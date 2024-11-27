A 28-hour epic gravel adventure on a single charge: why the Garmin Edge 540 Solar is my Black Friday pick at 25% off

For me, last year of embracing new challenges—and diving headfirst into some of the longest and toughest ones yet. After stepping away from racing five years ago, I was eager to push my limits again, this time through some epic off-road adventures like the 400-mile Rapha Yomp Rally and the gruelling 350-mile Unbound XL gravel race.

These sleep-depriving, self-supported events tested not only my fitness and tenacity but also my gear. With no course markings, navigation was critical—and so was my GPS computer. Enter the Garmin Edge 540 Solar. Its long-awaited release couldn’t have come at a better time. With solar charging extending an already impressive battery life, it became my go-to tool for navigating remote, unpredictable terrain where precision and reliability are everything.

It’s more than earned its spot on my handlebars, and with this year’s Black Friday discounts, it stands out as one of the best-value, do-it-all cycling computers on the market.

At just 85 grams, the Edge 540 Solar is truly a tiny but mighty package. It’s packed with more features, training data and analyses than I honestly know what to do with. You can read the full details of what it can and can’t do in the product launch announcement and our in-depth review, but here are some of my favourite features:

- Battery: With up to 32 hours of battery life in demanding use and up to 60 hours in battery-saver mode, it’ll last the entirety of the Unbound XL and requires little charging, even on multi-day adventures.

- Navigation and offline maps: The turn-by-turn navigation is excellent, providing street or even trail names and plenty of wayfinding details. It’ll even alert you to potholes or other need-to-know road conditions. And the offline maps and rerouting are clutch when you’re deep in no reception land. You can even use the navigation tool to look for and get directions to nearby water stops or bike shops.

- The ClimbPro feature: all the climb’s details (gradients, distance left, etc.) appear on the screen when you start climbing, even without pre-loading a route. No more ‘wondering how much longer’

- Real-Time Stamina: this tool monitors your stamina, potential and estimated distance remaining based on your current performance. It's a nifty tool until it says that you’ll run out of stamina in 50 miles, yet you still have 125 miles to go. 😅 In all seriousness, those are good reminders to take some nutrition on board and slow the pace.

- Lightning quick uploads: Your finished activity is loaded to Strava or your preferred third-party app before you’ve even removed your cycling shoes.

- Robust training features: Training without a coach? No problem. This series of computers comes equipped with Daily Workouts based on an event or race you’re working toward. It’ll even adjust your plan if you fall ill or your travel schedule interferes with your sleep.

Garmin's Daily Suggested Workout (Image credit: Garmin)

For long-distance riders who value reliability, accurate navigation, and the convenience of solar charging, the Garmin Edge 540 Solar is a worthwhile investment—made even better at these Black Friday prices.

Black Friday is a great time to snap up a bargain on a Garmin product that you may have been coveting for a while, check out all the best Garmin deals here.