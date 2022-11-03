Showers Pass Transit Pants review – excellent waterproofing; less so breathability

Today's best Showers Pass Transit Pants deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $119 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $135 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

The waterproof cover-trousers for cycling are a difficult product to get right. You don't want to spend a fortune, but you also need them to be durable, breathable and – most importantly – waterproof. A tricky combination, to say the least.

Showers Pass is a 25-year-old transatlantic brand with a HQ in Portland, Oregon and a UK base in South Shields, Tyne & Wear and the Transit Cycling Pants its answer to this perennial question.

These waterproof cycling trousers / pants come with a relaxed fit is perfect for going over your work attire and (as we'll get into later) they’re impressively waterproof for the most miserable of days.

Showers Pass Transit Pants: fit and comfort

(Image credit: Future)

I have been wearing a medium in these and using them on my commutes around Mortimer in Berkshire. They have a relaxed fit, as they’re designed to be worn over the top of other clothes and they come up ‘true to size’ in the sense that I usually wear a medium.

The elasticated waistband is comfortable and – if you’re into that look – even features Velcro fastenings for suspenders! They feature a zip on the leg for easy removal over the top of your shoes. If you wish to store anything, you’ll need to do so in your jacket, as these do not have pockets.

(Image credit: Future)

Showers Pass Transit Pants: wateproofing

(Image credit: Future)

During the period I had these overtrousers on test – and despite getting caught in two torrential downpours (alongside other, more minor, dousings) – my legs never got the slightest bit wet. They were utterly waterproof. Unfaultable in that regard.

However, on the times that the sun did come out, I found myself rather sweaty rather quickly – to the extent that I was actually on days when it had been raining. Not ideal. If it's only showers that are forecast, my recommendation would be to opt for something with less waterproofing and that's much more breathable.

(Image credit: Future)

Showers Pass Transit Pants: value and conclusion

If you plan to be commuting in the rain, these will keep you dry. The material is very waterproof and they proved durable with regular use. The price you pay for this waterproofing, though, is in the lack of breathability. At $108.00 / £99.00 they're not exactly cheap either. Endura's Hummvee II trousers cost less, for instance, with a price tag of $99.99 / £59.99.

The Showers Pass Transit Pants are, however, the most waterproof trousers I've worn. If you're after something for the very toughest of conditions, these won't let you down.