'We f****** did it' - Demi Vollering wins Strade Bianche battle against former coach Anna van der Breggen

FDJ-Suez rider claims victory with stinging uphill sprint

Demi Vollering wins Strade Bianche 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Demi Vollering ended a four-year streak for SD Worx-Protime at Strade Bianche, outsprinting her former coach, Anna van der Breggen, to earn her first WorldTour win as an FDJ-Suez rider.

The 28-year-old, who previously won the Italian Classic in 2023, attacked Van der Breggen with 400m to go on the final climb of the Via Santa Caterina. Afterwards, she hugged her team boss, Stephen Delcourt, smiling as she shouted “we f****** did it!” into the Tuscan air.

