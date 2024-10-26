Katie Archibald withdraws from London 3 Day after dislocating shoulder

Former Olympic champion ‘mortified’ following another injury setback

Katie Archibald riding inside a velodrome wearing GB kit
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Double Olympic gold medallist Katie Archibald has pulled out of this weekend’s London 3 Day after dislocating her shoulder.

The Scot, who competed in the event’s opening night on Friday, said she had a “small stumble” when exiting the track, and had to go to hospital to have her shoulder put back in.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

Latest
You might also like