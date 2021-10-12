British Road National Championships 2021 start list: Mark Cavendish, Ethan Hayter and Alice Barnes all down to ride

Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift, Ethan Hayter, Alice Barnes, Joss Lowden, and others set to race in Lincoln

Alice Barnes riding the Women's Tour 2021
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tim Bonville-Ginn

By

The British National Championships are finally set to take place in Lincoln for the first time in just over two years.

Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) have been the road and time trial champions of the nation since 2019, but now they will have to defend their titles.

The races will take place in and around the city of Lincoln between October 14 and 17 with some huge names set to be on the start lines.

>>> British Cycling announces team for the upcoming Track World Championships in Roubaix

Along with all three defending champions returning to try and retain the jerseys former winner Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) will be riding.

Chris Froome was initially down to compete, but has instead decided to pull out of the event and end his season in Italy.  

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) will look to continue his form from the Tour of Britain after a crash at the World Championships saw him drop out of contention. John Archibald (EOLO-Kometa) and Dan Bigham (Ribble-Weldtite) will be strong contenders in the time trial.

In the women's events, Joss Lowden (Drops-Le Col), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), Hayley Simmons (Cams-Tifosi) and others are all set to ride. 

The time trials see the men and women compete for the elite titles as well as the under-23 jerseys on a 14.7km circuit, with the women taking on two laps (29.4km) and the men tackling three laps (44.7km).

The Criterium/Circuit National Championships is also taking place at the same time with the circuit around the cobbled streets between the cathedral and the castle, taking on one hour plus five laps on floodlit roads.

Finally, the road races take on Lincoln's most famous climb of Michaelgate on a route very similar to the Rapha Lincoln GP, with riders taking on the 12.6km lap eight times for the women's race (101km) and 13 times for the men (166km) - it should be a race of attrition.

The road races and the circuit races will be shown live online with highlights, but with only highlights from the TT available.

Here are the start lists for the 2021 British National Championships road races and time trials.

Men's road race start list

Ineos Grenadiers

1. Ben Swift
2. Ethan Hayter
3.Owain Doull 

Acrog-Tormans

4. Zak Coleman 

Ag2r-Citroën U23 Team

5.Henry Lawton

Alpecin-Fenix

6. Alexander Richardson 

AVC Aix en Provence

7. Oliver Knight

Axeon Hagens Berman

8. Joseph Leverack

Bahrain Victorious

9. Stephen Williams
10. Fred Wright
11. Scott Davies 

Bikestrong-KTM

12. Jamieson Blain
13. Joseph Rees

Bora-Hansgrohe

14. Matt Walls

Brother UK-Cycle Team OnForm

15. Joshua Avery

Canyon-DHB-SunGod

16. Matt Bostock
17. Jim Brown
18. Jacob Scott
19. Max Stedman
20. Dan Tulett
21. Damien Clayton
22. Euan Macleod
23. Callum Macleod
24. Rob Scott
25. Charlie Tanfield
26. Reece Wood
27. Oliver Wood

Carbonbike Discar Academy 

28. Tom Portsmouth

Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy

29. Alistair Slater
30. Michael Chadwick
31. Dean Watson 

Creuse Oxyène Gueret

32. Xeno Young

Crimson Orientation Marketing racing team

33. Toby Barnes
34. Joey Walker
35. Isaac Peatfield

Cycling Sheffield

36. George Wood
37. Matthew Taylor 

Deceuninck - Quick-Step

38. Mark Cavendish

Development Team DSM

39. Leo Hayter
40. Oscar Onley
41. Jack Crook

Electro Hiper Europa

42. Thomas Armstrong

EOLO-Kometa Cycling Team

43. John Archibald
44. Mark Christian

Equipo La Tova-Asesoria Almundevar

45. Toby Perry

EuroCyclingTrips-CMI Pro Cycling

46. Robert Orr

Foran CCC

47. Tobias Dahihaus

Groupame-FDJ

48. Lewis Askey
49. Joe Pidcock
50. Jake Stewart

GSC Blagnac VS 31

51. Alex Haines

Halestown A & CC Academy

52. David Hird

Idurek-Doltcini-Derito Cycling Team

53. Lewis Bulley

JRC-Shutt-Ridley Race Team

54. William Foster

Kuwait Pro Cycling

55. Matthew Clements
56. James Jobber

London Dynamo

57. Tim Lynch

Lotto-Soudal

58. Matt Holmes 

Lviv Cycling Team

59. Oliver Robinson

Meudon-Pedal Heaven-Le Col Racing Team

60. Jack Freeman

Movistar Team

61. Gabriel Cullaigh

Nopinz-Motip Race Team

62. Sebastian Garry
63. Oliver Hucks
64. Daniel Shoobridge

Orwell Velo

65. Gary Freeman

Primera-TeamJobs

66. Conor McGoldrick
67. Nicholas Tyrie

Ribble-Weldtite Pro Cycling

68. Dan Bigham
69. Matt Gibson
70. James Shaw
71. Will Brown
72. Cameron Jeffers
73. Zeb Kyffin
74. Gruffudd Lewis
75. Charles Page
76. Simon Wilson
77. Joe Wilson
78. Theo Obholzer

Richardsons-Trek-DAS

79. Peter Cocker
80. Isaac Mundy
81. William Scott
82. Samuel Asker

RT23

83. Matti Dobbins

Saint Pirin

84. Tom Mazzone
85. Tristan Davies
86. Matthew Ellis
87. Iwan Evans
88. Ross Holland
89. Steve Lampier
90. Oliver Maxwell
91. Leon Mazzone
92. Bradley Symonds
93. Jenson Young

Saint Pirin Development 

94. Michael Gill

SEG Racing Academy

95. Sean Flynn
96. Harrison Wood

Spellman-Dublin Port Track Team

97. William Perrett

Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor

98. Charles Walker
99. Clay Davies
100. Tom Couzens

SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling

101. Alex Peters
102. William Bjergfelt
103. William Harper
104. Ross Lamb
105. Chris Latham
106. Oliver Peckover
107. Josh Whitehead

Tavfer-Measindot-Mortágua

108. Ash Coning

Team Arkéa-Samsic 

109. Dan McLay
110. Connor Swift

Team Inspired

111. Robert Donaldson
112. Oliver Stockwell
113. Ethan Vernon
114. Samuel Watson
115. Rhys Britton
116. Alfred George
117. Max Rushby
118. William Tidball
119. Cameron Orr

Israel Start-Up Nation

120. Alex Dowsett

Team Novo Nordisk

121. Sam Brand

Team Novo Nordisk Development

122. Nathan Smith

Team PB Performance

123. Matthew King
124. James Chapman
125. James Bentley

Team Qhubeka-NextHash

126. Harry Tanfield

Team Tor 2000 Kalas

127. Oscar Hutchings

TEKKERZ CC

128. Neil Philips

Team TotalEnergies

129. Chris Lawless

Trek-Segafredo

130. Charlie Quarterman

Trinity Road Racing

131. Sam Culverwell
132. Thomas Gloag
133. Ben Turner
134. Cameron Mason
135. Oliver Rees
136. Richard Todd
137. Tosh Teare

Unattached

138. Daniel McDermott
139. Oliver Moors

UpShift Nutrition Race Team

140. Joe Hill

Velo Club Lincoln

141. Tobias Bartlett

Vredestein Basso

142. Cameron Biddle

Wales Racing Academy

143. Joe Holt
144. Owain Roberts
145. William Roberts
146. Samuel Beckett

Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

147. Finn Crockett

Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4MIND

148. Alexander Sherwin
149. Jesse Yates

Zappi Racing Team

150. Ben Granger 

Women's road race start list

Canyon-SRAM Racing

1. Alice Barnes
2. Hannah Barnes 

AeroCoach

3. Victoria Smith

AeroLab Ward WheelZ

4. Anna Morris

Alé-BTC-Ljubljana 

5. Sophie Wright

Avid Sport

6. Elizabeth Sanders 

AWOL-O'Shea

7. Hannah Bayes
8. Olivia Bent
9. Connie Hayes
10. Alice Lethbridge
11. Phoebe Martin

AWOL Worx Galliard

12. Lydia Watts

Bianchi-Dama

13. Jasmine Jones
14. Holly MacMahon
15. Georgina Panchaud

Birdport CC

16. Catriona Ross

Brother UK-Cycle Team OnForm

17. Daisy Barnes
18. Sian Botteley
19. Imogen Chastell
20. Abigail Cooper
21. Ellen Inglis
22. Laura Pittard

Campinense-Velo Perfromance

23. Louise Hart

CAMS-Basso

24. Jessica Finney
25. Lilli Gardner
26. Natalie Grinczer
27. Katie Scott
28. Hayley Simmonds
29. Becky Storrie
30. Sophie Thackray

Crimson Orientation Marketing Racing Team

31. Sophie Earl
32. Melissa Greaves
33. Gwenno Hughes

Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur

34. Elizabeth Bennett
35. Anna Christian
36. Dani Christmas
37. Joss Lowden
38. Emily Meakin
39. April Tacey
40. Alice Towers

Evans Cycles Race Team

41. Laura Cheesman

Forth Velo

42. Arianne Holland

Grinta Coaching

43. Alice McWilliam

HuntBikeWheels

44. Anya Tamplin

Instafund Racing

45. Rachel Langdon

Isorex NoAqua Ladies Cycling Team

46. Dannielle Khan
47. Josie Nelson

Jadan-Vive le Velo

48. Madeleine Gammons
49. Beth Harley-Jepson
50. Sophie Lankford

Lotto-Soudal

51. Abby-Mae Parkinson

Loughborough Lightning-TRG

52. Francesca Hall
53. Flora Knight
54. Hannah Lancaster
55. Chloe Vickers

Lviv Cycling Team

56. Sophie Enever
57. Fiona Turnbull

Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies Cycling Team

58. Megan Panton

Natural Greatness-Vib Sports

59. Georgia Bullard

NXTG Racing

60. Amelia Sharpe
61. Emily Wadsworth

Paceline Racing Team

62. Penny Colloff
63. Madeleine Nutt
64. Helen Ralston

PMRR 

65. Jihanna Bonilla-Allard

Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen

66. Charlotte Berry
67. Isabel Darvill
68. Samantha Fawcett
69. Amy Gornall
70. Jennifer Powell
71. Corinne Side
72. Millie Skinner
73. Poppy Thompson
74. Jo Tindley

RFDA

75. Sarah Briggs

Saint Pirin women's racing team

76. Emily Chilton
77. Bexy Dew
78. Gemma Sargent
79. Christina Wiejak

Skoda DSI Cycling Academy

80. Madeleine Aldam-Gates
81. Megan Dickerson
82. Lucy Ellmore
83. Olivia French
84. Morgan Newberry
85. Gwyneth Parry
86. Rebecca Richards

Sopela Women's Team

87. Molly Patch

Spectra-Wiggle p/b Vitus

88. Amy Roberts
89. Abbie Taylor

Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling

90. Annabel Fisher

Storey Racing

91. Lucy Gadd
92. Beth Morrow

Team Boompods

93. Georgia Hilleard 

Team Breeze

94. Ella Barnwell
95. Eluned King
96. Sophie Lewis

Team DSM

97. Pfeiffer Georgi

Team Jumbo-Visma

98. Anna Henderson

Team LDN-Brother UK

99. Francesca Cutts
100. Harriet Dodd
101. Lauren Higham
102. Lucy Lee
103. Amy Marks
104. Polly Mason
105. Kerry Middleton
106. Danielle Shrosbree

Team SD Worx

107. Anna Shackley

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

108. Leah Dixon
109. Abi Smith

Team Watto-LDN

110. Suzetta Guerrini
111. Dannielle Watkinson

Tekkers CC

112. Jenny Holl

Torelli-Assure-Cayman Islands

113. Olivia Bentley
114. Nicole Coates

Torvelo Racing

115. Beth Maciver 

Trek-Segafredo

116. Elynor Bäckstedt

Unattached

117. Charlotte Buchanen
118. Kate Richardson
119. Eleanor Wiseman

Men's individual time trial start list

40. Jack Levick (Rose Race Team)
39. Simon Norman (Beds Road Race Team)
38. George Skinner (Primera-TeamJobs)
37. Ben Pease (Moonglu CC)
36. Joe Staunton (Wightlink-Wight Mountain CRT)
35. Joshua Avery (Brother UK-Cycle Team-OnForm)
34. Marinus Petersen (Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor)
33. Oliver Hucks (Nopinz-Motip)
32. Ross Holland (Saint Piran)
31. Richard Oakes (Ohten-Aveas)
30. Charles Walker (Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor)
29. Oscar Hutchings (Tor 2000 Kalas)
28. Zeb Kyffin (Ribble-Weldtite)
27. William Bjergfelt (SwiftCarbon)
26. George Fox (George Fox Cycling Solutions)
25. Rupert Graham (Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor)
24. Gruffudd Lewis (Ribble-Weldtite)
23. Max Stedman (Canyon-DHB-SunGod)
22. Michael Mottram (Spectra-Wiggle p/b Vitus)
21. Michael Gill Sain Piran Development)
20. Oliver Peckover (SwiftCarbon)
19. Jordan Peacock (Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor)
18. Steve Lampier (Saint Piran)
17. Simon Wilson (Ribble-Weldtite)
16. Ashley Cox (Team Bottrill)
15. Matt Gibson (Ribble-Weldtite)
14. Sebastian Tremlett (Guernsey Velo Club)
13. William Perrett (Spellman-Dublin Port Track Team)
12. James Shaw (Ribble-Weldtite)
11. Connor Swift (Team Arkéa-Samsic)
10. Chris Fennell (The Independent Pedaler)
9. Scott Davies (Bahrain Victorious)
8. Charlie Quarterman (Trek-Segafredo)
7. Owain Doull (Ineos Grenadiers)
6. Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation)
5. Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)
4. Dan Bigham (Ribble-Weldtite)
3. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers)
2. John Archibald (EOLO-Kometa)
1. Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation)

Reserves

41. Felix Wilkinson (Giant Cycling Club-Halo Films)
42. Lloyd Chapman (Loose Cannon's Conditioning)

Women's individual time trial start list

26. Amy Gornall (Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen)
25. Rebecca Richards (Skoda DSI Cycling Academy)
24. Laura Pittard (Brother UK-Cycle Team OnForm)
23. Poppy Thompson (Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen)
22. Amy Marks (LDN-Brother UK)
21. Charlotte Berry (Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen)
20. Natalie Grinczer (CAMS-Basso)
19. Megan Dickerson (Skoda DSI Cycling Academy)
18. Sophie Lankford (Jadan-Vive le Velo)
17. Jennifer George (Memorial Santos)
16. Alice Lethbridge (AWOL-O'Shea)
15. Rebecca Richardson (Brother UK-Cycle Team OnForm
14. Eleanor Wiseman (Unattached)
13. Francesca Hall (Loughborough Lightning-TRG)
12. Becky Storrie (CAMS-Basso)
11. Leah Dixon (Tibco-SVB)
10. Anna Christian (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur)
9. Alex Clay (The Independent Pedaler)
8. Anna Morris (AeroLab Ward WheelZ)
7. Victoria Smith (AeroCoach)
6. Emily Meakin (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur)
5. Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma)
4. Joss Lowden (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur)
3. Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)
2. Hayley Simmonds (CAMS-Basso)
1. Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

Tim Bonville-Ginn
Tim Bonville-Ginn

Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!


I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.


It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.


After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.


When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.


My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.