British Cycling signs new kit deal with Alé

After seven years with Czech manufacturer Kalas, BC's elite riders will switch to Italian kit

Emma Finucane and Archie Atkinson in the new British Cycling kit
(Image credit: British Cycling/Alé)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

British Cycling has signed a four-year deal with Italian clothing brand Alé, which will see Britain's elite cyclists wear a different kit for the first time in almost a decade, it was announced on Tuesday.

After eight years with Czech manufacturers Kalas, the Great Britain Cycling Team will now be kitted out in Alé in both training and competition. The Italian brand will also provide jerseys for national series and championship winners. It already provides kit to men's WorldTour squads Bahrain-Victorious and Groupama-FDJ.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket