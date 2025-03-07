'I want to inspire young girls' - Olympic champion Emma Finucane on being a role model for the next generation

22-year-old hopes to encourage new track cyclists in the run-up to the LA Olympics in 2028

Emma Finucane waving to the crowd at the Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Emma Finucane is an Olympic gold medallist, a three-time world champion, and a former European champion, but rather than focusing solely on further accolades, she hopes to use her platform to inspire more girls to take up track cycling.

The 22-year-old, who began cycling when she was six years old, is currently the top ranked track sprinter in the world. Speaking to Cycling Weekly at the recent British National Track Championships, she said she’d like to “pursue different things” alongside racing in the run-up to the 2028 LA Olympics, including championing participation.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like