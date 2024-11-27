A 28-hour epic gravel adventure on a single charge: why the Garmin Edge 540 Solar is my Black Friday pick at 25% off

With clear and reliable navigation —online and offline, robust training features and great battery life, the Garmin Edge 540 Solar has more than earned its spot on my handlebars.

The Garmin Edge 540 Solar head unit in use
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

For me, last year of embracing new challenges—and diving headfirst into some of the longest and toughest ones yet. After stepping away from racing five years ago, I was eager to push my limits again, this time through some epic off-road adventures like the 400-mile Rapha Yomp Rally and the gruelling 350-mile Unbound XL gravel race.

These sleep-depriving, self-supported events tested not only my fitness and tenacity but also my gear. With no course markings, navigation was critical—and so was my GPS computer. Enter the Garmin Edge 540 Solar. Its long-awaited release couldn’t have come at a better time. With solar charging extending an already impressive battery life, it became my go-to tool for navigating remote, unpredictable terrain where precision and reliability are everything.

