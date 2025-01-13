British junior sensation clean sweeps events at track competition

One win is usually enough to satisfy a rider at a key competition, so when Great Britain’s Erin Boothman earned seven at her first of the year, she was left feeling “over the moon”.

The 17-year-old took a clean sweep of the bunch events at the Interland ‘Next Generation’ junior meet in Apeldoorn, Netherlands over the weekend. She won the Madison with partner Abi Miller, as well as solo titles in the tempo, elimination, points and scratch races.

In the timed events, too, Boothman ruled supreme, taking victories in the four-lap kilometre time trial and the team pursuit, the latter alongside Miller, Evie Smith and Millie Salmon.

“I’m over the moon with my performance at Apeldoorn this weekend,” Boothman said in comments shared with Cycling Weekly.

“Achieving a clean sweep was an amazing feeling and I’m particularly proud to win the team pursuit with the girls and do the rainbow stripes proud.

“The kilo was a new event for the junior women’s category, so I wanted to embrace it and execute a ride I was really happy with, which I did, and coming away with the victory was a bonus.”

Millie Salmon, Evie Smith, Erin Boothman and Abi Miller won the team pursuit in GB's new kit (Image credit: Stephen Smith)

Already a double world champion, Boothman is now in her second and final year as a junior on British Cycling's academy.

Last August, she was the youngest member of the British team pursuit quartet who won gold and broke the world record at the UCI Junior Track World Championships in China. The other three members of that team – Cat Ferguson, Carys Lloyd and Imogen Wolff – have all signed WorldTour contracts for 2025.

Boothman also won the Madison in China together with Lloyd.

Reflecting on her latest results in Apeldoorn, the teenager said it was a “great start to the year” and “a real confidence boost”.

“I’m excited for what’s to come,” she added.

The Interland ‘Next Generation’ event, a staple of the junior calendar that attracts top up-and-coming talent, also saw British winners in Henry Hobbs and the men’s sprint squad – Archie Gill, Kristian Larigo, Ioan Hepburn and Charlie Holt.

It was the first competition in which GB riders competed wearing the national squad’s new kit, now provided by Italian manufacturer Alé.

Looking to continue the success of its junior riders, British Cycling announced on Monday that it is talent scouting for the “next track cycling superstars”. The national squad is looking for candidates born in 2010, 2011 or 2012, and has set a sign-up deadline of 30 March. Testing will be carried out in April.