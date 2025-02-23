'I almost didn't race' - Amateur with broken elbow wins gold medal at National Track Championships

Niall Monks defied doctor's orders to win his first national title

Niall Monks at the National Track Championships
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix)
“I still can’t really straighten it,” says Niall Monks, wincing as he stretches his right arm out onto a table.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old rode through the discomfort of a broken elbow as he won the team sprint title at the National Track Championships, his first ever gold medal at the competition.

Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

