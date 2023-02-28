Strade Bianche 2023: Start list information for the Italian classic's 17th edition

Strade Bianche, the famous and much loved Italian classic, takes place this weekend in its usual early March slot marking one of the big and highly anticipated in the men's and women's calendars.



Both races take place on Saturday 4 March across Tuscany's white gravel roads, or Sterrato, with the men's race covering 184 kilometres and the women's a slightly reduced distance of 136 kilometres.



So far, we only know which men's and women's teams will be taking part in the race and we're yet to see a provisional start list.

However, one previous winner of the race, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), won't be present due to illness. No Van Aert on the start line will certainly make things easier for another race favourite, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who will be right in contention along with the likes of Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

Strade Bianche 2023 teams list (men)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All 18 men's WorldTour teams are eligible to race and are set to line up in Siena to begin the 17th edition. Seven teams have received invites for the race in the form of Wildcard entry.



Here is the full list of teams. Cycling Weekly will update the list to include a provisional start list of riders as and when it becomes available.

18 UCI WorldTour teams

AG2R CITROEN TEAM

ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK

ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM

BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS

BORA - HANSGROHE

COFIDIS

EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST

GROUPAMA - FDJ

INEOS GRENADIERS

INTERMARCHÉ - CIRCUS - WANTY

JUMBO-VISMA

MOVISTAR TEAM

SOUDAL QUICK-STEP

TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC

TEAM DSM

TEAM JAYCO ALULA

TREK - SEGAFREDO

UAE TEAM EMIRATES

7 WildCards

EOLO-KOMETA

GREEN PROJECT-BARDIANI CSF-FAIZANÉ

ISRAEL - PREMIER TECH

LOTTO DSTNY

Q36.5 PRO CYCLING

TOTALENERGIES

TUDOR PRO CYCLING

Strade Bianche Donne 2023: Women's team list

All of the 23 women's teams from the WorldTour and ProTeam level.

UCI Women's WorldTour teams

CANYON//SRAM RACING

EF EDUCATION - TIBCO - SVB

FDJ-SUEZ

FENIX-DECEUNINCK

ISRAEL PREMIER TECH ROLAND

LIV RACING TEQFIND

MOVISTAR TEAM WOMEN

TEAM DSM

TEAM JAYCO ALULA

TEAM JUMBO-VISMA

TEAM SD WORX

TREK - SEGAFREDO

UAE TEAM ADQ



WildCard teams

AG INSURANCE - SOUDAL QUICK-STEP

AROMITALIA BASSO VAIANO

BEPINK

BORN TO WIN - ZHIRAF - G20

CERATIZIT - WNT PRO CYCLING

COFIDIS WOMEN

GB JUNIOR TEAM PIEMONTE PEDALE CASTANESE A.S.D.

ISOLMANT - PREMAC - VITTORIA

LABORAL KUTXA - FUNDACION EUSKADI

TEAM MENDELSPECK

TOP GIRLS FASSA BORTOLO