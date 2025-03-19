Tadej Pogačar commemorates Strade Bianche crash with limited edition t-shirt - here's how you can buy it

Part of profits from new t-shirt will go to world champion's charity foundation

Tadej Pogačar after his crash at Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tadej Pogačar Fan Shop)
Tom Davidson
By
published

For most cyclists, a skin-shredding crash into a thorn bush would be a moment to forget. But for Tadej Pogačar, it is a memory to be celebrated in the form of a t-shirt.

New to the world champion’s official web store, fans can now buy a limited edition, “commemorative” t-shirt depicting the moment he climbed out of a roadside ditch following his crash at Strade Bianche.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

