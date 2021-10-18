Harry Tanfield uploads 'no regrets' National Championships ride to Strava

Harry Tanfield put in an incredible ride at the British National Championships road race from an early move that got away with Ben Swift, Fred Wright and a couple of others, only to be pipped to bronze by Ethan Hayter on the line.

Tanfield tried his best to stay away on the final ascent of the cobbled Michaelgate climb into the centre of Lincoln after spending much of the race in the break including defending champion and eventual winner, Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) and second-place Wright (Bahrain Victorious).

But he was not able to hold off the flying Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) who shot up the final kick to pass Tanfield on the line to take third.

>>> 11 WorldTour riders still yet to confirm a contract for 2022

Tanfield uploaded his monstrous ride to Strava with the title "GB Lincoln Nationals. F*****g all in, couldn’t get away. No regrets. 375. No medal, absolutely robbed. Devastated. Want my entry back.."

But his ride was immense as he looks for a new team in 2022 as Qhubeka-NextHash have told their riders they should look for a new squad.

(Image credit: Strava)

Tanfield's average power over the 163.71km ride was at 351 watts with a peak of 1,322w with his total work hitting 4,244kj and an average speed of 43.6km/h over the ride that took him 3-45-29 to complete.

At one point, Tanfield was holding 630w for just over a minute on Michaelgate, that's 8.06 watts per KG. He also put in 847w or 10.59w/kg for 14 seconds in a ride where he very clearly gave his absolute all.

(Image credit: Strava)

His heart rate was averaging at 161 beats per minute with a peak of 196bpm as he made his huge efforts to try and get victory in Lincoln.

It would've been his second career victory after his impressive stage win from the break on stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire back in 2018 into Doncaster.

Racing 10 times in 2021, Tanfield hasn't seen the form he would have likely wanted having not finished half of the races he started this year. A 23rd place on the second stage of the Arctic Race of Norway was his second-best result this season.

It is not yet known what Tanfield's future is for the 2022 season, but it does not look likely that it will be with Qhubeka-NextHash as they potentially head to closing their squad.