British Road National Championships 2021 start list: Mark Cavendish, Ethan Hayter and Alice Barnes all down to ride

The British National Championships are finally set to take place in Lincoln for the first time in just over two years.

Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) have been the road and time trial champions of the nation since 2019, but now they will have to defend their titles.

The races will take place in and around the city of Lincoln between October 14 and 17 with some huge names set to be on the start lines.

Along with all three defending champions returning to try and retain the jerseys former winner Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) will be riding.

Chris Froome was initially down to compete, but has instead decided to pull out of the event and end his season in Italy.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) will look to continue his form from the Tour of Britain after a crash at the World Championships saw him drop out of contention. John Archibald (EOLO-Kometa) and Dan Bigham (Ribble-Weldtite) will be strong contenders in the time trial.

In the women's events, Joss Lowden (Drops-Le Col), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), Hayley Simmons (Cams-Tifosi) and others are all set to ride.

The time trials see the men and women compete for the elite titles as well as the under-23 jerseys on a 14.7km circuit, with the women taking on two laps (29.4km) and the men tackling three laps (44.7km).

The Criterium/Circuit National Championships is also taking place at the same time with the circuit around the cobbled streets between the cathedral and the castle, taking on one hour plus five laps on floodlit roads.

Finally, the road races take on Lincoln's most famous climb of Michaelgate on a route very similar to the Rapha Lincoln GP, with riders taking on the 12.6km lap eight times for the women's race (101km) and 13 times for the men (166km) - it should be a race of attrition.

The road races and the circuit races will be shown live online with highlights, but with only highlights from the TT available.

Here are the start lists for the 2021 British National Championships road races and time trials.

Men's road race start list

Ineos Grenadiers

1. Ben Swift

2. Ethan Hayter

3.Owain Doull

Acrog-Tormans

4. Zak Coleman

Ag2r-Citroën U23 Team

5.Henry Lawton

Alpecin-Fenix

6. Alexander Richardson

AVC Aix en Provence

7. Oliver Knight

Axeon Hagens Berman

8. Joseph Leverack

Bahrain Victorious

9. Stephen Williams

10. Fred Wright

11. Scott Davies

Bikestrong-KTM

12. Jamieson Blain

13. Joseph Rees

Bora-Hansgrohe

14. Matt Walls

Brother UK-Cycle Team OnForm

15. Joshua Avery

Canyon-DHB-SunGod

16. Matt Bostock

17. Jim Brown

18. Jacob Scott

19. Max Stedman

20. Dan Tulett

21. Damien Clayton

22. Euan Macleod

23. Callum Macleod

24. Rob Scott

25. Charlie Tanfield

26. Reece Wood

27. Oliver Wood

Carbonbike Discar Academy

28. Tom Portsmouth

Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy

29. Alistair Slater

30. Michael Chadwick

31. Dean Watson

Creuse Oxyène Gueret

32. Xeno Young

Crimson Orientation Marketing racing team

33. Toby Barnes

34. Joey Walker

35. Isaac Peatfield

Cycling Sheffield

36. George Wood

37. Matthew Taylor

Deceuninck - Quick-Step

38. Mark Cavendish

Development Team DSM

39. Leo Hayter

40. Oscar Onley

41. Jack Crook

Electro Hiper Europa

42. Thomas Armstrong

EOLO-Kometa Cycling Team

43. John Archibald

44. Mark Christian

Equipo La Tova-Asesoria Almundevar

45. Toby Perry

EuroCyclingTrips-CMI Pro Cycling

46. Robert Orr

Foran CCC

47. Tobias Dahihaus

Groupame-FDJ

48. Lewis Askey

49. Joe Pidcock

50. Jake Stewart

GSC Blagnac VS 31

51. Alex Haines

Halestown A & CC Academy

52. David Hird

Idurek-Doltcini-Derito Cycling Team

53. Lewis Bulley

JRC-Shutt-Ridley Race Team

54. William Foster

Kuwait Pro Cycling

55. Matthew Clements

56. James Jobber

London Dynamo

57. Tim Lynch

Lotto-Soudal

58. Matt Holmes

Lviv Cycling Team

59. Oliver Robinson

Meudon-Pedal Heaven-Le Col Racing Team

60. Jack Freeman

Movistar Team

61. Gabriel Cullaigh

Nopinz-Motip Race Team

62. Sebastian Garry

63. Oliver Hucks

64. Daniel Shoobridge

Orwell Velo

65. Gary Freeman

Primera-TeamJobs

66. Conor McGoldrick

67. Nicholas Tyrie

Ribble-Weldtite Pro Cycling

68. Dan Bigham

69. Matt Gibson

70. James Shaw

71. Will Brown

72. Cameron Jeffers

73. Zeb Kyffin

74. Gruffudd Lewis

75. Charles Page

76. Simon Wilson

77. Joe Wilson

78. Theo Obholzer

Richardsons-Trek-DAS

79. Peter Cocker

80. Isaac Mundy

81. William Scott

82. Samuel Asker

RT23

83. Matti Dobbins

Saint Pirin

84. Tom Mazzone

85. Tristan Davies

86. Matthew Ellis

87. Iwan Evans

88. Ross Holland

89. Steve Lampier

90. Oliver Maxwell

91. Leon Mazzone

92. Bradley Symonds

93. Jenson Young

Saint Pirin Development

94. Michael Gill

SEG Racing Academy

95. Sean Flynn

96. Harrison Wood

Spellman-Dublin Port Track Team

97. William Perrett

Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor

98. Charles Walker

99. Clay Davies

100. Tom Couzens

SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling

101. Alex Peters

102. William Bjergfelt

103. William Harper

104. Ross Lamb

105. Chris Latham

106. Oliver Peckover

107. Josh Whitehead

Tavfer-Measindot-Mortágua

108. Ash Coning

Team Arkéa-Samsic

109. Dan McLay

110. Connor Swift

Team Inspired

111. Robert Donaldson

112. Oliver Stockwell

113. Ethan Vernon

114. Samuel Watson

115. Rhys Britton

116. Alfred George

117. Max Rushby

118. William Tidball

119. Cameron Orr

Israel Start-Up Nation

120. Alex Dowsett

Team Novo Nordisk

121. Sam Brand

Team Novo Nordisk Development

122. Nathan Smith

Team PB Performance

123. Matthew King

124. James Chapman

125. James Bentley

Team Qhubeka-NextHash

126. Harry Tanfield

Team Tor 2000 Kalas

127. Oscar Hutchings

TEKKERZ CC

128. Neil Philips

Team TotalEnergies

129. Chris Lawless

Trek-Segafredo

130. Charlie Quarterman

Trinity Road Racing

131. Sam Culverwell

132. Thomas Gloag

133. Ben Turner

134. Cameron Mason

135. Oliver Rees

136. Richard Todd

137. Tosh Teare

Unattached

138. Daniel McDermott

139. Oliver Moors

UpShift Nutrition Race Team

140. Joe Hill

Velo Club Lincoln

141. Tobias Bartlett

Vredestein Basso

142. Cameron Biddle

Wales Racing Academy

143. Joe Holt

144. Owain Roberts

145. William Roberts

146. Samuel Beckett

Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

147. Finn Crockett

Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4MIND

148. Alexander Sherwin

149. Jesse Yates

Zappi Racing Team

150. Ben Granger

Women's road race start list

Canyon-SRAM Racing

1. Alice Barnes

2. Hannah Barnes

AeroCoach

3. Victoria Smith

AeroLab Ward WheelZ

4. Anna Morris

Alé-BTC-Ljubljana

5. Sophie Wright

Avid Sport

6. Elizabeth Sanders

AWOL-O'Shea

7. Hannah Bayes

8. Olivia Bent

9. Connie Hayes

10. Alice Lethbridge

11. Phoebe Martin

AWOL Worx Galliard

12. Lydia Watts

Bianchi-Dama

13. Jasmine Jones

14. Holly MacMahon

15. Georgina Panchaud

Birdport CC

16. Catriona Ross

Brother UK-Cycle Team OnForm

17. Daisy Barnes

18. Sian Botteley

19. Imogen Chastell

20. Abigail Cooper

21. Ellen Inglis

22. Laura Pittard

Campinense-Velo Perfromance

23. Louise Hart

CAMS-Basso

24. Jessica Finney

25. Lilli Gardner

26. Natalie Grinczer

27. Katie Scott

28. Hayley Simmonds

29. Becky Storrie

30. Sophie Thackray

Crimson Orientation Marketing Racing Team

31. Sophie Earl

32. Melissa Greaves

33. Gwenno Hughes

Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur

34. Elizabeth Bennett

35. Anna Christian

36. Dani Christmas

37. Joss Lowden

38. Emily Meakin

39. April Tacey

40. Alice Towers

Evans Cycles Race Team

41. Laura Cheesman

Forth Velo

42. Arianne Holland

Grinta Coaching

43. Alice McWilliam

HuntBikeWheels

44. Anya Tamplin

Instafund Racing

45. Rachel Langdon

Isorex NoAqua Ladies Cycling Team

46. Dannielle Khan

47. Josie Nelson

Jadan-Vive le Velo

48. Madeleine Gammons

49. Beth Harley-Jepson

50. Sophie Lankford

Lotto-Soudal

51. Abby-Mae Parkinson

Loughborough Lightning-TRG

52. Francesca Hall

53. Flora Knight

54. Hannah Lancaster

55. Chloe Vickers

Lviv Cycling Team

56. Sophie Enever

57. Fiona Turnbull

Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies Cycling Team

58. Megan Panton

Natural Greatness-Vib Sports

59. Georgia Bullard

NXTG Racing

60. Amelia Sharpe

61. Emily Wadsworth

Paceline Racing Team

62. Penny Colloff

63. Madeleine Nutt

64. Helen Ralston

PMRR

65. Jihanna Bonilla-Allard

Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen

66. Charlotte Berry

67. Isabel Darvill

68. Samantha Fawcett

69. Amy Gornall

70. Jennifer Powell

71. Corinne Side

72. Millie Skinner

73. Poppy Thompson

74. Jo Tindley

RFDA

75. Sarah Briggs

Saint Pirin women's racing team

76. Emily Chilton

77. Bexy Dew

78. Gemma Sargent

79. Christina Wiejak

Skoda DSI Cycling Academy

80. Madeleine Aldam-Gates

81. Megan Dickerson

82. Lucy Ellmore

83. Olivia French

84. Morgan Newberry

85. Gwyneth Parry

86. Rebecca Richards

Sopela Women's Team

87. Molly Patch

Spectra-Wiggle p/b Vitus

88. Amy Roberts

89. Abbie Taylor

Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling

90. Annabel Fisher

Storey Racing

91. Lucy Gadd

92. Beth Morrow

Team Boompods

93. Georgia Hilleard

Team Breeze

94. Ella Barnwell

95. Eluned King

96. Sophie Lewis

Team DSM

97. Pfeiffer Georgi

Team Jumbo-Visma

98. Anna Henderson

Team LDN-Brother UK

99. Francesca Cutts

100. Harriet Dodd

101. Lauren Higham

102. Lucy Lee

103. Amy Marks

104. Polly Mason

105. Kerry Middleton

106. Danielle Shrosbree

Team SD Worx

107. Anna Shackley

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

108. Leah Dixon

109. Abi Smith

Team Watto-LDN

110. Suzetta Guerrini

111. Dannielle Watkinson

Tekkers CC

112. Jenny Holl

Torelli-Assure-Cayman Islands

113. Olivia Bentley

114. Nicole Coates

Torvelo Racing

115. Beth Maciver

Trek-Segafredo

116. Elynor Bäckstedt

Unattached

117. Charlotte Buchanen

118. Kate Richardson

119. Eleanor Wiseman

Men's individual time trial start list

40. Jack Levick (Rose Race Team)

39. Simon Norman (Beds Road Race Team)

38. George Skinner (Primera-TeamJobs)

37. Ben Pease (Moonglu CC)

36. Joe Staunton (Wightlink-Wight Mountain CRT)

35. Joshua Avery (Brother UK-Cycle Team-OnForm)

34. Marinus Petersen (Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor)

33. Oliver Hucks (Nopinz-Motip)

32. Ross Holland (Saint Piran)

31. Richard Oakes (Ohten-Aveas)

30. Charles Walker (Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor)

29. Oscar Hutchings (Tor 2000 Kalas)

28. Zeb Kyffin (Ribble-Weldtite)

27. William Bjergfelt (SwiftCarbon)

26. George Fox (George Fox Cycling Solutions)

25. Rupert Graham (Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor)

24. Gruffudd Lewis (Ribble-Weldtite)

23. Max Stedman (Canyon-DHB-SunGod)

22. Michael Mottram (Spectra-Wiggle p/b Vitus)

21. Michael Gill Sain Piran Development)

20. Oliver Peckover (SwiftCarbon)

19. Jordan Peacock (Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor)

18. Steve Lampier (Saint Piran)

17. Simon Wilson (Ribble-Weldtite)

16. Ashley Cox (Team Bottrill)

15. Matt Gibson (Ribble-Weldtite)

14. Sebastian Tremlett (Guernsey Velo Club)

13. William Perrett (Spellman-Dublin Port Track Team)

12. James Shaw (Ribble-Weldtite)

11. Connor Swift (Team Arkéa-Samsic)

10. Chris Fennell (The Independent Pedaler)

9. Scott Davies (Bahrain Victorious)

8. Charlie Quarterman (Trek-Segafredo)

7. Owain Doull (Ineos Grenadiers)

6. Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation)

5. Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)

4. Dan Bigham (Ribble-Weldtite)

3. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers)

2. John Archibald (EOLO-Kometa)

1. Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation)

Reserves

41. Felix Wilkinson (Giant Cycling Club-Halo Films)

42. Lloyd Chapman (Loose Cannon's Conditioning)

Women's individual time trial start list

26. Amy Gornall (Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen)

25. Rebecca Richards (Skoda DSI Cycling Academy)

24. Laura Pittard (Brother UK-Cycle Team OnForm)

23. Poppy Thompson (Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen)

22. Amy Marks (LDN-Brother UK)

21. Charlotte Berry (Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen)

20. Natalie Grinczer (CAMS-Basso)

19. Megan Dickerson (Skoda DSI Cycling Academy)

18. Sophie Lankford (Jadan-Vive le Velo)

17. Jennifer George (Memorial Santos)

16. Alice Lethbridge (AWOL-O'Shea)

15. Rebecca Richardson (Brother UK-Cycle Team OnForm

14. Eleanor Wiseman (Unattached)

13. Francesca Hall (Loughborough Lightning-TRG)

12. Becky Storrie (CAMS-Basso)

11. Leah Dixon (Tibco-SVB)

10. Anna Christian (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur)

9. Alex Clay (The Independent Pedaler)

8. Anna Morris (AeroLab Ward WheelZ)

7. Victoria Smith (AeroCoach)

6. Emily Meakin (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur)

5. Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma)

4. Joss Lowden (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur)

3. Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

2. Hayley Simmonds (CAMS-Basso)

1. Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)