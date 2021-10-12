British Cycling announces team for the upcoming Track World Championships in Roubaix
The team includes the likes of Katie Archibald, Ethan Hayter, Neah Evans and Joe Truman
British Cycling have announced the 19 riders who will be taking part in the endurance and sprint events at the upcoming UCI Track World Championships in Roubaix, France.
The Championships will be taking place in the indoor velodrome next to the famous outdoor one used in the Monument Classic, Paris-Roubaix, between October 20 and 24.
The team representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland has been announced by British Cycling with eight days to go until the championships begin.
In the endurance events there is no surprise that the Katie Archibald is in the team after she took three titles at the recent UEC European Championships at the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland.
Those were the scratch, omnium and madison with Neah Evans, who has also been selected. Evans also won bronze in the elimination race. Megan Barker, Ella Barnwell and Josie Knight are the other three riders in the women's endurance squad.
Ethan Hayter comes into the fold after an incredible season on the road that saw him take eight wins including the overall title at the Tour of Norway and second overall at the Tour of Britain. Hayter also won the Olympic silver medal in the madison in Tokyo this summer.
Ethan Vernon, who will be joining Belgian WorldTour team Deceuninck - Quick-Step, on the road in 2022, will also ride, as will Charlie Tanfield, Rhys Britton, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi in the men's endurance squad.
Charlie Tanfield will hope to continue a great fight back in the team pursuit after his crash in the Olympics, where he lost touch with his team-mates early on before getting crashed into by the Danish squad. Tanfield had been a last minute change to the squad after Ed Clancy had to pull out with injury.
Since then he was part of a team that won bronze at the European Championships with his three team-mates, two of which will join him in Roubaix.
In the sprint competitions, British Cycling will be sending four men and women to the championships with Hayden Norris, Ali Fielding, Joe Truman and Hamish Turnbull in the men's squad and Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell, Blaine Ridge-Davis and Milly Tanner in the women's.
While it is hard to see past the Dutch in the men's and women's sprint events, this crop of British talent will be hoping to put on a good showing on the boards of Northern France.
British team for the UCI Track World Championships 2021 in Roubaix
Men’s Endurance
Rhys Britton
Kian Emadi
Ethan Hayter
Charlie Tanfield
Ethan Vernon
Oliver Wood
Women’s Endurance
Katie Archibald
Megan Barker
Ella Barnwell
Neah Evans
Josie Knight
Men’s Sprint
Hayden Norris
Ali Fielding
Joe Truman
Hamish Turnbull
Women’s Sprint
Lauren Bate
Sophie Capewell
Blaine Ridge-Davis
Milly Tanner
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
