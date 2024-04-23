2.28km in 2:55: The Tour de Romandie prologue which was over in a flash

Majority of riders opted for road bikes on technical course around the Swiss city of Payerne

Tao Geoghegan Hart corners at the Tour de Romandie's prologue
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

It sounds like a terrible joke from a book. What is 2.28km long, has 12 corners, and takes just 2:55? 

The answer is the Tour de Romandie's prologue, which took place on Tuesday in the Swiss town of Payerne. 161 of the world's best riders went round a course less than 1.5 miles long in order to claim the first yellow jersey of the race. 

Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

