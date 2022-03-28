Sam Watson becomes second British rider to win under-23 Gent-Wevelgem
20-year old takes biggest win of career with British national team
Sam Watson won the under-23 edition of Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, becoming the second British rider to do so in the process.
The 20-year old took the victory in front of Denmark's Sebastian Kolze Changizi and France's Valentin Retailleau, while riding for the Great Britain national team.
Jacob Hennessy was the first British rider to win the under-23 classic in 2017, and Watson has now repeated the feat. Other riders to win the prestigious development race include Mads Pedersen and Greg van Avermaet, in 2016 and 2006.
Speaking after the event, the young man from Leeds paid tribute to the GB team which helped deliver him to the sprint victory in Ypres.
"My teammates did a great job," he said. "Since I finished 3rd in Ghent-Wevelgem Juniors, I wanted to come back to win and I did on the Espoirs race today."
Watson currently rides for Groupama-FDJ's continental team, but has raced twice for the senior Groupama-FDJ team this year, at Danilith Nokere Koerse and the GP Denain.
He finished third behind Quinn Simmons (who now rides for Trek-Segafredo) and Lewis Askey (who rides for Groupama-FDJ) in the 2019 junior edition of Gent-Wevelgem. The Belgian classic clearly suits him, then.
His coach, Jérôme Gannat, said that 20-year old had been "exemplary" in the two times he appeared with the senior team, and therefore deserved this victory.
"This victory confirms his excellent physical condition," the Frenchman said. "He showed it in the two races with the WorldTour, during which he played an important role. He was exemplary and he is now rewarded in turn."
The under-23 race came earlier in the day than the elite men's and women's races, which were won by Biniam Girmay and Elisa Balsamo respectively.
What a day!! U23 Ghent Wevelgem 🥇Yet again saying thanks to the academy boys. Excellent job as usual….. these guys are class! @bobdonaldsonn @harrybirchill @JackRootkinGray @JimmersBrown @BroughJack 📸 @joerideconinck@DaveRaynerFund #raynerfoundation pic.twitter.com/aLRVj1W4mjMarch 27, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Tour de France 2022 route: The official route for the 109th edition revealed
A Danish start, cobbles and the return of Alpe d'Huez are all on the menu
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Egan Bernal back on road bike two months after horror crash
Ineos Grenadiers rider says it is "the happiest day of my life"
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Five talking points from Gent-Wevelgem 2022
History was made in Belgium as riders took on the Gent-Wevelgem one-day Classic
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
World champion Elisa Balsamo takes a Classics hat-trick at Gent-Wevelgem
The Italian sprinter takes a third win in eight days after heroic work from her Trek-Segafredo team
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Wout van Aert: Jumbo-Visma created perfect situation at Gent-Wevelgem
Defending champion was in an attacking mood on the Kemmelberg, but it was his team-mate that made the decisive move of the race
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Biniam Girmay takes momentous sprint victory at Gent-Wevelgem
The Eritrean etched his name in history as the first African rider to win the spring classic.
By Tom Davidson • Published