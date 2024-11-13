The Garmin Forerunner 945 crashes to a stunning price for Black Friday 2024 at Walmart

Recent updates

Walmart is currently offering an excellent deal on the feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch with a whopping discount of $310. It's one of our top-rated smartwatches for cycling and scored 5 out of 5 stars in our Garmin Forerunner 945 review.

Get the feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 945 on sale right now at Walmart for $289.99

The current $310 saving is a better than a half-price reduction off the regular price at Amazon. It's also the cheapest the Forerunner 945 has been this year so we're unlikely to see a further price drop – even with Black Friday only a few weeks away.



Garmin Forerunner 945: Was $599.99, now $289.99 at Walmart

Save $310 The Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch scored 5 out of 5 stars in our review. There are plenty of cycling-related features to enhance your rides like time, distance, heart rate and calories burned monitoring. It's compatible with a load of cycling sensors and has a long-lasting battery life of up to two weeks in smartwatch mode. Read our full Garmin Forerunner 945 review. Price check: Amazon $299.99

The best smartwatches are a versatile option for tracking and recording all of your cycling activity but almost any other sports too. The latest smartwatches come packed with features that match the performance of the majority of the best cycling computers offering the best of both worlds as they can worn be worn around the clock.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 holds a coveted spot in our best smartwatches guide as the best-value cycling smartwatch, and that value is now even more attractive with this Black Friday smartwatch deal.

As well as monitoring the usual metrics like speed and distance, the 945 will help you navigate routes, record your heart rate, monitor your sleep and suggest recovery times, making it an invaluable training aid and ride partner.

If a smartwatch isn't on your Black Friday wishlist – then our best Black Friday bike deals 2024 hub has a load of the best cycling kit from bikes, components, tech and kit. We'll be updating it regularly on the run-up to the Black Friday weekend which runs this year from 29th November to 2nd December 2024.