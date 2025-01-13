British junior sensation clean sweeps events at track competition

Erin Boothman 'excited for what's to come' after perfect season opener

Erin Boothman competing in GB kit at the Interland Junioren competition in 2025
(Image credit: Stephen Smith)
Tom Davidson
By
published
News

One win is usually enough to satisfy a rider at a key competition, so when Great Britain’s Erin Boothman earned seven at her first of the year, she was left feeling “over the moon”.

The 17-year-old took a clean sweep of the bunch events at the Interland ‘Next Generation’ junior meet in Apeldoorn, Netherlands over the weekend. She won the Madison with partner Abi Miller, as well as solo titles in the tempo, elimination, points and scratch races.

