Joss Lowden powers to British time trial championship title

The Uno-X Pro Cycling rider finished quickest of all, with a time of 28-44

Joss Lowden
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Joss Lowden (Uno-X Pro Cycling) produced an impressive performance to become the new British time trial champion in Dumfries, Scotland, winning with a time of 28-44.

Completing the 22.1km circuit faster than the other riders, Lowden managed to beat second-placed Leah Dixon (Bianchi Hunt Morvelo) by 23 seconds, helping her to take the coveted white jersey with the blue and red hoops. 

The 34-year-old was also the only rider able to break the 29-minute barrier, highlighting her impressive strength around the Scottish circuit. She hasn't won since the fourth stage of the 2021 Tour de Feminin, where she also triumphed on GC and in the mountains classification. 

Elizabeth Holden (Le Col-Wahoo) crossed the line with the third fastest time, completing the circuit in 29-13. Emily Meakin (Awol-O'Shea) missed out on a podium spot by just 0.6 seconds, as she ultimately had to settle for fourth.  

Lowden's performance means she managed to go one better than the second place she achieved in 2021. On that occasion Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) beat her by over a minute, but this time around Henderson didn't manage to finish in the top-three. Dixon also went one better in 2022 than she managed last year, where she finished third. 

Anna Shackley (SD Worx), last year's U23 time trial champion, also competed in the elite women's category for the first time in her career, but she failed to challenge Lowden at the top of the time sheets. Shackley just missed out on a podium spot, coming home four seconds after Holden, while Henderson finished sixth, with a time of 29-31.

At the halfway stage, though, it was Sarah Storey (Storey Racing) who was leading the TT, with a time of 29-45. Britain's most successful Paralympian last competed in the British National Road Championships in 2019, finishing ninth in the time trial.
Storey's performance helped her achieve eight position. 

Stronger riders were still to finish their TTs at that stage, though, with Lowden proving the strongest of all the British riders on this occasion. 

BRITISH ROAD NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022: WOMEN'S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL, DUMFRIES TO DUMFRIES (22.1KM) 

1. Joss Lowden (Uno-X Pro Cycling), in 28-44-91
2. Leah Dixon (Bianchi Hunt Morvelo), in 29-07-44
3. Elizabeth Holden (Le Col-Wahoo), in 29-13-52

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs

Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly. 


I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company. 


Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.