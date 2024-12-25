'Anything can happen': Our men's rider of the year Joe Blackmore looks back on a stellar 2024 and weighs up his future

The Londoner tells Cycling Weekly about his hopes for next season, his sporting heroes, and how he plans to walk the tightrope between on road and off

Joe Blackmore wins Rider of the Year 2024
(Image credit: Future / Richard Butcher)
James Shrubsall
By
published

The morning sun – the first we've seen in a while – slants through the cafe window and casts an angelic glow across Joe Blackmore's face. And well it might, for this lad from London can, it seems, do little wrong right now.

The 21-year-old, a former dyed-in-the-wool off-road racer, has spent the past season putting the finishing touches on an alchemical progression that has seen him turn mud into road race silverware and graduate from the British Cycling Academy to the WorldTour with Israel-Premier Tech, all while picking up win after win.

