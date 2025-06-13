Trek Air Rush electric pump

Rechargeable handheld pump can inflate tyres up to 120psi with the press of a button

Trek Air Rush electric pump
(Image credit: Trek)
By
published

Trek has released the Air Rush electric pump.

The handheld device is designed to replace hand pumps and CO2 cartridges. Its compact size makes it easier to carry than a traditional pump, while delivering the convenience of a CO2 cartridge but without the additional cost, and waste, of having to replace the cartridges. Inflation requires just the press of a button.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1