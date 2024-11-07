90-year-old cyclist sets sights on four world records

Three-time Masters world champion Walter Fowler is far from ready to slow down yet

Walter Fowler poses with his time trial bike
Tom Davidson
Walter Fowler’s family are so used to his record hunting that there’s little surprise when he tells them he’s targeting more. “It’s passed off casually,” the 90-year-old chuckles. Still, come next year, he knows they’ll all be on his side when he looks to add another four to his collection.

A great grandfather, Fowler is hoping to set new benchmarks on his track bike in the 200m, 500m, 2km pursuit and the Hour. They’re all records he has held in different age bands throughout his career, and, as determined as ever, he’s now after them in the 90-94 bracket.

