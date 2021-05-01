‘I had no feeling in my hands’ says Geraint Thomas, explaining Tour de Romandie crash

Geraint Thomas has said a lack of feeling in his hands caused his crash on stage four of the Tour de Romandie.

Having distanced the rest of the field alongside Canadian Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), the two riders began to contest the uphill sprint finish for the stage win, and even if beaten Thomas would have assumed the race lead if he’d crossed the finish line alongside Woods.

Disaster struck, however, with Thomas hitting the deck as he began to sprint for the line, gingerly getting back to his feet before eventually taking third place, overtaken by Ben O’Connor (Ag2r Citroën), coming across the line 21 seconds behind Woods.

“I had no feeling in my hands due to the cold and tried to shift gears, but lost control of my handlebars,” Thomas told CyclingPro after the stage. Miserable conditions had plagued the peloton all day, the stage having even been moved forward two hours to avoid forecasted snow.

