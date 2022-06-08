British Road National Championships 2022 start list: Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift, and Pfeiffer Georgi all down to ride
Ethan Hayter, Fred Wright, Anna Henderson and Alice Barnes will also line up for event in Dumfries and Galloway
Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift, and Pfeiffer Georgi are among the WorldTour stars set to ride the British National Championships in a fortnight's time.
The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Ineos Grenadiers and Team DSM riders are among the hundreds down to ride the road race, time trial and circuit race events. They will take place from Thursday 23 - Sunday 26 June in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland this year.
All of the defending champions from the elite events last year will be present: Swift and Georgi, who won the road races; Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) and Ethan Hayter (Ineos-Grenadiers), who won the time trials; and Jo Tindley (Pro-Noctis-Rotor-Redchilli Bikes presented by Heidi Kjeldsen), who won the women's circuit race, with Hayter who won the men's equivalent.
There are multiple former champions competing, including Cavendish, Connor Swift (Arkéa Samsic), and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) in the road race. In the time trial, Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) will be looking to reclaim his crown for the seventh time, while former Hour Record holder Joss Lowden (Uno-X Pro Cycling) will hope to prove her prowess on the road.
The course for all the events have already been released, with all being largely flat. While it is impossible to predict a National Championships, it is likely the road races will end in some form of sprint. In the men's event, there is 752 metres of climbing over 201.2km, while the women tackle 495 metres in 128km. It is a change from the punchy hills of Lincoln that were raced last year.
Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) and Hayter will be looking to improve on their podium placings in the road race last year, while Josie Nelson (Team Coop-Hitec Products) and Lowden will hope to do the same in the women's equivalent.
The podium finishers from last year's time trials will also be in Scotland aiming to go better: James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) and Dan Bigham (unattached) in the men's, and Lowden and Leah Dixon (Bianchi Hunt Morvelo) in the women's.
Bigham holds the British Hour Record, and has been working with Ineos Grenadiers this year as a Performance Engineer, while not racing for the team.
Anna Shackley (SD-Worx), the 2021 U23 time trial champion, will be stepping up to the elite races in both the race against the clock and the road race.
In the U23 races themselves, defending time trial champion Leo Hayter (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) will be among those competing in the men's events. Georgi and Elynor Bäckstedt (Trek-Segafredo) will be taking to the startline of the women's U23 TT.
British Cycling National Championships men's road race: full start list
1 Ben Swift Ineos Grenadiers
2 Ethan Hayter Ineos Grenadiers
3 Ben Tulett Ineos Grenadiers
4 Ben Turner Ineos Grenadiers
5 Callum Macleod ABLOC CT
6 Max Rushby Acrog‐Tormans
7 Henry Lawton AG2R Citroen U23 Team
8 Scott Thwaites Alpecin‐Fenix
9 Joseph Laverick Axeon Hagens Berman CT
10 Stephen Williams Bahrain‐Victorious
11 Fred Wright Bahrain‐Victorious
12 Mark Stewart Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling
13 Matthew Walls BORA ‐ Hansgrohe
14 Louis Sutton Brocarale
15 Calum Johnston Caja Rural ‐ Seguros RGA
16 Tyler Hannay CC Etupes
17 Adam Mitchell Cycling Sheffield
18 George Wood Cycling Sheffield
19 Oliver Stockwell Cycling Team Friuli ASD
20 Joseph Sutton Cycling Team Projectbouw
21 Oscar Onley Development Team DSM
22 Max Poole Development Team DSM
23 Jack Crook Dolan Ellesse Race Team
24 Joe Wilson Dolan Ellesse Race Team
25 Simon Carr EF Education ‐ EasyPost
26 Owain Doull MBE EF Education ‐ EasyPost
27 James Shaw EF Education ‐ EasyPost
28 Cameron Biddle Embark ‐ Bikestrong
29 Jamieson Blain Embark ‐ Bikestrong
30 Michael Chadwick Embark ‐ Bikestrong
31 David Hird Embark ‐ Bikestrong
32 Joseph Rees Embark ‐ Bikestrong
33 Dylan Westley Equipo Lizarte
34 Rhys Britton EvoPro Racing
35 Lewis Askey GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ
36 Finlay Pickering GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ
37 Joe Pidcock GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ
38 Jake Stewart GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ
39 Samuel Watson GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ
40 Leo Hayter Hagens Berman Axeon
41 Toby Perry Hagens Berman Axeon
42 Lucas Towers Holohan Coaching Race Team
43 Thomas Day Home Solution ‐ Soenens U23 Development CT
44 Alex Dowsett Israel ‐ Premier Tech
45 Marcus Burnett Kuwait Pro Cycling Team
46 James Jobber Kuwait Pro Cycling Team
47 Alexandar Richardson Le Col
48 Alex Haines Leicestershire Road Club
49 Jack Freeman Meudon Pedal Heaven Le Col RT
50 Matthew Houlberg Meudon Pedal Heaven Le Col RT
51 Ben Pease Moonglu Race Team
52 Thomas Stringer Moonglu Race Team
53 Tom Martin Netllar Telecom‐Alé
54 Cameron McLaren Nopinz Motip Race Team
55 Matt Witts Nopinz Motip Race Team
56 Charles Quarterman Phillippe Wagner Cycling
57 Jordan Giles Primera‐TeamJobs
58 Dan Gardner Project 51
59 Mark Cavendish MBE QUICK‐STEP Alpha Vinyl
60 James Knox QUICK‐STEP Alpha Vinyl
61 Ethan Vernon QUICK‐STEP Alpha Vinyl
62 Stuart Balfour Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
63 Finn Crockett Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
64 Cameron Jeffers Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
65 Matthew King Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
66 Zeb Kyffin Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
67 Ross Lamb Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
68 Oliver Peckover Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
69 Alex Peters Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
70 Harry Tanfield Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
71 Charlie Tanfield Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
72 Samuel Asker Richardsons Trek DAS
73 Peter Cocker Richardsons Trek DAS
74 Conor McGoldrick Richardsons Trek DAS
75 Steven Parsonage Richardsons Trek DAS
76 William Scott Richardsons Trek DAS
77 William Bjergfelt Saint Piran
78 Stephen Bradbury Saint Piran
79 Jake Crossley Saint Piran
80 Gabriel Cullaigh Saint Piran
81 Michael Gill Saint Piran
82 Oliver Hucks Saint Piran
83 Tom Mazzone Saint Piran
84 Leon Mazzone Saint Piran
85 Theodor Obholzer Saint Piran
86 Charles Page Saint Piran
87 Bradley Symonds Saint Piran
88 Jacob Vaughan Saint Piran
89 Jenson Young Saint Piran
90 Ewan Mackie Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
91 Michael Mottram Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
92 William Perrett Spellman ‐ Dublin Port Track Team
93 Joe Hill Spirit BSS
94 Nicholas Cooper Sweden Cycling Academy
95 Sean Flynn Swiss Racing Academy
96 Daniel Mclay Team Arkea‐Samsic
97 Connor Swift Team Arkea‐Samsic
98 Mark Donovan Team DSM
99 Harry Birchill Team Inspired
100 Ross Birrell Team Inspired
101 Jack Brough Team Inspired
102 Josh Charlton Team Inspired
103 Robert Donaldson Team Inspired
104 Joshua Giddings Team Inspired
105 Oscar Nilsson‐Julien Team Inspired
106 Jack Rootkin‐Gray Team Inspired
107 William Tidball Team Inspired
108 Sam Brand Team Novo Nordisk
109 Jacques Coates Team PB Performance
110 Charlie Beake Team Tor 2000 Kalas
111 Christopher Lawless Total Direct Energie
112 Samuel Clark trainSharp Elite
113 Sam Culverwell TRINITY Road Racing
114 Thomas Gloag TRINITY Road Racing
115 Aidan Lawrence TRINITY Road Racing
116 Cameron Mason TRINITY Road Racing
117 Lukas Nerurkar TRINITY Road Racing
118 Oliver Rees TRINITY Road Racing
119 Max Walker TRINITY Road Racing
120 John Archibald Unattached
121 Daniel Bigham Unattached
122 Alfred George Vendee U ‐ Pays de la Loire
123 Benjamin Peatfield Vendee U ‐ Pays de la Loire
124 Zak Coleman VolkerWessels Cycling Team
125 Samuel Beckett Wales Racing Academy
126 Joe Holt Wales Racing Academy
127 Edward Morgan Wales Racing Academy
128 Owain Roberts Wales Racing Academy
129 William Roberts Wales Racing Academy
130 William Truelove Wales Racing Academy
131 Logan Maclean Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
132 Tim Shoreman Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
133 Matti Dobbins Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
134 Toby Barnes WiV Sungod
135 Matthew Bostock WiV Sungod
136 Jim Brown WiV Sungod
137 Damien Clayton WiV Sungod
138 Matthew Gibson Human Powered Health
139 Gruffudd Lewis WiV Sungod
140 Euan Macleod WiV Sungod
141 Thomas Mein WiV Sungod
142 Jacob Scott WiV Sungod
143 Robert Scott WiV Sungod
144 Oliver Wood WiV Sungod
145 Reece Wood WiV Sungod
146 Ben Mewes X‐Speed United Continental Team
147 Joshua Teasdale X‐Speed United Continental Team
148 Callum McQueen YOELEO TEST TEAM P/B 4MIND
149 Ben Granger Zappi Racing Team
150 Matthew Kingston Zappi Racing Team
Reserves
151 Cameron Richardson RT23
152 Jordan Peacock Spirit BSS
153 Nicholas Tyrie Primera‐TeamJobs
154 James Bevan Embark ‐ Bikestrong
155 Cai Davies Embark ‐ Bikestrong
156 Marinus Petersen Nopinz Motip Race Team
157 Dean Watson Embark ‐ Bikestrong
158 Tobias Bartlett Velo Club Lincoln
159 Callum Thornley Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
160 Tom Merry Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
161 Matthew Taylor Dolan Ellesse Race Team
162 Tom Couzens Embark ‐ Bikestrong
163 Matthew Warhurst SRCT MUC‐OFF
164 Angus Hawkins Spirit BSS
165 Josh Housley Spirit BSS
166 Alexander MacRae Unattached
167 Conor McKinnon Dolan Ellesse Race Team
168 Joshua Avery Spirit BSS
169 Thomas Mitchell trainSharp Elite
British Cycling National Championships women's road race: full start list
1 Pfeiffer Georgi Team DSM
2 Sophie Enever Alba Development Road Team
3 Arianne Holland Alba Development Road Team
4 Sophie Lankford Alba Development Road Team
5 Beth Maciver Alba Development Road Team
6 Erin Murphy Alba Development Road Team
7 Kate Richardson Alba Development Road Team
8 Victoria Smith Alba Development Road Team
9 Olivia Bent AWOL‐ O’Shea
10 Charlotte Broughton AWOL‐ O’Shea
11 Georgia Bullard AWOL‐ O’Shea
12 Ella Coleman AWOL‐ O’Shea
13 Connie Hayes AWOL‐ O’Shea
14 Alice Lethbridge AWOL‐ O’Shea
15 Phoebe Martin AWOL‐ O’Shea
16 Emily Meakin AWOL‐ O’Shea
17 Francesca Morgans‐Slader AWOL‐ O’Shea
18 Maisy Vasic AWOL‐ O’Shea
19 Maddie Wadsworth AWOL‐ O’Shea
20 Libby Smithson AWOL Worx Galliard
21 Lydia Watts AWOL Worx Galliard
22 Alderney Baker BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO
23 Leah Dixon BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO
24 Jasmine Harlow BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO
25 Alice McWilliam BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO
26 Tamsin Miller BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO
27 Catriona Ross Bridport CC
28 Daisy Barnes Brother UK‐Orientation Marketing
29 Ellen Bennett Brother UK‐Orientation Marketing
30 Jessie Carridge Brother UK‐Orientation Marketing
31 Megan Barker CAMS‐Basso
32 Ella Barnwell CAMS‐Basso
33 Jessica Finney CAMS‐Basso
34 Madelaine Leech CAMS‐Basso
35 Sophie Lewis CAMS‐Basso
36 Beth Morrow CAMS‐Basso
37 Katie Scott CAMS‐Basso
38 Danielle Shrosbree CAMS‐Basso
39 Becky Storrie CAMS‐Basso
40 Alice Barnes CANYON ‐ SRAM RACING
41 Megan Anderson Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling
42 Laura Cheesman Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling
43 Sophie Holmes Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling
44 Abi Smith EF Education‐TIBCO‐SVB
45 Elizabeth Bennett IBCT
46 Suzetta Guerrini Jadan ‐ Vive le Velo
47 Beth Harley‐Jepson Jadan ‐ Vive le Velo
48 Anna Christian Le Col ‐ Wahoo
49 Elizabeth Holden Le Col ‐ Wahoo
50 Eluned King Le Col ‐ Wahoo
51 Flora Perkins Le Col ‐ Wahoo
52 April Tacey Le Col ‐ Wahoo
53 Alice Towers Le Col ‐ Wahoo
54 Josie Knight Lotto‐Soudal Ladies
55 Francesca Hall Loughborough Lightning
56 Flora Knight Loughborough Lightning
57 Emily Tillett Loughborough Lightning
58 Chloe Vickers Loughborough Lightning
59 Kim Baptista LVIV CYCLING TEAM (Womens)
60 Zoe Langham Moonglu CC
61 Megan Panton MULTUM ACCOUNTANTS ‐ LSK LADIES CYCLING TEAM
62 Amelia Sharpe NXTG by Experza
63 Robyn Clay Otley CC
64 Millie Couzens Plantur‐Pura
65 Emma Matthews PMRR
66 Isabel Darvill Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
67 Bexy Dew Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
68 Lucy Ellmore Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
69 Amy Gornall Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
70 Corinne Side Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
71 Millie Skinner Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
72 Poppy Thompson Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
73 Jo Tindley Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
74 Teri Bayliss Reifen Racing
75 Hannah Bayes Saint Piran WRT
76 Sophie Earl Saint Piran WRT
77 Madeleine Gammons Saint Piran WRT
78 Gwenno Hughes Saint Piran WRT
79 Elizabeth Sanders Saint Piran WRT
80 Gemma Sargent Saint Piran WRT
81 Christina Wiejak Saint Piran WRT
82 Dannielle Khan Solihull CC
83 Claire Steels Sopela Women’s Team
84 Charlotte Berry Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
85 Xan Crees Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
86 Samantha Fawcett Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
87 Amira Mellor Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
88 Madeleine Nutt Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
89 Gabriella Shaw Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
90 Natalie Grinczer Stade Rochelias Charente‐Maritime
91 Anna Kay StarCasino Team
92 Joanne Clarke StolenGoat Race Team
93 Miriam Jessett StolenGoat Race Team
94 Erin Avill Storey Racing
95 Olivia French Storey Racing
96 Lucy Gadd Storey Racing
97 Rebecca Richards Storey Racing
98 Dame Sarah Storey Storey Racing
99 Anya Tamplin Storey Racing
100 Hannah Farran Team Boompods
101 Amy Graham Team Boompods
102 Monica Greenwood Team Boompods
103 Lucy Harris Team Boompods
104 Louise Hart Team Boompods
105 Sian Marsh Team Boompods
106 Mary Wilkinson Team Boompods
107 Josie Nelson Team Coop‐Hitec Products
108 Anna Henderson Team Jumbo‐Visma
109 Sian Botteley Team LDN ‐ Brother UK
110 Harriet Dodd Team LDN ‐ Brother UK
111 Lauren Higham Team LDN ‐ Brother UK
112 Lucy Lee Team LDN ‐ Brother UK
113 Kerry Middleton Team LDN ‐ Brother UK
114 Jennifer Millmore Team LDN ‐ Brother UK
115 Sammie Stuart CAMS BASSO
116 Anna Shackley Team SD Worx
117 Jenny Holl TEKKERZ CC
118 Ellie Mackman The Ark Cycles
119 Olivia Bentley Torelli‐Cayman‐Islands‐Scimitar
120 Nicole Coates Torelli‐Cayman‐Islands‐Scimitar
121 Elynor Backstedt TREK ‐ SEGAFREDO
122 Savannah Morgan Unattached
123 Rebecca Saunderson Unattached
124 Elinor Barker MBE Uno‐X Pro Cycling Team
125 Coralie Arthur Wahoo Endurance Zone
126 Anna Morris Ward WheelZ
British Cycling National Championships men's circuit race: full start list
1 Max Rushby Acrog‐Tormans
2 Henry Lawton AG2R Citroen U23 Team
3 Stephen Williams Bahrain‐Victorious
4 Matthew Walls BORA ‐ Hansgrohe
5 Oliver Stockwell Cycling Team Friuli ASD
6 Jack Crook Dolan Ellesse Race Team
7 Declan Hudson Dolan Ellesse Race Team
8 Matthew Taylor Dolan Ellesse Race Team
9 Joe Wilson Dolan Ellesse Race Team
10 James Bevan Embark ‐ Bikestrong
11 Jamieson Blain Embark ‐ Bikestrong
12 Tom Couzens Embark ‐ Bikestrong
13 Cai Davies Embark ‐ Bikestrong
14 Rhys Britton EvoPro Racing
15 Lewis Askey GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ
16 Finlay Pickering GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ
17 Joe Pidcock GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ
18 Samuel Watson GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ
19 Ben Pease Moonglu Race Team
20 Thomas Stringer Moonglu Race Team
21 Cameron McLaren Nopinz Motip Race Team
22 Matt Witts Nopinz Motip Race Team
23 Hugo Lutz‐Atkinson Ribble rechrg Race Team
24 William Brown Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
25 Finn Crockett Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
26 Cameron Jeffers Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
27 Harry Tanfield Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
28 Charlie Tanfield Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
29 Conor McGoldrick Richardsons Trek DAS
30 Steven Parsonage Richardsons Trek DAS
31 Stephen Bradbury Saint Piran
32 Gabriel Cullaigh Saint Piran
33 Tom Mazzone Saint Piran
34 Leon Mazzone Saint Piran
35 Theodor Obholzer Saint Piran
36 Charles Page Saint Piran
37 Bradley Symonds Saint Piran
38 Travis Bramley Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
39 Nicholas Cooper Sweden Cycling Academy
40 Harry Birchill Team Inspired
41 Ross Birrell Team Inspired
42 Jack Brough Team Inspired
43 Josh Charlton Team Inspired
44 Robert Donaldson Team Inspired
45 Joshua Giddings Team Inspired
46 Oscar Nilsson‐Julien Team Inspired
47 Jack Rootkin‐Gray Team Inspired
48 William Tidball Team Inspired
49 Alec Briggs TEKKERZ CC
50 Zachary Walker Utmost IOM Junior Cycling Team
51 Tobias Bartlett Velo Club Lincoln
52 Benjamin Peatfield Vendee U ‐ Pays de la Loire
53 Joe Holt Wales Racing Academy
54 Edward Morgan Wales Racing Academy
55 Owain Roberts Wales Racing Academy
56 William Roberts Wales Racing Academy
57 Joshua Tarling Wales Racing Academy
58 William Truelove Wales Racing Academy
59 David Duggan Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
60 Fraser Martin Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
61 Tom Merry Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
62 Tim Shoreman Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
63 Callum Thornley Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
64 Matti Dobbins Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
65 Toby Barnes WiV Sungod
66 Matthew Bostock WiV Sungod
67 Jim Brown WiV Sungod
68 Matthew Gibson Human Powered Health
69 Robert Scott WiV Sungod
70 Reece Wood WiV Sungod
Reserves
71 Joseph Beckingsale Wales Racing Academy
72 Daniel Barnes Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
73 Lee Rosie Spokes Racing Team
74 Sam Kettlewell TS Racing
75 Daniel Kain Spokes Racing Team
76 Murray Soutter Torvelo Racing
77 Gregor McArthur The Cycling Academy
British Cycling National Championships women's circuit race: full start list
1 Jo Tindley Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
2 Isabel Darvill Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
3 Bexy Dew Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
4 Lucy Ellmore Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
5 Amy Gornall Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
6 Corinne Side Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
7 Poppy Thompson Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
8 Amelia Sharpe AG Insurance ‐ NXTG Team
9 Sophie Enever Alba Development Road Team
10 Arianne Holland Alba Development Road Team
11 Sophie Lankford Alba Development Road Team
12 Beth Maciver Alba Development Road Team
13 Erin Murphy Alba Development Road Team
14 Kate Richardson Alba Development Road Team
15 Victoria Smith Alba Development Road Team
16 Olivia Bent AWOL‐ O’Shea
17 Charlotte Broughton AWOL‐ O’Shea
18 Connie Hayes AWOL‐ O’Shea
19 Maisy Vasic AWOL‐ O’Shea
20 Maddie Wadsworth AWOL‐ O’Shea
21 Libby Smithson AWOL Worx Galliard
22 Ellen Bennett Brother UK‐Orientation Marketing
23 Laura Pittard Brother UK‐Orientation Marketing
24 Megan Barker CAMS‐Basso
25 Ella Barnwell CAMS‐Basso
26 Jessica Finney CAMS‐Basso
27 Madelaine Leech CAMS‐Basso
28 Sophie Lewis CAMS‐Basso
29 Beth Morrow CAMS‐Basso
30 Danielle Shrosbree CAMS‐Basso
31 Megan Anderson Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling
32 Laura Cheesman Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling
33 Sophie Holmes Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling
34 Nicola Soden Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling Reserves
35 Emily Proud Grinta Coaching
36 Elizabeth Bennett IBCT
37 Suzetta Guerrini Jadan ‐ Vive le Velo
38 Beth Harley‐Jepson Jadan ‐ Vive le Velo
39 Emma Jeffers JRC‐INTERFLON Race Team
40 Eluned King Le Col ‐ Wahoo
41 Flora Perkins Le Col ‐ Wahoo
42 Francesca Hall Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG
43 Flora Knight Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG
44 Emily Tillett Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG
45 Chloe Vickers Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG
46 Lauren Robinson Moonglu Race Team
47 Robyn Clay Otley CC
48 Hannah Bayes Saint Piran WRT
49 Madeleine Gammons Saint Piran WRT
50 Elizabeth Sanders Saint Piran WRT
51 Gemma Sargent Saint Piran WRT
52 Abbie Taylor Sheffield Dirt Society
53 Charlotte Berry Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
54 Xan Crees Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
55 Rebecca Durrell Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
56 Samantha Fawcett Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
57 Amira Mellor Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
58 Gabriella Shaw Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
59 Joanne Clarke StolenGoat Race Team
60 Olivia French Storey Racing
61 Lucy Gadd Storey Racing
62 Kinga Ingram Storey Racing
63 Rebecca Richards Storey Racing
64 Josie Nelson Team Coop‐Hitec Products
65 Sian Botteley Team LDN ‐ Brother UK
66 Lauren Higham Team LDN ‐ Brother UK
67 Sammie Stuart CAMS BASSO
68 Jenny Holl TEKKERZ CC
69 Ellie Mackman The Ark Cycles
70 Morven Yeoman Tofauti Everyone Active
Reserves
71 Sophie Earl Saint Piran WRT
72 Gwenno Hughes Saint Piran WRT
73 Millie Skinner Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
74 Amy Perryman TEKKERZ CC
British Cycling National Championships elite men time trial: full start list
Ethan Hayter Ineos Grenadiers
Ben Tulett Ineos Grenadiers
Ben Turner Ineos Grenadiers
John Archibald Unattached
Daniel Bigham Unattached
Harry Tanfield Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
Charlie Tanfield Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
Simon Wilson Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
Jack Levick Rose Race Team
Cameron Richardson RT23
William Bjergfelt Saint Piran
Michael Gill Saint Piran
Ross Holland Saint Piran
Oliver Hucks Saint Piran
Kyle Gordon Spellman ‐ Dublin Port Track Team
William Perrett Spellman ‐ Dublin Port Track Team
Connor Swift Team Arkea‐Samsic
Ashley Cox Team Bottrill
Timothy Torrie trainSharp Elite
Gruffudd Lewis WiV Sungod
Joshua Teasdale X‐Speed United Continental Team
Tom Martin Netllar Telecom‐Ale
George Peasgood Team HUUB
Harrison Hunter 05/03
Fred Wright Bahrain‐Victorious
Mark Stewart Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling
Jack Rebours Caesarean CC Jersey
Simon Carr EF Education ‐ EasyPost
Owain Doull MBE EF Education ‐ EasyPost
James Shaw EF Education ‐ EasyPost
Sebastian Tremlett Guernsey Velo Club (LBG)
Alex Dowsett Israel ‐ Premier Tech
Ben Pease Moonglu Race Team
Charles Quarterman Phillippe Wagner Cycling
Jordan Giles Primera‐TeamJobs
George Skinner Primera‐TeamJobs
James Knox QUICK‐STEP Alpha Vinyl
Ethan Vernon QUICK‐STEP Alpha Vinyl
Stuart Balfour Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
Finn Crockett Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling Reserves
Zeb Kyffin Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
Oliver Peckover Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
British Cycling National Championships elite women time trial: full start list
Anna Henderson Team Jumbo‐Visma
Emily Meakin AWOL‐ O’Shea
Leah Dixon BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO
Neah Evans Team HUUB
Joanne Rea Team Kirkley Cycles
Anna Weaver Team Kirkley Cycles
Anna Shackley Team SD Worx
Joscelin Lowden Uno‐X Pro Cycling Team
Laura Davies Orwell Velo
Poppy Thompson Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
Christina Wiejak Saint Piran WRT
Charlotte Berry Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
Miriam Jessett StolenGoat Race Team
Morgan Newberry Storey Racing
Dame Sarah Storey Storey Racing
Sian Marsh Team Boompods
Jennifer Millmore Team LDN ‐ Brother UK
Jennifer George The Independent Pedaler ‐ Nopinz
Anna Morris AeroLab Ward WheelZ
Sophie Lankford Alba Development Road Team
Victoria Smith Alba Development Road Team
Tamsin Miller BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO
Rebecca Richards Storey Racing
Laura Pittard Brother UK‐Orientation Marketing
Danielle Shrosbree CAMS‐Basso
Becky Storrie CAMS‐Basso
Katie Archibald Ceratizit‐WNT Pro Cycling Team
Faye Faber Drag2Zero Endura
Suzetta Guerrini Jadan ‐ Vive le Velo
Anna Christian Le Col ‐ Wahoo
Elizabeth Holden Le Col ‐ Wahoo
Francesca Hall Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG
British Cycling National Championships U23 men time trial: full start list
Leo Hayter Hagens Berman Axeon
Joseph Laverick Hagens Berman Axeon
Robert Donaldson Team Inspired
Toby Perry Hagens Berman Axeon
Harry Jukes 05/03
Callum Macleod ABLOC CT
Louis Sutton Brocarale
Tyler Hannay CC Etupes
George Wood Cycling Sheffield
Oscar Onley Development Team DSM
Max Poole Development Team DSM
Conor McKinnon Dolan Ellesse Race Team
Joe Wilson Dolan Ellesse Race Team
Jamieson Blain Embark ‐ Bikestrong
Joseph Rees Embark ‐ Bikestrong
Lewis Askey GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ
Finlay Pickering GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ
Samuel Watson GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ
Thomas Day Home Solution ‐ Soenens U23 Development CT
Aaron Freeman Richardsons Trek DAS
Jenson Young Saint Piran
Ewan Mackie Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
Harry Birchill Team Inspired
Ross Birrell Team Inspired
Jack Brough Team Inspired
Josh Charlton Team Inspired
Joshua Giddings Team Inspired
Oscar Nilsson‐Julien Team Inspired
Jack Rootkin‐Gray Team Inspired
William Tidball Team Inspired
Ciaran Mc Sherry The Cycling Academy
Samuel Clark trainSharp Elite
Sam Culverwell TRINITY Road Racing
Thomas Gloag TRINITY Road Racing
Lukas Nerurkar TRINITY Road Racing
Oliver Rees TRINITY Road Racing
Max Walker TRINITY Road Racing
Charles Bailey Unattached
Logan Maclean Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
Callum Thornley Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
Matti Dobbins Wheelbase CabTech Castelli
Reserves
Lee Rosie Spokes Racing Team
Aaron King RT23
Sam Kettlewell TS Racing
Daniel Kain Spokes Racing Team
Jacob Avery High Wycombe Cycling Club
British Cycling National Championships U23 women time trial: full start list
Kate Richardson Alba Development Road Team
Ella Coleman AWOL‐ O’Shea
Connie Hayes AWOL‐ O’Shea
Maisy Vasic AWOL‐ O’Shea
Maddie Wadsworth AWOL‐ O’Shea
Lydia Watts AWOL Worx Galliard
Alderney Baker BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO
Daisy Barnes Brother UK‐Orientation marketing
Madelaine Leech CAMS‐Basso
Sophie Holmes Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling
Abi Smith EF Education‐TIBCO‐SVB
Flora Perkins Le Col ‐ Wahoo
April Tacey Le Col ‐ Wahoo
Flora Knight Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG
Chloe Vickers Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG
Lucy Ellmore Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen
Olivia French Storey Racing
Lucy Gadd Storey Racing
Anya Tamplin Storey Racing
Pfeiffer Georgi Team DSM
Elynor Backstedt TREK ‐ SEGAFREDO
