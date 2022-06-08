Elinor Barker set to return to road racing three months after giving birth

Elinor Barker is set to ride the British National Championship road race on Sunday 26 June, just three months after giving birth to her son, in March.

The Uno-X Pro Cycling rider is on the startlist for the event in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, and sources have confirmed to Cycling Weekly that she does plan to race, with her return to training going well.

Cycling Weekly understands that the 27-year-old intends the race to form part of her return to competition, and won't be placing any expectations upon her performance if she does take to the start line this month.

Barker returned to the road with Uno-X this year, but has not raced for the team to date due to her pregnancy. Earlier this year she BBC Sport: (opens in new tab) "My plan A does involve some racing this year, which is possibly a little bit ambitious."

She found out she was expecting shortly after winning a silver medal on the track at the Tokyo Olympics.

Barker has also been selected for the Commonwealth Games, riding the road race for her home nation of Wales. That will take place on the 7 August.

She announced the news in an Instagram post (opens in new tab) on Wednesday morning.

"I’m so happy to announce that I’ve been selected for my third commonwealth games," Barker wrote.



"Until a few years ago, I had assumed having a baby would mean the end of my career, now it doesn’t even have to mean the end of my season. Absolutely thrilled to be able to add Welsh Cycling and Team Wales to the list of people who have given my comeback their full support.



"I put myself up for selection for the road race before Nico was born as part of my “Plan A,” shooting for the moon return to racing dream, which I’d suspected was a little ambitious. Feels completely surreal that I’ll get the honor [sic] of representing Wales again before my boy is even 5 months old.



"8 weeks to find my racing legs!! 😁"

A post shared by Elinor Barker (@elinorbarker) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Birmingham will be her third Commonwealth Games; she won silver and bronze medals on the track in Glasgow in 2014 before winning gold in the Points Race in 2018 at Gold Coast.

With the National Championship road race coming over a month before the Commonwealth Games, it will be a test of Barker's form and ability to stay with some elite riders.

Also competing for Wales on the road at the Commonwealth Games will be former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).