Tadej Pogačar commemorates Strade Bianche crash with limited edition t-shirt - here's how you can buy it

For most cyclists, a skin-shredding crash into a thorn bush would be a moment to forget. But for Tadej Pogačar, it is a memory to be celebrated in the form of a t-shirt.

New to the world champion’s official web store, fans can now buy a limited edition, “commemorative” t-shirt depicting the moment he climbed out of a roadside ditch following his crash at Strade Bianche.

Pogačar went on to win the race, attacking solo with 20km to go and crossing the line bloodied and bruised. It marked his third victory at Strade Bianche, and one of the most dramatic wins of his career so far.

“This t-shirt is dedicated to this year’s special race on Strade Bianche, with the final victory and a witty thought,” the product description says. The witty thought comes in a line of text beneath the image of a dishevelled Pogačar, that reads: “It’s 8th March and you forgot to buy flowers” – 8 March is when Strade Bianche took place, and also the date of International Women’s Day.

For a more celebratory scene, the back of the t-shirt carries an image of Pogačar arriving in Siena’s Piazza del Campo, cheered by fans as he approached the line.

The t-shirt is available to buy online for €40.98 (£34.45 / $44.66), with part of the profits going to the Tadej Pogačar Foundation. The charity was launched last year by the two-time Tour de France winner, with the goal of raising funds to support people affected by natural disasters, and children with serious illnesses.

“It's no secret that I've made a lot of money from cycling in the last few years,” Pogačar said at the time of the launch. “When I was younger, I never imagined I would be so lucky. I honestly don't feel the most comfortable with this money.”

The Slovenian’s victory at Strade Bianche is his latest of 92 wins since he turned pro six years ago. “It’s not the best way to win a race,” he smiled afterwards, looking back on his heavy crash.

“I went too fast, I guess. I know this road very well, I've ridden it already now 20 times in my life, but sometimes you misjudge. I just slipped. Shit happens,” he continued.

The limited edition Strade Bianche t-shirt is available to buy now from the Tadej Pogačar Fan Shop.