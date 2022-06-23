Pfeiffer Georgi and Leo Hayter dominate U23 British time trial championships

Hayter retains the U23 men's title, while Georgi continues her fine form with success in the U23 women's TT

Leo Hayter at the 2019 World Championships junior time trial in Yorkshire
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) and Leo Hayter (Hagens Berman Axeon) both lived up to their pre-race favourite tags and stormed to victory in the women's and men's U23 time trial national championships.

Hayter retains his U23 British time trial title after powering to victory around the 22.1km circuit to finish with a time of 26 minutes flat. Setting off last out of the field of riders, Hayter knew full well the time he had to beat to ensure he stood on the top step of the podium once again. 

The 20-year-old duly navigated the course in expert fashion, finishing a full 17 seconds ahead of second-placed Callum Thornley (Wheelbase CabTech Castelli). Charles Bailey (Unattached) crossed the line in 26-28, giving him third place in a tightly fought encounter.

Ten riders in the men's U23 time trial - which started first on the day - managed to achieve a sub 27-minute time. Fresh from winning the Baby Giro last week, Hayter's stock is only continuing to rise rapidly. He told Cycling Weekly that he is working through offers from top teams, though he is yet to decide his future. 

Meanwhile, Pfeiffer Georgi saw off the competition in the U23 women's field, beating Elynor Bäckstedt (Trek-Segafredo) by 11 seconds around the 22.1km course. The two riders finished with respective times of 29-42 and 29-54, and were the only two in the field to break the 31-minute barrier. 

Georgi, like Hayter, set off last, which served her well as she powered around the course, targeting Bäckstedt's impressive time. Georgi's win will doubtless taste a little sweeter given she lost out to Anna Shackley (SD Worx) last year by over 90 seconds.  

After winning both the U23 and elite women's road race last year, the 21-year-old will now attempt to retain her title in the women's race again on Sunday. She is in some fine form, too, having finished fourth at Dwars door Vlaanderen and ninth in both Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Omloop van het Hageland this season. 

Lucy Gadd (Storey Racing) comfortably finished in third, over 30 seconds ahead of the next-best placed rider.

