'I'm practically unemployable - all I've ever done is cycling': Get to know Saint Piran boss Ricci Pascoe

Ricci Pascoe is the owner of one of the UK's two UCI Continental men's cycling squads, Saint Piran. Based in Cornwall, the team races all over the UK, as well as in Europe, and was prominent in last year's Tour of Britain. In 2023, Saint Piran won the National Road Series through Zeb Kyffin, as well as the overall team standings.

What got you into cycling and made you want to consider it as a career?

Cycling was part of my father's life. He coached riders who were in the Carlton Pro team and Ti Raleigh. He also set up the English Schools Cycling Association with Norman Sheil.

My father was a good amateur cyclist. We rode to school and it kick-started a lifelong passion. We all dream of making it, and having gone from third to first category [equivalent of our elite category today] in a year for C.C Bowland, I thought the dream was alive.

After university a move to France proved that it was a dream, having followed every wheel, grovelled in every gutter, there was proof there were riders that were going to make it. Nevertheless, a lifelong relationship with cycling began.

Did you have a particular cycling hero growing up? If so, who was it?

My father. He raced, was an organiser, teacher, and a mentor working tirelessly for and within cycling... and some bloke called Bernard Hinault!

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Saint Piran)

What was your first bike?

A Holdsworth handmade on 24-inch wheels, made by Mike Mullet. It had bright orange tape and drop handlebars. It was very rare, and I still have it. Five generations of young riders have borrowed it with the understanding it came back to me.

What's the best place your career has taken you to?

Cycling has taken me all over the continent as I lived and raced in France, Brittany. My career now is as a team owner so the travelling continues.

What made you want to start your own team, Saint Piran?

I've seen so many mistakes within cycling over 30 years. Imagine a team with no advertising, cool kit, great bikes, and somewhere where everyone wants to race.

It's our job to put riders on the start line. We aren't multi-millionaires, but with everyone's input and positive outlook we have created a very special environment.

What's your favourite memory from your time in the sport?

There are just so many to pick from. We continue making memories with Saint Piran today.

All the WorldTour riders love seeing my son, Lowen, at events such as the Tour of Britain. Mark Cavendish, Wout van Aert, Julian Alaphilippe, they've all met him.

Also, you can never beat getting to watch some of the young riders develop with us.

(Image credit: Ricci Pascoe)

What was the first race you remember watching?

The Tour de France, and watching it live in Plymouth in 1974. The giveaways, the caravan, a glimpse and chance meeting with Eddy Merckx, and watching Barry Hoban, that's what I remember about back then.

If you hadn't ended up working in cycling, what do you think you would have done?

I'm practically unemployable as all I've ever done is in cycling. If it hadn't have been cycling, I would have loved to perhaps play chess or teach in some way.