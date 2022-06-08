Elinor Barker set to return to road racing three months after giving birth
Olympic gold medallist down to ride British National Championships in fortnight
Elinor Barker is set to ride the British National Championship road race on Sunday 26 June, just three months after giving birth to her son, in March.
The Uno-X Pro Cycling rider is on the startlist for the event in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, and sources have confirmed to Cycling Weekly that she does plan to race, with her return to training going well.
Cycling Weekly understands that the 27-year-old intends the race to form part of her return to competition, and won't be placing any expectations upon her performance if she does take to the start line this month.
Barker returned to the road with Uno-X this year, but has not raced for the team to date due to her pregnancy. Earlier this year she BBC Sport: (opens in new tab) "My plan A does involve some racing this year, which is possibly a little bit ambitious."
She found out she was expecting shortly after winning a silver medal on the track at the Tokyo Olympics.
Barker has also been selected for the Commonwealth Games, riding the road race for her home nation of Wales. That will take place on the 7 August.
She announced the news in an Instagram post (opens in new tab) on Wednesday morning.
"I’m so happy to announce that I’ve been selected for my third commonwealth games," Barker wrote.
"Until a few years ago, I had assumed having a baby would mean the end of my career, now it doesn’t even have to mean the end of my season. Absolutely thrilled to be able to add Welsh Cycling and Team Wales to the list of people who have given my comeback their full support.
"I put myself up for selection for the road race before Nico was born as part of my “Plan A,” shooting for the moon return to racing dream, which I’d suspected was a little ambitious. Feels completely surreal that I’ll get the honor [sic] of representing Wales again before my boy is even 5 months old.
"8 weeks to find my racing legs!! 😁"
A post shared by Elinor Barker (@elinorbarker) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Birmingham will be her third Commonwealth Games; she won silver and bronze medals on the track in Glasgow in 2014 before winning gold in the Points Race in 2018 at Gold Coast.
With the National Championship road race coming over a month before the Commonwealth Games, it will be a test of Barker's form and ability to stay with some elite riders.
Also competing for Wales on the road at the Commonwealth Games will be former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I love road racing first and foremost, but my interests spread beyond that. I like sticking to the tarmac on my own bike, however.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Garmin Edge 1040 Solar first impressions: 'Incredible tech... but do you really need to pay that much?'
The new Garmin flagship computer might be the most advanced head unit out there - and the hefty price tag reflects that
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
New solar-powered Garmin Edge 1040 promises 100 hours of runtime
The flagship bike computer can not only harness the sun's rays but it offers a more intuitive experience and much more accurate GPS data
By Hannah Bussey • Published
-
British Road National Championships 2022 start list: Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift, and Pfeiffer Georgi all down to ride
Ethan Hayter, Fred Wright, Anna Henderson and Alice Barnes will also line up for event in Dumfries and Galloway
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Harry Tanfield uploads 'no regrets' National Championships ride to Strava
The Qhubeka-NextHash rider gave it his all but narrowly missed out on a medal
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Ben Swift successfully defends British National Road Race title
The Ineos rider outlasted Fred Wright on the Michaelgate climb to the finish line
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Pfeiffer Georgi wins British National Road Championships
The DSM rider attacked up the Michaelgate climb to seal the victory
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Anna Henderson obliterates the field to take the British time trial title by almost a minute
The Jumbo-Visma rider put close to a minute into World Hour Record holder, Joss Lowden
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Ethan Hayter powers to British time trial title on the roads of Lincolnshire
Ethan Hayter adds the elite title to the U23 title won by his brother Leo earlier in the day
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Anna Shackley and Leo Hayter destroy competition to become British U23 time trial champions
Hayter wins the men's race by the biggest margin in recorded history, while Shackley continues her brilliant season
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
British Road National Championships 2021 start list: Mark Cavendish, Ethan Hayter and Alice Barnes all down to ride
Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift, Ethan Hayter, Alice Barnes, Joss Lowden, and others set to race in Lincoln
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published