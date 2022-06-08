British Road National Championships 2022 start list: Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift, and Pfeiffer Georgi all down to ride

Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift, and Pfeiffer Georgi are among the WorldTour stars set to ride the British National Championships in a fortnight's time.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Ineos Grenadiers and Team DSM riders are among the hundreds down to ride the road race, time trial and circuit race events. They will take place from Thursday 23 - Sunday 26 June in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland this year.

All of the defending champions from the elite events last year will be present: Swift and Georgi, who won the road races; Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) and Ethan Hayter (Ineos-Grenadiers), who won the time trials; and Jo Tindley (Pro-Noctis-Rotor-Redchilli Bikes presented by Heidi Kjeldsen), who won the women's circuit race, with Hayter who won the men's equivalent.

There are multiple former champions competing, including Cavendish, Connor Swift (Arkéa Samsic), and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) in the road race. In the time trial, Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) will be looking to reclaim his crown for the seventh time, while former Hour Record holder Joss Lowden (Uno-X Pro Cycling) will hope to prove her prowess on the road.

The course for all the events have already been released, with all being largely flat. While it is impossible to predict a National Championships, it is likely the road races will end in some form of sprint. In the men's event, there is 752 metres of climbing over 201.2km, while the women tackle 495 metres in 128km. It is a change from the punchy hills of Lincoln that were raced last year.

Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) and Hayter will be looking to improve on their podium placings in the road race last year, while Josie Nelson (Team Coop-Hitec Products) and Lowden will hope to do the same in the women's equivalent.

The podium finishers from last year's time trials will also be in Scotland aiming to go better: James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) and Dan Bigham (unattached) in the men's, and Lowden and Leah Dixon (Bianchi Hunt Morvelo) in the women's.

Bigham holds the British Hour Record, and has been working with Ineos Grenadiers this year as a Performance Engineer, while not racing for the team.

Anna Shackley (SD-Worx), the 2021 U23 time trial champion, will be stepping up to the elite races in both the race against the clock and the road race.

In the U23 races themselves, defending time trial champion Leo Hayter (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) will be among those competing in the men's events. Georgi and Elynor Bäckstedt (Trek-Segafredo) will be taking to the startline of the women's U23 TT.

British Cycling National Championships men's road race: full start list

1 Ben Swift Ineos Grenadiers

2 Ethan Hayter Ineos Grenadiers

3 Ben Tulett Ineos Grenadiers

4 Ben Turner Ineos Grenadiers

5 Callum Macleod ABLOC CT

6 Max Rushby Acrog‐Tormans

7 Henry Lawton AG2R Citroen U23 Team

8 Scott Thwaites Alpecin‐Fenix

9 Joseph Laverick Axeon Hagens Berman CT

10 Stephen Williams Bahrain‐Victorious

11 Fred Wright Bahrain‐Victorious

12 Mark Stewart Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling

13 Matthew Walls BORA ‐ Hansgrohe

14 Louis Sutton Brocarale

15 Calum Johnston Caja Rural ‐ Seguros RGA

16 Tyler Hannay CC Etupes

17 Adam Mitchell Cycling Sheffield

18 George Wood Cycling Sheffield

19 Oliver Stockwell Cycling Team Friuli ASD

20 Joseph Sutton Cycling Team Projectbouw

21 Oscar Onley Development Team DSM

22 Max Poole Development Team DSM

23 Jack Crook Dolan Ellesse Race Team

24 Joe Wilson Dolan Ellesse Race Team

25 Simon Carr EF Education ‐ EasyPost

26 Owain Doull MBE EF Education ‐ EasyPost

27 James Shaw EF Education ‐ EasyPost

28 Cameron Biddle Embark ‐ Bikestrong

29 Jamieson Blain Embark ‐ Bikestrong

30 Michael Chadwick Embark ‐ Bikestrong

31 David Hird Embark ‐ Bikestrong

32 Joseph Rees Embark ‐ Bikestrong

33 Dylan Westley Equipo Lizarte

34 Rhys Britton EvoPro Racing

35 Lewis Askey GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ

36 Finlay Pickering GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ

37 Joe Pidcock GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ

38 Jake Stewart GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ

39 Samuel Watson GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ

40 Leo Hayter Hagens Berman Axeon

41 Toby Perry Hagens Berman Axeon

42 Lucas Towers Holohan Coaching Race Team

43 Thomas Day Home Solution ‐ Soenens U23 Development CT

44 Alex Dowsett Israel ‐ Premier Tech

45 Marcus Burnett Kuwait Pro Cycling Team

46 James Jobber Kuwait Pro Cycling Team

47 Alexandar Richardson Le Col

48 Alex Haines Leicestershire Road Club

49 Jack Freeman Meudon Pedal Heaven Le Col RT

50 Matthew Houlberg Meudon Pedal Heaven Le Col RT

51 Ben Pease Moonglu Race Team

52 Thomas Stringer Moonglu Race Team

53 Tom Martin Netllar Telecom‐Alé

54 Cameron McLaren Nopinz Motip Race Team

55 Matt Witts Nopinz Motip Race Team

56 Charles Quarterman Phillippe Wagner Cycling

57 Jordan Giles Primera‐TeamJobs

58 Dan Gardner Project 51

59 Mark Cavendish MBE QUICK‐STEP Alpha Vinyl

60 James Knox QUICK‐STEP Alpha Vinyl

61 Ethan Vernon QUICK‐STEP Alpha Vinyl

62 Stuart Balfour Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

63 Finn Crockett Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

64 Cameron Jeffers Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

65 Matthew King Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

66 Zeb Kyffin Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

67 Ross Lamb Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

68 Oliver Peckover Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

69 Alex Peters Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

70 Harry Tanfield Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

71 Charlie Tanfield Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

72 Samuel Asker Richardsons Trek DAS

73 Peter Cocker Richardsons Trek DAS

74 Conor McGoldrick Richardsons Trek DAS

75 Steven Parsonage Richardsons Trek DAS

76 William Scott Richardsons Trek DAS

77 William Bjergfelt Saint Piran

78 Stephen Bradbury Saint Piran

79 Jake Crossley Saint Piran

80 Gabriel Cullaigh Saint Piran

81 Michael Gill Saint Piran

82 Oliver Hucks Saint Piran

83 Tom Mazzone Saint Piran

84 Leon Mazzone Saint Piran

85 Theodor Obholzer Saint Piran

86 Charles Page Saint Piran

87 Bradley Symonds Saint Piran

88 Jacob Vaughan Saint Piran

89 Jenson Young Saint Piran

90 Ewan Mackie Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team

91 Michael Mottram Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

92 William Perrett Spellman ‐ Dublin Port Track Team

93 Joe Hill Spirit BSS

94 Nicholas Cooper Sweden Cycling Academy

95 Sean Flynn Swiss Racing Academy

96 Daniel Mclay Team Arkea‐Samsic

97 Connor Swift Team Arkea‐Samsic

98 Mark Donovan Team DSM

99 Harry Birchill Team Inspired

100 Ross Birrell Team Inspired

101 Jack Brough Team Inspired

102 Josh Charlton Team Inspired

103 Robert Donaldson Team Inspired

104 Joshua Giddings Team Inspired

105 Oscar Nilsson‐Julien Team Inspired

106 Jack Rootkin‐Gray Team Inspired

107 William Tidball Team Inspired

108 Sam Brand Team Novo Nordisk

109 Jacques Coates Team PB Performance

110 Charlie Beake Team Tor 2000 Kalas

111 Christopher Lawless Total Direct Energie

112 Samuel Clark trainSharp Elite

113 Sam Culverwell TRINITY Road Racing

114 Thomas Gloag TRINITY Road Racing

115 Aidan Lawrence TRINITY Road Racing

116 Cameron Mason TRINITY Road Racing

117 Lukas Nerurkar TRINITY Road Racing

118 Oliver Rees TRINITY Road Racing

119 Max Walker TRINITY Road Racing

120 John Archibald Unattached

121 Daniel Bigham Unattached

122 Alfred George Vendee U ‐ Pays de la Loire

123 Benjamin Peatfield Vendee U ‐ Pays de la Loire

124 Zak Coleman VolkerWessels Cycling Team

125 Samuel Beckett Wales Racing Academy

126 Joe Holt Wales Racing Academy

127 Edward Morgan Wales Racing Academy

128 Owain Roberts Wales Racing Academy

129 William Roberts Wales Racing Academy

130 William Truelove Wales Racing Academy

131 Logan Maclean Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

132 Tim Shoreman Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

133 Matti Dobbins Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

134 Toby Barnes WiV Sungod

135 Matthew Bostock WiV Sungod

136 Jim Brown WiV Sungod

137 Damien Clayton WiV Sungod

138 Matthew Gibson Human Powered Health

139 Gruffudd Lewis WiV Sungod

140 Euan Macleod WiV Sungod

141 Thomas Mein WiV Sungod

142 Jacob Scott WiV Sungod

143 Robert Scott WiV Sungod

144 Oliver Wood WiV Sungod

145 Reece Wood WiV Sungod

146 Ben Mewes X‐Speed United Continental Team

147 Joshua Teasdale X‐Speed United Continental Team

148 Callum McQueen YOELEO TEST TEAM P/B 4MIND

149 Ben Granger Zappi Racing Team

150 Matthew Kingston Zappi Racing Team

Reserves

151 Cameron Richardson RT23

152 Jordan Peacock Spirit BSS

153 Nicholas Tyrie Primera‐TeamJobs

154 James Bevan Embark ‐ Bikestrong

155 Cai Davies Embark ‐ Bikestrong

156 Marinus Petersen Nopinz Motip Race Team

157 Dean Watson Embark ‐ Bikestrong

158 Tobias Bartlett Velo Club Lincoln

159 Callum Thornley Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

160 Tom Merry Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

161 Matthew Taylor Dolan Ellesse Race Team

162 Tom Couzens Embark ‐ Bikestrong

163 Matthew Warhurst SRCT MUC‐OFF

164 Angus Hawkins Spirit BSS

165 Josh Housley Spirit BSS

166 Alexander MacRae Unattached

167 Conor McKinnon Dolan Ellesse Race Team

168 Joshua Avery Spirit BSS

169 Thomas Mitchell trainSharp Elite

British Cycling National Championships women's road race: full start list

1 Pfeiffer Georgi Team DSM

2 Sophie Enever Alba Development Road Team

3 Arianne Holland Alba Development Road Team

4 Sophie Lankford Alba Development Road Team

5 Beth Maciver Alba Development Road Team

6 Erin Murphy Alba Development Road Team

7 Kate Richardson Alba Development Road Team

8 Victoria Smith Alba Development Road Team

9 Olivia Bent AWOL‐ O’Shea

10 Charlotte Broughton AWOL‐ O’Shea

11 Georgia Bullard AWOL‐ O’Shea

12 Ella Coleman AWOL‐ O’Shea

13 Connie Hayes AWOL‐ O’Shea

14 Alice Lethbridge AWOL‐ O’Shea

15 Phoebe Martin AWOL‐ O’Shea

16 Emily Meakin AWOL‐ O’Shea

17 Francesca Morgans‐Slader AWOL‐ O’Shea

18 Maisy Vasic AWOL‐ O’Shea

19 Maddie Wadsworth AWOL‐ O’Shea

20 Libby Smithson AWOL Worx Galliard

21 Lydia Watts AWOL Worx Galliard

22 Alderney Baker BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO

23 Leah Dixon BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO

24 Jasmine Harlow BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO

25 Alice McWilliam BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO

26 Tamsin Miller BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO

27 Catriona Ross Bridport CC

28 Daisy Barnes Brother UK‐Orientation Marketing

29 Ellen Bennett Brother UK‐Orientation Marketing

30 Jessie Carridge Brother UK‐Orientation Marketing

31 Megan Barker CAMS‐Basso

32 Ella Barnwell CAMS‐Basso

33 Jessica Finney CAMS‐Basso

34 Madelaine Leech CAMS‐Basso

35 Sophie Lewis CAMS‐Basso

36 Beth Morrow CAMS‐Basso

37 Katie Scott CAMS‐Basso

38 Danielle Shrosbree CAMS‐Basso

39 Becky Storrie CAMS‐Basso

40 Alice Barnes CANYON ‐ SRAM RACING

41 Megan Anderson Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling

42 Laura Cheesman Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling

43 Sophie Holmes Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling

44 Abi Smith EF Education‐TIBCO‐SVB

45 Elizabeth Bennett IBCT

46 Suzetta Guerrini Jadan ‐ Vive le Velo

47 Beth Harley‐Jepson Jadan ‐ Vive le Velo

48 Anna Christian Le Col ‐ Wahoo

49 Elizabeth Holden Le Col ‐ Wahoo

50 Eluned King Le Col ‐ Wahoo

51 Flora Perkins Le Col ‐ Wahoo

52 April Tacey Le Col ‐ Wahoo

53 Alice Towers Le Col ‐ Wahoo

54 Josie Knight Lotto‐Soudal Ladies

55 Francesca Hall Loughborough Lightning

56 Flora Knight Loughborough Lightning

57 Emily Tillett Loughborough Lightning

58 Chloe Vickers Loughborough Lightning

59 Kim Baptista LVIV CYCLING TEAM (Womens)

60 Zoe Langham Moonglu CC

61 Megan Panton MULTUM ACCOUNTANTS ‐ LSK LADIES CYCLING TEAM

62 Amelia Sharpe NXTG by Experza

63 Robyn Clay Otley CC

64 Millie Couzens Plantur‐Pura

65 Emma Matthews PMRR

66 Isabel Darvill Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

67 Bexy Dew Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

68 Lucy Ellmore Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

69 Amy Gornall Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

70 Corinne Side Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

71 Millie Skinner Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

72 Poppy Thompson Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

73 Jo Tindley Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

74 Teri Bayliss Reifen Racing

75 Hannah Bayes Saint Piran WRT

76 Sophie Earl Saint Piran WRT

77 Madeleine Gammons Saint Piran WRT

78 Gwenno Hughes Saint Piran WRT

79 Elizabeth Sanders Saint Piran WRT

80 Gemma Sargent Saint Piran WRT

81 Christina Wiejak Saint Piran WRT

82 Dannielle Khan Solihull CC

83 Claire Steels Sopela Women’s Team

84 Charlotte Berry Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

85 Xan Crees Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

86 Samantha Fawcett Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

87 Amira Mellor Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

88 Madeleine Nutt Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

89 Gabriella Shaw Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

90 Natalie Grinczer Stade Rochelias Charente‐Maritime

91 Anna Kay StarCasino Team

92 Joanne Clarke StolenGoat Race Team

93 Miriam Jessett StolenGoat Race Team

94 Erin Avill Storey Racing

95 Olivia French Storey Racing

96 Lucy Gadd Storey Racing

97 Rebecca Richards Storey Racing

98 Dame Sarah Storey Storey Racing

99 Anya Tamplin Storey Racing

100 Hannah Farran Team Boompods

101 Amy Graham Team Boompods

102 Monica Greenwood Team Boompods

103 Lucy Harris Team Boompods

104 Louise Hart Team Boompods

105 Sian Marsh Team Boompods

106 Mary Wilkinson Team Boompods

107 Josie Nelson Team Coop‐Hitec Products

108 Anna Henderson Team Jumbo‐Visma

109 Sian Botteley Team LDN ‐ Brother UK

110 Harriet Dodd Team LDN ‐ Brother UK

111 Lauren Higham Team LDN ‐ Brother UK

112 Lucy Lee Team LDN ‐ Brother UK

113 Kerry Middleton Team LDN ‐ Brother UK

114 Jennifer Millmore Team LDN ‐ Brother UK

115 Sammie Stuart CAMS BASSO

116 Anna Shackley Team SD Worx

117 Jenny Holl TEKKERZ CC

118 Ellie Mackman The Ark Cycles

119 Olivia Bentley Torelli‐Cayman‐Islands‐Scimitar

120 Nicole Coates Torelli‐Cayman‐Islands‐Scimitar

121 Elynor Backstedt TREK ‐ SEGAFREDO

122 Savannah Morgan Unattached

123 Rebecca Saunderson Unattached

124 Elinor Barker MBE Uno‐X Pro Cycling Team

125 Coralie Arthur Wahoo Endurance Zone

126 Anna Morris Ward WheelZ

British Cycling National Championships men's circuit race: full start list

1 Max Rushby Acrog‐Tormans

2 Henry Lawton AG2R Citroen U23 Team

3 Stephen Williams Bahrain‐Victorious

4 Matthew Walls BORA ‐ Hansgrohe

5 Oliver Stockwell Cycling Team Friuli ASD

6 Jack Crook Dolan Ellesse Race Team

7 Declan Hudson Dolan Ellesse Race Team

8 Matthew Taylor Dolan Ellesse Race Team

9 Joe Wilson Dolan Ellesse Race Team

10 James Bevan Embark ‐ Bikestrong

11 Jamieson Blain Embark ‐ Bikestrong

12 Tom Couzens Embark ‐ Bikestrong

13 Cai Davies Embark ‐ Bikestrong

14 Rhys Britton EvoPro Racing

15 Lewis Askey GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ

16 Finlay Pickering GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ

17 Joe Pidcock GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ

18 Samuel Watson GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ

19 Ben Pease Moonglu Race Team

20 Thomas Stringer Moonglu Race Team

21 Cameron McLaren Nopinz Motip Race Team

22 Matt Witts Nopinz Motip Race Team

23 Hugo Lutz‐Atkinson Ribble rechrg Race Team

24 William Brown Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

25 Finn Crockett Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

26 Cameron Jeffers Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

27 Harry Tanfield Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

28 Charlie Tanfield Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

29 Conor McGoldrick Richardsons Trek DAS

30 Steven Parsonage Richardsons Trek DAS

31 Stephen Bradbury Saint Piran

32 Gabriel Cullaigh Saint Piran

33 Tom Mazzone Saint Piran

34 Leon Mazzone Saint Piran

35 Theodor Obholzer Saint Piran

36 Charles Page Saint Piran

37 Bradley Symonds Saint Piran

38 Travis Bramley Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

39 Nicholas Cooper Sweden Cycling Academy

40 Harry Birchill Team Inspired

41 Ross Birrell Team Inspired

42 Jack Brough Team Inspired

43 Josh Charlton Team Inspired

44 Robert Donaldson Team Inspired

45 Joshua Giddings Team Inspired

46 Oscar Nilsson‐Julien Team Inspired

47 Jack Rootkin‐Gray Team Inspired

48 William Tidball Team Inspired

49 Alec Briggs TEKKERZ CC

50 Zachary Walker Utmost IOM Junior Cycling Team

51 Tobias Bartlett Velo Club Lincoln

52 Benjamin Peatfield Vendee U ‐ Pays de la Loire

53 Joe Holt Wales Racing Academy

54 Edward Morgan Wales Racing Academy

55 Owain Roberts Wales Racing Academy

56 William Roberts Wales Racing Academy

57 Joshua Tarling Wales Racing Academy

58 William Truelove Wales Racing Academy

59 David Duggan Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

60 Fraser Martin Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

61 Tom Merry Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

62 Tim Shoreman Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

63 Callum Thornley Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

64 Matti Dobbins Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

65 Toby Barnes WiV Sungod

66 Matthew Bostock WiV Sungod

67 Jim Brown WiV Sungod

68 Matthew Gibson Human Powered Health

69 Robert Scott WiV Sungod

70 Reece Wood WiV Sungod

Reserves

71 Joseph Beckingsale Wales Racing Academy

72 Daniel Barnes Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

73 Lee Rosie Spokes Racing Team

74 Sam Kettlewell TS Racing

75 Daniel Kain Spokes Racing Team

76 Murray Soutter Torvelo Racing

77 Gregor McArthur The Cycling Academy

British Cycling National Championships women's circuit race: full start list

1 Jo Tindley Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

2 Isabel Darvill Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

3 Bexy Dew Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

4 Lucy Ellmore Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

5 Amy Gornall Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

6 Corinne Side Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

7 Poppy Thompson Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

8 Amelia Sharpe AG Insurance ‐ NXTG Team

9 Sophie Enever Alba Development Road Team

10 Arianne Holland Alba Development Road Team

11 Sophie Lankford Alba Development Road Team

12 Beth Maciver Alba Development Road Team

13 Erin Murphy Alba Development Road Team

14 Kate Richardson Alba Development Road Team

15 Victoria Smith Alba Development Road Team

16 Olivia Bent AWOL‐ O’Shea

17 Charlotte Broughton AWOL‐ O’Shea

18 Connie Hayes AWOL‐ O’Shea

19 Maisy Vasic AWOL‐ O’Shea

20 Maddie Wadsworth AWOL‐ O’Shea

21 Libby Smithson AWOL Worx Galliard

22 Ellen Bennett Brother UK‐Orientation Marketing

23 Laura Pittard Brother UK‐Orientation Marketing

24 Megan Barker CAMS‐Basso

25 Ella Barnwell CAMS‐Basso

26 Jessica Finney CAMS‐Basso

27 Madelaine Leech CAMS‐Basso

28 Sophie Lewis CAMS‐Basso

29 Beth Morrow CAMS‐Basso

30 Danielle Shrosbree CAMS‐Basso

31 Megan Anderson Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling

32 Laura Cheesman Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling

33 Sophie Holmes Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling

34 Nicola Soden Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling Reserves

35 Emily Proud Grinta Coaching

36 Elizabeth Bennett IBCT

37 Suzetta Guerrini Jadan ‐ Vive le Velo

38 Beth Harley‐Jepson Jadan ‐ Vive le Velo

39 Emma Jeffers JRC‐INTERFLON Race Team

40 Eluned King Le Col ‐ Wahoo

41 Flora Perkins Le Col ‐ Wahoo

42 Francesca Hall Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG

43 Flora Knight Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG

44 Emily Tillett Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG

45 Chloe Vickers Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG

46 Lauren Robinson Moonglu Race Team

47 Robyn Clay Otley CC

48 Hannah Bayes Saint Piran WRT

49 Madeleine Gammons Saint Piran WRT

50 Elizabeth Sanders Saint Piran WRT

51 Gemma Sargent Saint Piran WRT

52 Abbie Taylor Sheffield Dirt Society

53 Charlotte Berry Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

54 Xan Crees Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

55 Rebecca Durrell Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

56 Samantha Fawcett Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

57 Amira Mellor Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

58 Gabriella Shaw Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

59 Joanne Clarke StolenGoat Race Team

60 Olivia French Storey Racing

61 Lucy Gadd Storey Racing

62 Kinga Ingram Storey Racing

63 Rebecca Richards Storey Racing

64 Josie Nelson Team Coop‐Hitec Products

65 Sian Botteley Team LDN ‐ Brother UK

66 Lauren Higham Team LDN ‐ Brother UK

67 Sammie Stuart CAMS BASSO

68 Jenny Holl TEKKERZ CC

69 Ellie Mackman The Ark Cycles

70 Morven Yeoman Tofauti Everyone Active

Reserves

71 Sophie Earl Saint Piran WRT

72 Gwenno Hughes Saint Piran WRT

73 Millie Skinner Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

74 Amy Perryman TEKKERZ CC

British Cycling National Championships elite men time trial: full start list

Ethan Hayter Ineos Grenadiers

Ben Tulett Ineos Grenadiers

Ben Turner Ineos Grenadiers

John Archibald Unattached

Daniel Bigham Unattached

Harry Tanfield Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

Charlie Tanfield Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

Simon Wilson Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

Jack Levick Rose Race Team

Cameron Richardson RT23

William Bjergfelt Saint Piran

Michael Gill Saint Piran

Ross Holland Saint Piran

Oliver Hucks Saint Piran

Kyle Gordon Spellman ‐ Dublin Port Track Team

William Perrett Spellman ‐ Dublin Port Track Team

Connor Swift Team Arkea‐Samsic

Ashley Cox Team Bottrill

Timothy Torrie trainSharp Elite

Gruffudd Lewis WiV Sungod

Joshua Teasdale X‐Speed United Continental Team

Tom Martin Netllar Telecom‐Ale

George Peasgood Team HUUB

Harrison Hunter 05/03

Fred Wright Bahrain‐Victorious

Mark Stewart Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling

Jack Rebours Caesarean CC Jersey

Simon Carr EF Education ‐ EasyPost

Owain Doull MBE EF Education ‐ EasyPost

James Shaw EF Education ‐ EasyPost

Sebastian Tremlett Guernsey Velo Club (LBG)

Alex Dowsett Israel ‐ Premier Tech

Ben Pease Moonglu Race Team

Charles Quarterman Phillippe Wagner Cycling

Jordan Giles Primera‐TeamJobs

George Skinner Primera‐TeamJobs

James Knox QUICK‐STEP Alpha Vinyl

Ethan Vernon QUICK‐STEP Alpha Vinyl

Stuart Balfour Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

Finn Crockett Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling Reserves

Zeb Kyffin Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

Oliver Peckover Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

British Cycling National Championships elite women time trial: full start list

Anna Henderson Team Jumbo‐Visma

Emily Meakin AWOL‐ O’Shea

Leah Dixon BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO

Neah Evans Team HUUB

Joanne Rea Team Kirkley Cycles

Anna Weaver Team Kirkley Cycles

Anna Shackley Team SD Worx

Joscelin Lowden Uno‐X Pro Cycling Team

Laura Davies Orwell Velo

Poppy Thompson Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

Christina Wiejak Saint Piran WRT

Charlotte Berry Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus

Miriam Jessett StolenGoat Race Team

Morgan Newberry Storey Racing

Dame Sarah Storey Storey Racing

Sian Marsh Team Boompods

Jennifer Millmore Team LDN ‐ Brother UK

Jennifer George The Independent Pedaler ‐ Nopinz

Anna Morris AeroLab Ward WheelZ

Sophie Lankford Alba Development Road Team

Victoria Smith Alba Development Road Team

Tamsin Miller BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO

Rebecca Richards Storey Racing

Laura Pittard Brother UK‐Orientation Marketing

Danielle Shrosbree CAMS‐Basso

Becky Storrie CAMS‐Basso

Katie Archibald Ceratizit‐WNT Pro Cycling Team

Faye Faber Drag2Zero Endura

Suzetta Guerrini Jadan ‐ Vive le Velo

Anna Christian Le Col ‐ Wahoo

Elizabeth Holden Le Col ‐ Wahoo

Francesca Hall Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG

British Cycling National Championships U23 men time trial: full start list

Leo Hayter Hagens Berman Axeon

Joseph Laverick Hagens Berman Axeon

Robert Donaldson Team Inspired

Toby Perry Hagens Berman Axeon

Harry Jukes 05/03

Callum Macleod ABLOC CT

Louis Sutton Brocarale

Tyler Hannay CC Etupes

George Wood Cycling Sheffield

Oscar Onley Development Team DSM

Max Poole Development Team DSM

Conor McKinnon Dolan Ellesse Race Team

Joe Wilson Dolan Ellesse Race Team

Jamieson Blain Embark ‐ Bikestrong

Joseph Rees Embark ‐ Bikestrong

Lewis Askey GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ

Finlay Pickering GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ

Samuel Watson GROUPAMA ‐ FDJ

Thomas Day Home Solution ‐ Soenens U23 Development CT

Aaron Freeman Richardsons Trek DAS

Jenson Young Saint Piran

Ewan Mackie Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team

Harry Birchill Team Inspired

Ross Birrell Team Inspired

Jack Brough Team Inspired

Josh Charlton Team Inspired

Joshua Giddings Team Inspired

Oscar Nilsson‐Julien Team Inspired

Jack Rootkin‐Gray Team Inspired

William Tidball Team Inspired

Ciaran Mc Sherry The Cycling Academy

Samuel Clark trainSharp Elite

Sam Culverwell TRINITY Road Racing

Thomas Gloag TRINITY Road Racing

Lukas Nerurkar TRINITY Road Racing

Oliver Rees TRINITY Road Racing

Max Walker TRINITY Road Racing

Charles Bailey Unattached

Logan Maclean Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

Callum Thornley Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

Matti Dobbins Wheelbase CabTech Castelli

Reserves

Lee Rosie Spokes Racing Team

Aaron King RT23

Sam Kettlewell TS Racing

Daniel Kain Spokes Racing Team

Jacob Avery High Wycombe Cycling Club

British Cycling National Championships U23 women time trial: full start list

Kate Richardson Alba Development Road Team

Ella Coleman AWOL‐ O’Shea

Connie Hayes AWOL‐ O’Shea

Maisy Vasic AWOL‐ O’Shea

Maddie Wadsworth AWOL‐ O’Shea

Lydia Watts AWOL Worx Galliard

Alderney Baker BIANCHI HUNT MORVELO

Daisy Barnes Brother UK‐Orientation marketing

Madelaine Leech CAMS‐Basso

Sophie Holmes Datalynx‐Parenesis Cycling

Abi Smith EF Education‐TIBCO‐SVB

Flora Perkins Le Col ‐ Wahoo

April Tacey Le Col ‐ Wahoo

Flora Knight Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG

Chloe Vickers Loughborough Lightning ‐ TRG

Lucy Ellmore Pro‐Noctis ‐ Rotor ‐ Redchilli Bikes P/B Heidi Kjeldsen

Olivia French Storey Racing

Lucy Gadd Storey Racing

Anya Tamplin Storey Racing

Pfeiffer Georgi Team DSM

Elynor Backstedt TREK ‐ SEGAFREDO