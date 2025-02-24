Matthew Richardson seals clean sweep on British National Track Championships debut

When he lived in Australia, Matthew Richardson used to wake up in the morning and watch replays of the British National Track Championships on YouTube, the event taking place in the dead of night for the then Perth resident. Now, he’s the holder of three British titles of his own, having clean swept the sprint events on his championships debut.

The Olympic silver medallist won every heat and final he competed in across the weekend, and convincingly, too. He opened his British account on Friday, with victory in the individual sprint, and on Saturday hauled back a 0.3-second deficit in the team sprint final to win by 0.6 seconds.

