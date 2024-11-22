'It's actually happening' - Matthew Richardson set for GB debut after nationality swap

25-year-old will race under British flag for first time at UCI Track Champions League

Matthew Richardson at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

A dream that took root when he was a teenager is on the cusp of coming true for Matthew Richardson. On Saturday night, he will compete for the first time in British colours, representing his birth country at the UCI Track Champions League, after two Olympic cycles with Australia.

The track sprinter’s nationality swap came as a shock this August, announced less than a fortnight after he won two silver medals as an Australian at the Paris Games. “This is something that I wanted to do for a long time,” he told Cycling Weekly at the time. His first event as a Brit is now just one sleep away.

