Could Lorena Wiebes race track at the LA Olympics? 'It's somewhere on my mind'

Dutchwoman makes a splash at Track World Championships with first rainbow jersey

Lorena Wiebes at the Track Worlds 2024 in a rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

A serial winner on the road, it might be time to get used to seeing Lorena Wiebes winning inside the velodrome, too.

The Dutchwoman competed in, and won, her first international track event at the UCI Track World Championships on Wednesday evening, holding off three-time Olympic champion Jennifer Valente (USA) in the scratch race.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

Latest
You might also like