‘We’re back to winning ways again’ - Ethan Vernon doubles up for Soudal Quick-Step at Tour de Romandie
The Brit surged to victory in a bunch sprint on stage one
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Ethan Vernon continued Soudal Quick-Step’s refreshed run of form at the Tour de Romandie, sprinting emphatically to a stage win on the race’s second day.
The Brit’s victory made it two for two for the Belgian team at the race, coming just 24 hours after his team-mate Josef Černý prevailed in the prologue, a 6.8km individual time trial in the Swiss town of Port-Valais.
The win also marked the 22-year-old’s second at WorldTour level, his first claimed at the Volta a Catalunya over a year ago.
“To win again in WorldTour is nice,” he said post-race in Vallée de Joux. “Especially for me, I had three wins at the start of the year, and then I had a bit of sickness after one of my races. So to come back to good fitness and form now is nice.”
After a comparatively dry Classics season for Soudal Quick-Step, who went almost a month winless between March and April, Vernon’s victory continued an uptick in form for the team. The squad have now won the last three races they started, including Remco Evenepoel’s breakaway triumph at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.
“We’re back to winning ways again,” Vernon said, referring to his team’s newfound form.
The Brit, a world champion in the team pursuit on the track, now leads the Tour de Romandie ahead of Thursday's stage two, tied on time with his team-mate Černý.
Asked what it means to wear the yellow leader’s jersey, he said: “It’s really special. I obviously take it off my team-mate, so we keep it in the team for another day and we keep trying for the GC with the team.
“I’m not sure [if I can keep the jersey]. Tomorrow is hard, but anything is possible. I had good legs today, so we’ll see what the legs are like tomorrow. If not me, we have other cards we can play in the team.”
Stage two brings an undulating menu of climbs for the peloton, with three category-two ascents and two classified at category three. Starting in Morteau and finishing in La Chaux-de-Fonds, it takes place mostly in the Jura mountains.
The six-day WorldTour race will conclude this Sunday 30 April in Geneva.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Garmin's new Varia rearview light and radar plugs into your e-bike
The Varia eRTLg15 plus directly into compatible e-bikes delivering approaching vehicle alerts to smartphones and cycling computers
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Why are bike riders in Sierra Leone racing in Team GB kit?
The Lunsar Cycling Team received a donation from one of Britain's most talented cycling families
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
'All the pressure was on him': Philippe Gilbert impressed by Kasper Asgreen’s form ahead of Paris-Roubaix
Danish rider finished seventh for Soudal Quick-Step after Patrick Lefevere called for riders to ‘save team’s honour’
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel edges closer to UAE Tour lead as Soudal Quick-Step win stage two team time trial
The Belgian team won by a single second, leaving Evenepoel tied on time at the top of the GC
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
From silver at the track Euros to winning in Rwanda: Ethan Vernon's contract year is off to a flier
Three wins in four races is not a bad start to 2023 for the British sprinter, but he's only just getting started
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Scot, Shackley bounces back to the best results of her career
The SDWorx rider suffered concussion and a bout of COVID but closed her season with excellent excellent performances in the mountains
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
'This isn’t hard you know': Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio outclasses Annemiek van Vleuten at the Tour of Romandie
The South African rider takes her first WorldTour victory on the stage two mountaintop finish at Thyon 2000
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Aleksandr Vlasov powers to Tour de Romandie victory after time-trial win
The BORA-hansgrohe rider won stage five's mountainous time-trial by 31 seconds.
By Pete Trifunovic • Published
-
Sergio Higuita wins stage four of the Tour de Romandie with powerful finishing kick
Bora-Hansgrohe recorded an impressive one-two on the Tour de Romandie's queen stage with Aleksandr Vlasov finishing in second place
By Adam Hart • Published
-
Patrick Bevin sprints to victory on stage three of the Tour de Romandie
The 31-year-old opened up an early sprint to beat Ethan Hayter to the line.
By Tom Davidson • Published