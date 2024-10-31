'I will hopefully not be forgotten': How Jeffrey Hoogland broke track sprinting's oldest record

Last October, Jeffrey Hoogland roared to a new kilometre time trial world record. Tom Davidson spoke to the Dutchman and his team to find out what it took

Jeffrey Hoogland doing a kilometre time trial
(Image credit: Carolien Visser)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in Features

Today, 31 October, marks one year since Jeffrey Hoogland broke the kilometre time trial world record in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The following feature was published in Cycling Weekly magazine in November 2023. Subscribe now and never miss an issue.

It might come as a surprise, but Jeffrey Hoogland needed to be persuaded to have a punt at the kilometre time trial world record. “He took a lot more convincing than I thought,” his coach, Mehdi Kordi, tells Cycling Weekly. “I said, ‘Do you fancy a trip to Mexico where it can be all about you, and the upshot is that you become the world record holder?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1