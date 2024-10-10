'I was in hospital six weeks ago': 80-year-old Brit wins three world titles

Former Olympian track cyclist Geoff Cooke trains up to 300 miles a week

80-year-old Geoff Cooke at Derby Velodrome
(Image credit: Anne Staley)
Tom Davidson
By
published

When 80-year-old Geoff Cooke left hospital late this summer, the doctors told him he’d need to do a bit of exercise to bounce back from his treatment. Little did they know, that within six weeks, he’d be competing at the UCI Masters Track World Championships, adding three new world titles to his already long list of achievements.

Cooke, a former Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, is one of the oldest riders competing at the event in Roubaix, France this week. So far, he’s won the scratch race, points race, and 500m time trial titles in the 80+ category, with the individual pursuit to come this Saturday.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

