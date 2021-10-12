British Road National Championships 2021 start list: Mark Cavendish, Ethan Hayter and Alice Barnes all down to ride
Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift, Ethan Hayter, Alice Barnes, Joss Lowden, and others set to race in Lincoln
The British National Championships are finally set to take place in Lincoln for the first time in just over two years.
Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) have been the road and time trial champions of the nation since 2019, but now they will have to defend their titles.
The races will take place in and around the city of Lincoln between October 14 and 17 with some huge names set to be on the start lines.
Along with all three defending champions returning to try and retain the jerseys former winner Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) will be riding.
Chris Froome was initially down to compete, but has instead decided to pull out of the event and end his season in Italy.
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) will look to continue his form from the Tour of Britain after a crash at the World Championships saw him drop out of contention. John Archibald (EOLO-Kometa) and Dan Bigham (Ribble-Weldtite) will be strong contenders in the time trial.
In the women's events, Joss Lowden (Drops-Le Col), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), Hayley Simmons (Cams-Tifosi) and others are all set to ride.
The time trials see the men and women compete for the elite titles as well as the under-23 jerseys on a 14.7km circuit, with the women taking on two laps (29.4km) and the men tackling three laps (44.7km).
The Criterium/Circuit National Championships is also taking place at the same time with the circuit around the cobbled streets between the cathedral and the castle, taking on one hour plus five laps on floodlit roads.
Finally, the road races take on Lincoln's most famous climb of Michaelgate on a route very similar to the Rapha Lincoln GP, with riders taking on the 12.6km lap eight times for the women's race (101km) and 13 times for the men (166km) - it should be a race of attrition.
The road races and the circuit races will be shown live online with highlights, but with only highlights from the TT available.
Here are the start lists for the 2021 British National Championships road races and time trials.
Men's road race start list
Ineos Grenadiers
1. Ben Swift
2. Ethan Hayter
3.Owain Doull
Acrog-Tormans
4. Zak Coleman
Ag2r-Citroën U23 Team
5.Henry Lawton
Alpecin-Fenix
6. Alexander Richardson
AVC Aix en Provence
7. Oliver Knight
Axeon Hagens Berman
8. Joseph Leverack
Bahrain Victorious
9. Stephen Williams
10. Fred Wright
11. Scott Davies
Bikestrong-KTM
12. Jamieson Blain
13. Joseph Rees
Bora-Hansgrohe
14. Matt Walls
Brother UK-Cycle Team OnForm
15. Joshua Avery
Canyon-DHB-SunGod
16. Matt Bostock
17. Jim Brown
18. Jacob Scott
19. Max Stedman
20. Dan Tulett
21. Damien Clayton
22. Euan Macleod
23. Callum Macleod
24. Rob Scott
25. Charlie Tanfield
26. Reece Wood
27. Oliver Wood
Carbonbike Discar Academy
28. Tom Portsmouth
Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy
29. Alistair Slater
30. Michael Chadwick
31. Dean Watson
Creuse Oxyène Gueret
32. Xeno Young
Crimson Orientation Marketing racing team
33. Toby Barnes
34. Joey Walker
35. Isaac Peatfield
Cycling Sheffield
36. George Wood
37. Matthew Taylor
Deceuninck - Quick-Step
38. Mark Cavendish
Development Team DSM
39. Leo Hayter
40. Oscar Onley
41. Jack Crook
Electro Hiper Europa
42. Thomas Armstrong
EOLO-Kometa Cycling Team
43. John Archibald
44. Mark Christian
Equipo La Tova-Asesoria Almundevar
45. Toby Perry
EuroCyclingTrips-CMI Pro Cycling
46. Robert Orr
Foran CCC
47. Tobias Dahihaus
Groupame-FDJ
48. Lewis Askey
49. Joe Pidcock
50. Jake Stewart
GSC Blagnac VS 31
51. Alex Haines
Halestown A & CC Academy
52. David Hird
Idurek-Doltcini-Derito Cycling Team
53. Lewis Bulley
JRC-Shutt-Ridley Race Team
54. William Foster
Kuwait Pro Cycling
55. Matthew Clements
56. James Jobber
London Dynamo
57. Tim Lynch
Lotto-Soudal
58. Matt Holmes
Lviv Cycling Team
59. Oliver Robinson
Meudon-Pedal Heaven-Le Col Racing Team
60. Jack Freeman
Movistar Team
61. Gabriel Cullaigh
Nopinz-Motip Race Team
62. Sebastian Garry
63. Oliver Hucks
64. Daniel Shoobridge
Orwell Velo
65. Gary Freeman
Primera-TeamJobs
66. Conor McGoldrick
67. Nicholas Tyrie
Ribble-Weldtite Pro Cycling
68. Dan Bigham
69. Matt Gibson
70. James Shaw
71. Will Brown
72. Cameron Jeffers
73. Zeb Kyffin
74. Gruffudd Lewis
75. Charles Page
76. Simon Wilson
77. Joe Wilson
78. Theo Obholzer
Richardsons-Trek-DAS
79. Peter Cocker
80. Isaac Mundy
81. William Scott
82. Samuel Asker
RT23
83. Matti Dobbins
Saint Pirin
84. Tom Mazzone
85. Tristan Davies
86. Matthew Ellis
87. Iwan Evans
88. Ross Holland
89. Steve Lampier
90. Oliver Maxwell
91. Leon Mazzone
92. Bradley Symonds
93. Jenson Young
Saint Pirin Development
94. Michael Gill
SEG Racing Academy
95. Sean Flynn
96. Harrison Wood
Spellman-Dublin Port Track Team
97. William Perrett
Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor
98. Charles Walker
99. Clay Davies
100. Tom Couzens
SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling
101. Alex Peters
102. William Bjergfelt
103. William Harper
104. Ross Lamb
105. Chris Latham
106. Oliver Peckover
107. Josh Whitehead
Tavfer-Measindot-Mortágua
108. Ash Coning
Team Arkéa-Samsic
109. Dan McLay
110. Connor Swift
Team Inspired
111. Robert Donaldson
112. Oliver Stockwell
113. Ethan Vernon
114. Samuel Watson
115. Rhys Britton
116. Alfred George
117. Max Rushby
118. William Tidball
119. Cameron Orr
Israel Start-Up Nation
120. Alex Dowsett
Team Novo Nordisk
121. Sam Brand
Team Novo Nordisk Development
122. Nathan Smith
Team PB Performance
123. Matthew King
124. James Chapman
125. James Bentley
Team Qhubeka-NextHash
126. Harry Tanfield
Team Tor 2000 Kalas
127. Oscar Hutchings
TEKKERZ CC
128. Neil Philips
Team TotalEnergies
129. Chris Lawless
Trek-Segafredo
130. Charlie Quarterman
Trinity Road Racing
131. Sam Culverwell
132. Thomas Gloag
133. Ben Turner
134. Cameron Mason
135. Oliver Rees
136. Richard Todd
137. Tosh Teare
Unattached
138. Daniel McDermott
139. Oliver Moors
UpShift Nutrition Race Team
140. Joe Hill
Velo Club Lincoln
141. Tobias Bartlett
Vredestein Basso
142. Cameron Biddle
Wales Racing Academy
143. Joe Holt
144. Owain Roberts
145. William Roberts
146. Samuel Beckett
Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
147. Finn Crockett
Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4MIND
148. Alexander Sherwin
149. Jesse Yates
Zappi Racing Team
150. Ben Granger
Women's road race start list
Canyon-SRAM Racing
1. Alice Barnes
2. Hannah Barnes
AeroCoach
3. Victoria Smith
AeroLab Ward WheelZ
4. Anna Morris
Alé-BTC-Ljubljana
5. Sophie Wright
Avid Sport
6. Elizabeth Sanders
AWOL-O'Shea
7. Hannah Bayes
8. Olivia Bent
9. Connie Hayes
10. Alice Lethbridge
11. Phoebe Martin
AWOL Worx Galliard
12. Lydia Watts
Bianchi-Dama
13. Jasmine Jones
14. Holly MacMahon
15. Georgina Panchaud
Birdport CC
16. Catriona Ross
Brother UK-Cycle Team OnForm
17. Daisy Barnes
18. Sian Botteley
19. Imogen Chastell
20. Abigail Cooper
21. Ellen Inglis
22. Laura Pittard
Campinense-Velo Perfromance
23. Louise Hart
CAMS-Basso
24. Jessica Finney
25. Lilli Gardner
26. Natalie Grinczer
27. Katie Scott
28. Hayley Simmonds
29. Becky Storrie
30. Sophie Thackray
Crimson Orientation Marketing Racing Team
31. Sophie Earl
32. Melissa Greaves
33. Gwenno Hughes
Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur
34. Elizabeth Bennett
35. Anna Christian
36. Dani Christmas
37. Joss Lowden
38. Emily Meakin
39. April Tacey
40. Alice Towers
Evans Cycles Race Team
41. Laura Cheesman
Forth Velo
42. Arianne Holland
Grinta Coaching
43. Alice McWilliam
HuntBikeWheels
44. Anya Tamplin
Instafund Racing
45. Rachel Langdon
Isorex NoAqua Ladies Cycling Team
46. Dannielle Khan
47. Josie Nelson
Jadan-Vive le Velo
48. Madeleine Gammons
49. Beth Harley-Jepson
50. Sophie Lankford
Lotto-Soudal
51. Abby-Mae Parkinson
Loughborough Lightning-TRG
52. Francesca Hall
53. Flora Knight
54. Hannah Lancaster
55. Chloe Vickers
Lviv Cycling Team
56. Sophie Enever
57. Fiona Turnbull
Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies Cycling Team
58. Megan Panton
Natural Greatness-Vib Sports
59. Georgia Bullard
NXTG Racing
60. Amelia Sharpe
61. Emily Wadsworth
Paceline Racing Team
62. Penny Colloff
63. Madeleine Nutt
64. Helen Ralston
PMRR
65. Jihanna Bonilla-Allard
Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen
66. Charlotte Berry
67. Isabel Darvill
68. Samantha Fawcett
69. Amy Gornall
70. Jennifer Powell
71. Corinne Side
72. Millie Skinner
73. Poppy Thompson
74. Jo Tindley
RFDA
75. Sarah Briggs
Saint Pirin women's racing team
76. Emily Chilton
77. Bexy Dew
78. Gemma Sargent
79. Christina Wiejak
Skoda DSI Cycling Academy
80. Madeleine Aldam-Gates
81. Megan Dickerson
82. Lucy Ellmore
83. Olivia French
84. Morgan Newberry
85. Gwyneth Parry
86. Rebecca Richards
Sopela Women's Team
87. Molly Patch
Spectra-Wiggle p/b Vitus
88. Amy Roberts
89. Abbie Taylor
Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
90. Annabel Fisher
Storey Racing
91. Lucy Gadd
92. Beth Morrow
Team Boompods
93. Georgia Hilleard
Team Breeze
94. Ella Barnwell
95. Eluned King
96. Sophie Lewis
Team DSM
97. Pfeiffer Georgi
Team Jumbo-Visma
98. Anna Henderson
Team LDN-Brother UK
99. Francesca Cutts
100. Harriet Dodd
101. Lauren Higham
102. Lucy Lee
103. Amy Marks
104. Polly Mason
105. Kerry Middleton
106. Danielle Shrosbree
Team SD Worx
107. Anna Shackley
Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
108. Leah Dixon
109. Abi Smith
Team Watto-LDN
110. Suzetta Guerrini
111. Dannielle Watkinson
Tekkers CC
112. Jenny Holl
Torelli-Assure-Cayman Islands
113. Olivia Bentley
114. Nicole Coates
Torvelo Racing
115. Beth Maciver
Trek-Segafredo
116. Elynor Bäckstedt
Unattached
117. Charlotte Buchanen
118. Kate Richardson
119. Eleanor Wiseman
Men's individual time trial start list
40. Jack Levick (Rose Race Team)
39. Simon Norman (Beds Road Race Team)
38. George Skinner (Primera-TeamJobs)
37. Ben Pease (Moonglu CC)
36. Joe Staunton (Wightlink-Wight Mountain CRT)
35. Joshua Avery (Brother UK-Cycle Team-OnForm)
34. Marinus Petersen (Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor)
33. Oliver Hucks (Nopinz-Motip)
32. Ross Holland (Saint Piran)
31. Richard Oakes (Ohten-Aveas)
30. Charles Walker (Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor)
29. Oscar Hutchings (Tor 2000 Kalas)
28. Zeb Kyffin (Ribble-Weldtite)
27. William Bjergfelt (SwiftCarbon)
26. George Fox (George Fox Cycling Solutions)
25. Rupert Graham (Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor)
24. Gruffudd Lewis (Ribble-Weldtite)
23. Max Stedman (Canyon-DHB-SunGod)
22. Michael Mottram (Spectra-Wiggle p/b Vitus)
21. Michael Gill Sain Piran Development)
20. Oliver Peckover (SwiftCarbon)
19. Jordan Peacock (Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor)
18. Steve Lampier (Saint Piran)
17. Simon Wilson (Ribble-Weldtite)
16. Ashley Cox (Team Bottrill)
15. Matt Gibson (Ribble-Weldtite)
14. Sebastian Tremlett (Guernsey Velo Club)
13. William Perrett (Spellman-Dublin Port Track Team)
12. James Shaw (Ribble-Weldtite)
11. Connor Swift (Team Arkéa-Samsic)
10. Chris Fennell (The Independent Pedaler)
9. Scott Davies (Bahrain Victorious)
8. Charlie Quarterman (Trek-Segafredo)
7. Owain Doull (Ineos Grenadiers)
6. Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation)
5. Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)
4. Dan Bigham (Ribble-Weldtite)
3. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers)
2. John Archibald (EOLO-Kometa)
1. Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation)
Reserves
41. Felix Wilkinson (Giant Cycling Club-Halo Films)
42. Lloyd Chapman (Loose Cannon's Conditioning)
Women's individual time trial start list
26. Amy Gornall (Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen)
25. Rebecca Richards (Skoda DSI Cycling Academy)
24. Laura Pittard (Brother UK-Cycle Team OnForm)
23. Poppy Thompson (Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen)
22. Amy Marks (LDN-Brother UK)
21. Charlotte Berry (Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen)
20. Natalie Grinczer (CAMS-Basso)
19. Megan Dickerson (Skoda DSI Cycling Academy)
18. Sophie Lankford (Jadan-Vive le Velo)
17. Jennifer George (Memorial Santos)
16. Alice Lethbridge (AWOL-O'Shea)
15. Rebecca Richardson (Brother UK-Cycle Team OnForm
14. Eleanor Wiseman (Unattached)
13. Francesca Hall (Loughborough Lightning-TRG)
12. Becky Storrie (CAMS-Basso)
11. Leah Dixon (Tibco-SVB)
10. Anna Christian (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur)
9. Alex Clay (The Independent Pedaler)
8. Anna Morris (AeroLab Ward WheelZ)
7. Victoria Smith (AeroCoach)
6. Emily Meakin (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur)
5. Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma)
4. Joss Lowden (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur)
3. Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)
2. Hayley Simmonds (CAMS-Basso)
1. Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)
