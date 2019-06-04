Huge fundraising event will help secure future of iconic Herne Hill Velodrome

A major cycling celebration will be held to raise funds for the historic Herne Hill Velodrome.

The Big Velofete is a new cycling festival being held later this month that will help secure the future of the iconic venue.

Herne Hill in South London is the second oldest track in the world, opened in 1981, and money raised from the Velofete will support the work being done there.

Taking place on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16, the event will feature a variety races and activities.

There will be road racing, track events, sprints, tandem races, criteriums, fixed gear races, cyclocross, duathlon, and cross country running.

On the evening before the Velofete, there will be a special event with the newly appointed president of the Herne Hill Velodrome Trust Ned Boulting and retired pro David Millar.

They will be discussing all things cycling in the Exodus Travels Pavilion from 7.30pm, with tickets costing £10 for adults available here.

There will also be talks and discussions taking place throughout the weekend, including speakers Tim Moore, Michael Hutchinson, Emily Chappell and Chris Sidwells.

Herne Hill, the host venue for the cycling events in the 1948 Olympic Games, has come under threat many times during its long history, most recently in 2005 when it was shut during negotiations over the lease.

The track feel into disrepair but in 2011 was the focus of a hugely successful campaign to save the facility.

A new clubhouse was opened on the site in 2017, and the track offers activities for all ages and abilities.

The funds raised from the Big Velofete will be used to continue the work being done at Herne Hill.

Entry to the festival will be on a donation basis, with suggested payments of £3 for adults.