British Cycling signs new kit deal with Alé

British Cycling has signed a four-year deal with Italian clothing brand Alé, which will see Britain's elite cyclists wear a different kit for the first time in almost a decade, it was announced on Tuesday.

After eight years with Czech manufacturers Kalas, the Great Britain Cycling Team will now be kitted out in Alé in both training and competition. The Italian brand will also provide jerseys for national series and championship winners. It already provides kit to men's WorldTour squads Bahrain-Victorious and Groupama-FDJ.

The new white GB jersey has a red, white and blue stripe across the left of the chest, and on the right arm, and has GBR emblazoned on the right of the chest. Recent sponsor Lloyds Bank is present on the front of the kit, along with Shell's logo on the sleeves. The team’s ‘inspire the nation’ mantra is written on the inside of the collar. It will be paired with navy shorts. The training kit is navy, with a triangle-based pattern, with GBR across the chest.

Stephen Park, the performance director of the GB Cycling Team, said: "As GBCT, we are renowned for our world-leading training and competition apparel and needed a partner that would be able to not only meet our current performance level but work with us to continuously develop these standards as we start our preparations for LA 2028.

"Alé have already expressed their commitment and excitement in working with our in-house team to progress further innovations in fabric, design and aerodynamics, so athletes feel proud and confident in the new jersey as they head out to inspire the nation."

"For Alé, it’s a huge honour to be the Official Partner of British Cycling," Alessia Piccolo, the CEO of APG, the owners of Alé, said. "For over three decades, we have equipped champions, bringing innovation, passion and high-quality apparel to the roads of the WorldTour.

"This new collaboration with the Great Britain Cycling Team represents a unique opportunity to continue creating increasingly high-performance garments across all of GBCT’s disciplines, crafted with expertise and one we’re incredibly excited and proud to take on."

The new kit is already on sale.