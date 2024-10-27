London 3 Day live stream: Watch Sunday's action on Cycling Weekly's YouTube channel

After two days of racing, the brand-new London 3 Day comes to a close on Sunday with its 'Grand Final'.

Some of the world’s biggest stars have been competing across the weekend on the boards of the Lee Valley Velodrome, used for the London 2012 Olympics.

Among those on the start lists are Olympic Madison silver medallist Neah Evans and junior road and time trial world champion Cat Ferguson.

Other competitors include Brits Alex Dowsett, Owain Doull, and Charlie Tanfield, as well as newly minted Madison Olympic gold medallists Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini.

Double Olympic champion Katie Archibald competed at the event on Friday night, but pulled out after dislocating her shoulder in a "small stumble".

Fans can watch all of the racing from the final day live on Cycling Weekly’s YouTube channel, where the broadcast begins at 1pm BST.

Cycling Weekly readers can also purchase discounted tickets to attend in person – get 20% off using the code CW20 at checkout. There is still availability for Sunday's session.

Following the racing, the organisers will crown the overall men's, women's and team champions of the debut London 3 Day event. Cycling Weekly's YouTube broadcast will run from 1pm until 6pm.

Here’s the schedule for Sunday's session (all times BST):

13:00: Women's Madison chase

13:40: Men's Madison chase

14:25: Women's team elimination

14:42: Men's derny

14:59: The Lightning – this is a new event in which an amateur rider competes against a mystery professional rider in a three-lap sprint. The amateur receives a half lap head start and the chance to win a £5,000 cash prize.

15:04: Men's Madison flying lap

15:16: Women's derny

15:34: Men's team elimination

15:51: The Lightning

15:56: Women's Madison finale

16:46: Men's Madison finale

17:51: Awards ceremony

Keep an eye out for the two pairings sponsored by Cycling Weekly at the event. Dowsett and Doull will wear a light blue Cycling Weekly jersey in the men's event, while Evans and Robyn Clay will do the same in the women's events.

Archibald was originally part of the Cycling Weekly pairing, but was replaced with Clay after she withdrew.