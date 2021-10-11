Live stream the British Road National Championship 2021: How to watch the fights for the prestigious jerseys

The British Road National Championships are back after over two years of waiting due to complications around the Covid-19 pandemic - here's how you can live stream the racing.

Over the past two years it has been the winners of the National Championships in 2019 who have worn the famous white jersey with the red and blue hoops.

Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) and Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) hold the titles in the road race and time trial jerseys respectively for the men, with Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) holding both jerseys in the women's peloton.

British Cycling announced that the races, that include some of the biggest names in British cycling including Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) and many more, will be televised from start to finish.

Jonathan Day, British Cycling Head of Sport and Major Events, said: "We’re delighted to be able to offer extensive coverage of next week’s championships to fans across the country, highlighting our determination to raise the profile of our major domestic events and showcase the unique thrills of time-trial, circuit and road racing."

The road and circuit races will also be taking on sections of cobbles around the city made famous by the Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix with the multiple ascents of the climb of Michaelgate.

The races kick off with the time trials on Thursday, October 3 with the road races happening on Sunday, October 17, the circuit races taking place the day prior.

LIVE STREAM THE BRITISH ROAD NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS 2021 IN THE UK

GCN+ and Eurosport Player - Start to finish coverage live online for the sister sites on the road races and circuit races, with highlights of the time trials also available.

British Cycling YouTube - Live streams of the races, aside from the time trial will be available for people in the UK only with live updates for the time trials on the BC website and social media.

ITV4 - Full highlights of all the races will be shown on the free-to-view TV channel in the evenings.

No live coverage of the time trials.

The coverage for all of the above will be presented by Matt Barbet with commentary from Matt Stephens along with Hannah Walker and Adam Blythe.

If you’re not in the UK and want access to ITV4, GCN+ or Eurosport Player but still want to watch the races, No worries – you can just download and install a VPN and use location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

HOW TO LIVE STREAM THE BRITISH ROAD NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS 2021 FROM OUTSIDE THE UK

If you're going to be out of the UK during the national championships, access can be restricted, this is the case for the live YouTube stream.

Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal stream, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

