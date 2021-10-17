Pfeiffer Georgi wins British National Road Championships
The DSM rider attacked up the Michaelgate climb to seal the victory
By Jonny Long
Pfeiffer Georgi has become the new British National Road Champion following a strong final attack on the Michaelgate climb near the finish in Lincoln, solo-ing across the line clear of the rest.
Josie Nelson (Coop - Hitec Products) was next across the line to take the silver medal, followed by Joss Lowden (Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR) in third. Anna Henderson and Anna Shackley then came through to round out the top five, having been part of a breakaway move.
An 11-rider break had gone early on the Lincoln circuit, Georgi, Henderson and the rest of the top five involved, as well as Drops' April Tacey and Dani Christmas.
Georgi later attacked on the Michaelgate climb up to the finish line as the remaining laps began to dwindle, Lowden and Henderson getting across before Sophie Wright, Alice Barnes, Shackley and Nelson also made it across.
Into the final lap and the original breakaway reformed as riders began to look at each other, Georgi putting in the move that mattered as she rode away from her rivals up the final incline to cross the line alone and claim the national champion's jersey.
"I did this race once before and the key is positioning into this climb because it's so narrow and things can go at any lap and we saw that today on the first lap it was already split and I didn't kind of believe that if it came to a group I could win from a sprint," Georgi explained after the finish. "So then with two laps to go I attacked and then saw I did get a gap and so started to believe maybe if it did stay together I'd have a chance so the last time up I just went full gas, didn't look behind and I couldn't actually believe I'd won!"
All eyes had been on Anna Henderson in the build-up after her sparkling recent form and national time trial title win earlier in the week.
"Short climb is kind of her specialty and she's in such good form, I thought it would be hard to beat her," Georgi continued, speaking about Henderson. "So I just thought I'd have to get ahead of her, and yeah I'm just so happy."
British National Championships - Women's Road Race
1. Pfeiffer Georgi, DSM
2. Josie Nelson, Coop - Hitec Products
3. Joss Lowden, Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR
4. Anna Henderson, Jumbo-Visma
5. Anna Shackley, SD Worx
6. April Tacey, Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR
7. Sophie Wright, Alé BTC Ljubljana
8. Danielle Shrosbree
9. Jo Tindley
10. Alice Barnes, Canyon SRAM Racing
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
