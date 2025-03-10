How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Italian early-season stage race

Tirreno-Adriatico, otherwise known as the 'race of the two seas', is one of the key early season stage races on the men's WorldTour. Taking place at the same time as Paris-Nice, the race is a real chance for a lot of Grand Tour riders to showcase their form ahead of the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France.

Below, Cycling Weekly has laid out all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch Tirreno-Adriatico wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching Tirreno-Adriatico 2025

UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon) US: Max (from $9.99/mon)

Max (from $9.99/mon) Canada: Flobikes ($39.99/mon)

Flobikes ($39.99/mon) Free live stream: RAI (Italy)

RAI (Italy) Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico in the UK

In the UK, Tirreno-Adriatico will be shown on TNT Sports 1. This is a Warner Bros. Discovery's premium channel, which absorbed Eurosport's listings at the start of the month.

Tirreno-Adriatico can also be streamed on Discovery+, with a package now priced at £30.99 a month – it used to be £6.99.

TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but customers can get the channels cheaper with certain TV packages. Virgin Media customers, for example, can add it to their bundle for an additional £18 a month. Sky TV customers can do the same for an extra £30 a month. EE mobile customers can purchase TNT Sports as an add-on for £20 a month.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico in the US and Canada

For viewers in the US, this year's coverage of Tirreno-Adriatico is on Max.

Subscriptions are somewhat confusing, but right now start from $9.99 a month. In theory you need the B/R Sports add-on, which is another $9.99, but right now Max aren't enforcing this. That's because they're rolling it into a new $15.99 a month plan. Is that a discount or a price hike? Depends which way you look at it.

Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting the race in Canada (but US Flobikes subscribers will be locked out for rights reasons). Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Can I watch Tirreno-Adriatico for free?

Fans in the host country of Italy can watch Tirreno-Adriatico for free thanks to public broadcaster RAI.

All Tirreno-Adriatico stages on RAI Sport, which you can watch onlin on the RAI Play web player,

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in Italy right now, you'll need a VPN to get your usual RAI coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...

What to expect at Tirreno-Adriatico

Tirreno-Adriatico is one of the key early season stage races in which several big name riders will look to build on their form ahead of the Giro d'Italia. British riders Adam and Simon Yates will be looking to do just that, with the latter making his first appearance for his new team, Visma-Lease a Bike.

Several other high profile names are on the startlist, including Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Tom Pidcock (Q36.5), Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates).

Last year's winner, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) is not present due to riding Paris-Nice. Vingegaard took the overall title at Tirreno after winning to key mountain stages in the latter half of the week.