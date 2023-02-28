Strade Bianche 2023: Start list information for the Italian classic's 17th edition
Taking a look at the men's and women's start lists for the Italian one day race
Strade Bianche, the famous and much loved Italian classic, takes place this weekend in its usual early March slot marking one of the big and highly anticipated in the men's and women's calendars.
Both races take place on Saturday 4 March across Tuscany's white gravel roads, or Sterrato, with the men's race covering 184 kilometres and the women's a slightly reduced distance of 136 kilometres.
So far, we only know which men's and women's teams will be taking part in the race and we're yet to see a provisional start list.
However, one previous winner of the race, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), won't be present due to illness. No Van Aert on the start line will certainly make things easier for another race favourite, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who will be right in contention along with the likes of Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).
Strade Bianche 2023 teams list (men)
All 18 men's WorldTour teams are eligible to race and are set to line up in Siena to begin the 17th edition. Seven teams have received invites for the race in the form of Wildcard entry.
Here is the full list of teams. Cycling Weekly will update the list to include a provisional start list of riders as and when it becomes available.
18 UCI WorldTour teams
AG2R CITROEN TEAM
ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK
ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM
BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
BORA - HANSGROHE
COFIDIS
EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
GROUPAMA - FDJ
INEOS GRENADIERS
INTERMARCHÉ - CIRCUS - WANTY
JUMBO-VISMA
MOVISTAR TEAM
SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
TEAM DSM
TEAM JAYCO ALULA
TREK - SEGAFREDO
UAE TEAM EMIRATES
7 WildCards
EOLO-KOMETA
GREEN PROJECT-BARDIANI CSF-FAIZANÉ
ISRAEL - PREMIER TECH
LOTTO DSTNY
Q36.5 PRO CYCLING
TOTALENERGIES
TUDOR PRO CYCLING
Strade Bianche Donne 2023: Women's team list
All of the 23 women's teams from the WorldTour and ProTeam level.
UCI Women's WorldTour teams
CANYON//SRAM RACING
EF EDUCATION - TIBCO - SVB
FDJ-SUEZ
FENIX-DECEUNINCK
ISRAEL PREMIER TECH ROLAND
LIV RACING TEQFIND
MOVISTAR TEAM WOMEN
TEAM DSM
TEAM JAYCO ALULA
TEAM JUMBO-VISMA
TEAM SD WORX
TREK - SEGAFREDO
UAE TEAM ADQ
WildCard teams
AG INSURANCE - SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
AROMITALIA BASSO VAIANO
BEPINK
BORN TO WIN - ZHIRAF - G20
CERATIZIT - WNT PRO CYCLING
COFIDIS WOMEN
GB JUNIOR TEAM PIEMONTE PEDALE CASTANESE A.S.D.
ISOLMANT - PREMAC - VITTORIA
LABORAL KUTXA - FUNDACION EUSKADI
TEAM MENDELSPECK
TOP GIRLS FASSA BORTOLO
