too. There is a dual BOA setup along with the arch support, which provides some extra help for keeping your foot in place, allowing you to put the power down.

I've owned the shoes ever since, and they've never let me down, although I often swap them out for a more garish yellow pair with laces, the less said about them the better. While the knitted upper is designed for breathability and comfort, I've never found it a problem wearing them year-round in the UK.

I rode up the Großglockner in them, possibly my crowning cycling achievement. They've been through some serious testing over the years and have always come up trumps. The Fiziks look fancier than other run-of-the-mill shoes that my friends wear too, which is a bonus.

The carbon R2 sole is the stiffest which Fizik offers, and I cannot stress how inflexible it is, making it perfect for riding on the road, powering up climbs or putting those watts in on the flat. It should also be said, that they're really light too, weighing in at about 225g per shoe. They're an all-rounder and reasonably stylish too. The BOA dials allow the shoes to be tightened to perfection as well.

The shoes are also available in a wide fit, which doesn't have quite as much of a discount, but still have 48% off. There is also a non-knitted version, the Fizik Vento Infinito Carbon 2, which features a Microtex upper, which is also 48% off at Sigma Sports in the UK.

There aren't quite as big savings in the US, but you can still get 21% off the shoes on Amazon.

Of course, this is just one of a plethora of shoe deals this Cyber Monday. My colleague Matt, one of our tech experts here at Cycling Weekly, has been trawling the internet to find all the best and has collated them in this handy guide.