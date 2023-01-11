The Tour Down Under marks the beginning of the new WorldTour season for both the men’s and women’s peloton.

Returning to the calendar after a two-year absence due to the global pandemic, the race will see multiple big name riders get their campaigns underway as they look to build form ahead of the coming months. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen) and Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) are three homegrown heroes who will be due to race in Adelaide.

Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) will also be one to watch.

Both the men’s and women’s action will begin with the Schwalbe Classic, an evening criterium on Saturday 14 January. However the criterium will have no say in the overall general classification battle. The men’s race will get underway on Tuesday 17 January with a 5.5 kilometre prologue, whereas the women’s race will begin the day after the criterium on Sunday 15 January with a flat 110.4 kilometre stage between Glenelg and Aldinga.

According to Hindley, the short and explosive stages will make for what he believes will be “fun and aggressive racing”.



Check out the full start list here.

HOW TO WATCH THE TOUR DOWN UNDER 2023 IN THE UK

If you're planning on tuning into all the action down under from the UK, then you'll be pleased to know that there are a couple of options so you won't need to miss a single pedal stroke.



One option is via Eurosport/discovery+ (opens in new tab)



You can buy a month long pass to get access to the action via the Eurosport player or discovery+ website. At just £6.99, the pass is certainly money well spent but be aware that it will then auto renew at the same price each month unless you cancel prior to the renewal date.



If you know you want access to all of the action from the WorldTour season all year long, you may want to go for a year long pass instead. The year long pass costs £59.99 and represents a saving of £23.89.



Another option is subscribing to GCN+ (opens in new tab) at a cost of £39.99 for the year or £6.99 per month. Setting up a GCN account will also give you access to live or on demand race footage as well as long or short highlights and analysis.



If you're based in the USA, Flobikes will also show both the men's and women's races. You can subscribe for a year for $150 in the USA or $209.99 in Canada.



TOUR DOWN UNDER TV TIMES

Television coverage of all stages of the Santos Tour Down Under is set to begin at 01:30am GMT (20:30 EST).



You can also access the coverage across Europe on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport - discovery+

HOW TO LIVESTREAM THE TOUR DOWN UNDER WHEN YOU'RE NOT IN YOUR COUNTRY

If you’re abroad during all of the action, you may discover that you’re unable to stream the action and that your home broadcaster is restricted due to your location.



If you discover that to be the case, you may want to consider installing a VPN on your computer. That way you'll be able to access your favourite broadcaster without having to resort to illegal live streams as long as you follow the broadcasters terms and conditions.



It's compatible with a variety of devices, so what's not to like?

HOW TO LIVE STREAM THE ACTION IN AUSTRALIA

If you're lucky enough to be down in Australia right now, you'll be able to tune into most of the action via a multitude of Australian TV channels.



The race is live in the seven network, but we advise you to check out the full television schedule here (opens in new tab) in order to find all the information you need depending on where you are in the country.



Don't forget, you can also access your home broadcaster from back home if you're over in Oz.

HOW TO LIVE STREAM THE ACTION FROM THE USA

If you're over in the USA, you'll be able to tune into the race via Flobikes.



You can subscribe for a year for $150 in the USA or $209.99 in Canada.



Don't forget there is also the VPN option if you're wanting to access your home broadcaster from elsewhere.