Ben Swift successfully defends British National Road Race title
The Ineos rider outlasted Fred Wright on the Michaelgate climb to the finish line
By Jonny Long
Ben Swift has successfully defended his British National Road Race title, outlasting Fred Wright on the Michaelgate climb to the finish to keep the national champion's jersey on his shoulders for another 12 months.
Swift had been part of a leading trio alongside Qhubeka-Nexthash's Harry Tanfield and Bahrain Victorious' Fred Wright in the closing kilometres, having been dragged clear by an attack from Dan McLay (Arkéa-Samsic).
While Wright marked Tanfield's moves on the run-in to the finish, Swift calmly sat on, then responding to Wright's move at the bottom of the cobbled climb, the pair neck-and-neck before Swift's legs lasted longer, Wright just running out of steam near the top as Swift crossed the line alone.
Ethan Hayter finished third, unable to complete his set of national titles, having already won the time trial and circuit races this week. The Ineos rider chased in earnest back up to the front of the race alongside Lewis Askey, not able to make the juncture in time to challenge for the win, but dropping Askey and passing Tanfield to claim the bronze medal.
More to follow...
Result
BRITISH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS - MEN'S ROAD RACE
1. Ben Swift, Ineos Grenadiers
2. Fred Wright, Bahrain Victorious
3. Ethan Hayter, Ineos Grenadiers
4. Harry Tanfield, Qhubeka-NextHash
5. Lewis Askey, Groupama-FDJ
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Pfeiffer Georgi wins British National Road Championships
The DSM rider attacked up the Michaelgate climb to seal the victory
By Jonny Long •
-
Thibaut Pinot expected to contest Tour de France 2022 despite lingering back pain
Injury has blighted the Frenchman for the past 12 months, yet he hopes to return to his best next season
By Jonny Long •
-
Pfeiffer Georgi wins British National Road Championships
The DSM rider attacked up the Michaelgate climb to seal the victory
By Jonny Long •
-
Anna Henderson obliterates the field to take the British time trial title by almost a minute
The Jumbo-Visma rider put close to a minute into World Hour Record holder, Joss Lowden
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Ethan Hayter powers to British time trial title on the roads of Lincolnshire
Ethan Hayter adds the elite title to the U23 title won by his brother Leo earlier in the day
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Anna Shackley and Leo Hayter destroy competition to become British U23 time trial champions
Hayter wins the men's race by the biggest margin in recorded history, while Shackley continues her brilliant season
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
British Road National Championships 2021 start list: Mark Cavendish, Ethan Hayter and Alice Barnes all down to ride
Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift, Ethan Hayter, Alice Barnes, Joss Lowden, and others set to race in Lincoln
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Live stream the British Road National Championship 2021: How to watch the fights for the prestigious jerseys
The races take place around the city of Lincoln for the 2021 edition after over two years of waiting
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
British National Road Championships 2021 to take place in Lincoln in October
The time trials, road races, and circuit races will take place in the same week
By Richard Windsor •
-
British National Road Championships 2020 route: all you need to know
The National Championships head to the Black Country for a festival of cycling in mid June
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •