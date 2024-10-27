London 3 Day live stream: Watch Sunday's action on Cycling Weekly's YouTube channel
Watch live as track cycling stars go head-to-head at the Lee Valley Velodrome
After two days of racing, the brand-new London 3 Day comes to a close on Sunday with its 'Grand Final'.
Some of the world’s biggest stars have been competing across the weekend on the boards of the Lee Valley Velodrome, used for the London 2012 Olympics.
Among those on the start lists are Olympic Madison silver medallist Neah Evans and junior road and time trial world champion Cat Ferguson.
Other competitors include Brits Alex Dowsett, Owain Doull, and Charlie Tanfield, as well as newly minted Madison Olympic gold medallists Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini.
Double Olympic champion Katie Archibald competed at the event on Friday night, but pulled out after dislocating her shoulder in a "small stumble".
Fans can watch all of the racing from the final day live on Cycling Weekly’s YouTube channel, where the broadcast begins at 1pm BST.
Cycling Weekly readers can also purchase discounted tickets to attend in person – get 20% off using the code CW20 at checkout. There is still availability for Sunday's session.
Following the racing, the organisers will crown the overall men's, women's and team champions of the debut London 3 Day event. Cycling Weekly's YouTube broadcast will run from 1pm until 6pm.
Here’s the schedule for Sunday's session (all times BST):
13:00: Women's Madison chase
13:40: Men's Madison chase
14:25: Women's team elimination
14:42: Men's derny
14:59: The Lightning – this is a new event in which an amateur rider competes against a mystery professional rider in a three-lap sprint. The amateur receives a half lap head start and the chance to win a £5,000 cash prize.
15:04: Men's Madison flying lap
15:16: Women's derny
15:34: Men's team elimination
15:51: The Lightning
15:56: Women's Madison finale
16:46: Men's Madison finale
17:51: Awards ceremony
Keep an eye out for the two pairings sponsored by Cycling Weekly at the event. Dowsett and Doull will wear a light blue Cycling Weekly jersey in the men's event, while Evans and Robyn Clay will do the same in the women's events.
Archibald was originally part of the Cycling Weekly pairing, but was replaced with Clay after she withdrew.
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
