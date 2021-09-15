British National Road Championships 2021 route: all you need to know

The 2021 British National Road Championships takes place between Thursday October 14 and Sunday October 17, with the time trial kicking off the events, the circuit races on the Friday, and the road races concluding the Championships.

The road and circuit races will feature on the streets of Lincoln city centre, while the Lincolnshire village of Tealby will host the time trials.

On the decision to award Lincoln hosting duties, British Cycling CEO Brian Facer said: “Lincoln’s roads have played host to some momentous bike races over the past five decades, and I know that the whole British cycling community is excited to return to the city this October to see national champions crowned once more.

“Bringing the three championships together into a single week is great news for fans of our sport and highlights our commitment to evolving our major events – ensuring that they are a fantastic gateway into our sport for fans and riders of all ages and demonstrate great value for our local partners, who we couldn’t deliver the events without."

British National Time Trial Championships 2021 route

(Image credit: British Cycling)

The time trials will start in the Lincolnshire village of Tealby, located northeast of Lincoln. The challenging route will see 150m of climbing each lap in the Lincolnshire Wolds, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The under-23 women, under-23 men, and elite women will set a time over 29.4 kilometres, which totals two laps of the route. Meanwhile, the elite men will complete 44.7 kilometres over three laps of the route instead.

Starting and finishing in Tealby, the time trial route will head west along Rasen Road towards Market Rasen, though the riders won't head into the town. Instead, they'll turn right towards Walesby, a village north of Tealby, and heading up Walesby Hill where the climbing begins in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Riders will then complete the route by turning right onto the B1225, and right again onto Papermill Lane, which heads back to the finish line.

The time trials kick off the Championships on Thursday October 14.

British National Circuit Race Championships 2021 route

(Image credit: British Cycling)

The circuit races will be contested around a one kilometre route around Lincoln's historic 11th century castle .

Starting in between Lincoln Cathedral and Lincoln Castle, the circuit will travel up Bailgate before turning left onto West Gate. The route will then take the riders down Union Road, and then Drury Lane to complete the loop which passes through the cobbled Castle Square.

The duration for both the men's and women's race is one hour, plus five extra laps. The circuit races will take place on Friday October 15.

British National Road Race Championships 2021 route

(Image credit: British Cycling)

The road races will follow the route of the Lincoln Grand Prix, which takes in the cobbled Michaelgate climb once every eight miles.

The men's race will cover 166 kilometres, 13 laps of the circuit, while the women's race is 101 kilometres, eight laps of the circuit.

Starting and finishing on Castle Square, the same line that has been used for over 30 years at the Lincoln Grand Prix, the road race will head north along Lincoln's Newport Road before reaching the B1398 and taking the riders out of the city. The route will then turn left after passing the village of Burton, carrying along Fen Ln until the road reaches Burton Waters in the Lincolnshire countryside.

Turning left onto the A57 before shortly joining Saxilby Road, the race will head back towards Lincoln city centre along Long Leys Road. The route carries round along the cobbles of Lincoln, passing Michealgate before reaching Castle Square - upon which a lap is completed.

The road races will conclude the championships on Sunday October 17.