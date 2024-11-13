The Garmin Forerunner 945 crashes to a stunning price for Black Friday 2024 at Walmart

The Forerunner 945 is now at its lowest-ever price with a massive $310 off

The Garmin Forerunner 945 showing workout details for cycling and running
(Image credit: Future)
Paul Brett
By
published
Recent updates

Checked at 17:15 UTC -1 (GMT), the deal is still live and pricing is accurate.

Walmart is currently offering an excellent deal on the feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch with a whopping discount of $310. It's one of our top-rated smartwatches for cycling and scored 5 out of 5 stars in our Garmin Forerunner 945 review.

Garmin Forerunner 945: Was $599.99, now $289.99 at WalmartSave $310

Garmin Forerunner 945: Was $599.99, now $289.99 at Walmart
Save $310

The Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch scored 5 out of 5 stars in our review. There are plenty of cycling-related features to enhance your rides like time, distance, heart rate and calories burned monitoring. It's compatible with a load of cycling sensors and has a long-lasting battery life of up to two weeks in smartwatch mode.

Read our full Garmin Forerunner 945 review.

Price check: Amazon $299.99

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1