UCI Track Champions League cancelled after four years

Commitment to track cycling series proves short-lived as it is axed prematurely

Katie Archibald doing a bike throw at the UCI Track Champions League 2024
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

The UCI Track Champions League series has been cancelled just four editions into an eight-year term, it was announced on Monday.

The winter competition, first held in 2021 and run as a joint venture by the UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), promised to elevate the profile of track cycling, showcasing exciting, short-format racing. WBD originally made an eight-year commitment to produce the series, which has now been axed at the halfway point.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like