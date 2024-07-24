Primož Roglič reveals he suffered back fracture in Tour de France crash

Slovenian abandoned race after being caught up in crash on stage 12, Vuelta a España participation now in doubt

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Primož Roglič has said that he suffered a lower back fracture in the crash that forced him out of the Tour de France

Roglič revealed the extent of his injuries in an Instagram post on Tuesday evening and explained that he had been undergoing rehab at the Red Bull performance centre in Austria. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

