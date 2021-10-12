British Cycling announces team for the upcoming Track World Championships in Roubaix

British Cycling have announced the 19 riders who will be taking part in the endurance and sprint events at the upcoming UCI Track World Championships in Roubaix, France.

The Championships will be taking place in the indoor velodrome next to the famous outdoor one used in the Monument Classic, Paris-Roubaix, between October 20 and 24.

The team representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland has been announced by British Cycling with eight days to go until the championships begin.

In the endurance events there is no surprise that the Katie Archibald is in the team after she took three titles at the recent UEC European Championships at the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Those were the scratch, omnium and madison with Neah Evans, who has also been selected. Evans also won bronze in the elimination race. Megan Barker, Ella Barnwell and Josie Knight are the other three riders in the women's endurance squad.

Ethan Hayter comes into the fold after an incredible season on the road that saw him take eight wins including the overall title at the Tour of Norway and second overall at the Tour of Britain. Hayter also won the Olympic silver medal in the madison in Tokyo this summer.

Ethan Vernon, who will be joining Belgian WorldTour team Deceuninck - Quick-Step, on the road in 2022, will also ride, as will Charlie Tanfield, Rhys Britton, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi in the men's endurance squad.

Charlie Tanfield will hope to continue a great fight back in the team pursuit after his crash in the Olympics, where he lost touch with his team-mates early on before getting crashed into by the Danish squad. Tanfield had been a last minute change to the squad after Ed Clancy had to pull out with injury.

Since then he was part of a team that won bronze at the European Championships with his three team-mates, two of which will join him in Roubaix.

In the sprint competitions, British Cycling will be sending four men and women to the championships with Hayden Norris, Ali Fielding, Joe Truman and Hamish Turnbull in the men's squad and Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell, Blaine Ridge-Davis and Milly Tanner in the women's.

While it is hard to see past the Dutch in the men's and women's sprint events, this crop of British talent will be hoping to put on a good showing on the boards of Northern France.

British team for the UCI Track World Championships 2021 in Roubaix

Men’s Endurance

Rhys Britton

Kian Emadi

Ethan Hayter

Charlie Tanfield

Ethan Vernon

Oliver Wood

Women’s Endurance

Katie Archibald

Megan Barker

Ella Barnwell

Neah Evans

Josie Knight

Men’s Sprint

Hayden Norris

Ali Fielding

Joe Truman

Hamish Turnbull

Women’s Sprint

Lauren Bate

Sophie Capewell

Blaine Ridge-Davis

Milly Tanner