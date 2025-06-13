Trek Air Rush electric pump

Trek has released the Air Rush electric pump.

The handheld device is designed to replace hand pumps and CO2 cartridges. Its compact size makes it easier to carry than a traditional pump, while delivering the convenience of a CO2 cartridge but without the additional cost, and waste, of having to replace the cartridges. Inflation requires just the press of a button.

Smaller than a banana, the Air Rush is designed to be carried with ease. (Image credit: Trek)

Measuring 3.15 x 1.77 x 1.26” or 80 x 45 x 32 mm, it’s designed to fit comfortably in the palm of the hand; the case has a moulded grip to facilitate this. The claimed weight is just 108g, which combined with the size means it should fit easily in a jersey pocket or bar bag. Trek says that the Air Rush is small enough to fit in the frame storage compartments featured on some of its models, such as the Checkpoint.

The pump has both Presta and Schrader valves plus an extension hose. (Image credit: Trek)

The pump boasts a large colour display. Here the user can view both the target and current pressure as well as monitor the status of the charge. There’s also an integrated flashlight for when you’re caught having to inflate a tyre in the dark. The three buttons - a +, - and ‘play/pause - are sizable too, which should make inflation straightforward even with cold hands.

Both display and buttons are designed to be easy to see and use. (Image credit: Trek)

The Air Rush uses a 33.7Wh Lithium-polymer (LiPo) battery, selected for its ability to withstand wide fluctuations in temperature; Trek says its good between 14° to 113° F, or -10 – 45°c. It’s charged using a USB-C cable. When fully charged Trek claims that its equivalent to nearly four 16g CO2 cartridges. This translates to enough air to fill three 28mm road tyres from flat to 75 psi, or seven 45mm gravel tyres from flat to 35 psi. The Air Rush is designed to achieve up to 120 psi, which like many of the best bike pumps, makes it suitable for a range cyclists from gravel enthusiasts to regular commuters.

It comes with chucks for both Presta and Schrader valves plus a range of ‘extras’, including an extension hose, a lanyard (there’s a hole for the lanyard on the device) and a storage bag.

The Air Rush electric pump retails for $99.99 / £79.99.